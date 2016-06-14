SBS हिन्दी

पहले मतदान करे, लेकिन एक ठोस कारण से ही

Voters in 2010 at the polling centre at Australia House in London

Voters in 2010 at the polling centre at Australia House in London Source: AEC

Published 14 June 2016 at 5:02pm
चुनाव कमीशन प्रवक्ता फिल डाअक कहते हैं कि मतदाताओं को याद रखना चाहिये कि 2 जुलाई से पहले मतदान करने के लिये उनके पास कोई ठोस कारण है। आज यानि 14 जून से, आस्ट्रेलियन नागरिक, इस फेडरल चुनाव के लिये मतदान में भाग ले रहे हैं।

