Vatsalyam explores cross cultural parenting

Published 15 June 2017 at 5:27pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Vatsalyam: South Asian expressions of parental love, a short film on traditional cultural practices adopted by migrant families in raising their children here in Australia, was screened. The film is directed by human rights activist and domestic violence campaigner Amrit Versha. She shares the details of the film and journey
