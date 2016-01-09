SBS हिन्दी

What actually happened at Pathankot Airbase?

SBS हिन्दी

Indian Defence Minister

Indian Defence Minister Source: GOI

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 January 2016 at 5:02pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The operation in Indian Airbase Pathankot against suspected JeM terrorists is complete and Indian National Investigation Agency (NIA) has begun its probe into the cross-border conspiracy of the dastardly attack. The leading investigation agency has to untangle the terror plot and answer several unanswered questions. Here is a talk with Senior Defence Correspondent Ashutosh Bhatia, who explains to Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj firsthand account of the whole operation.

Published 9 January 2016 at 5:02pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Young man walking in arid desert landscape with photography backpack on an adventure in outback Australia

अगर आप बुशवॉकिंग करते समय खो जाते हैं तो क्या करें

Ambulances arrive at St Vincent's Hospital

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में एंबुलेंस को कहीं भी कैसे कॉल करें

Japan-Australia Defense Ministerial meeting in Tokyo

ऑस्ट्रेलिया और जापान के बीच उर्जा के क्षेत्र में भी हैं बहुत सम्भावनायें

Ebony Watson (SBS).jpg

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में क्यों कम हो रही है प्रवेश स्तर की नौकरियां