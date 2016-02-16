Unknown Facts About Benaras Hindu University

Kashi Hindu University Source: Shivnath Jha
Published 16 February 2016 at 4:42pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
काशी हिन्दू विश्वविद्यालय के सौ वर्ष इस माह पूर्ण हुए हैं. जहाँ आम मान्यता यही है के इस विश्वविद्यालय की स्थापना करवाई थी पंडित मदन मोहन मालवीया ने वहीँ लेखक तेजकर झा इसकी स्थापना में प्रमुख भूमिका निभाने वाले अन्य महान व्यक्तियों की बात करते हैं. श्री झा ने पुस्तक लिखी है "The Inception of Banaras Hindu University: Who was the founder in the light of Historical documents?"इस विषय पर उन्होंने चर्चा की कुमुद मिरानी के साथ। कांसेप्ट और तस्वीरें शिवनाथ झा।
