US Primaries, Who's likely to win?

Donald Trump, Bernie Sanders, Hillary Clinton Source: AP
Published 11 February 2016 at 9:22pm, updated 13 February 2016 at 11:19am
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The lead up to the US Presidentials has become exciting with no clear candidates in either Democrats or Republicans at this stage. So who's likely to win? Tune in to this report to know more.
Published 11 February 2016 at 9:22pm, updated 13 February 2016 at 11:19am
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share