कोविड19 के बावज़ूद भी बेरोज़गारी दर में आई कमी

ऑस्ट्रेलिया की बेरोज़गारी दर में कमी के साथ ही उम्मीद की किरण जगी है। ट्रेजरर जोश फ्रीडेनबर्ग ने बताया कि बेरोज़गारी दर 7.5% से गिरकर 6.8% हो गई। पिछले 3 महीनों में 4,58,000 नौकरियों का सृजन हुआ। जिसमें से 60% महिलाओं को मिली और 40% नौकरियाँ युवाओं को मिली।





ताज़ा आंकड़े बताते हैं कि अगस्त माह में सबसे अधिक लोग काम की तलाश में थे लेकिन अभी भी बहुत से कुछ ही घंटे काम कर पा रहे हैं जिसके कारण अंडर एंप्लॉयमेंट रेट 11.2% पर मौजूद है हालांकि कुल काम करने के घंटों में 0.1% की बढ़ोतरी हुई।





