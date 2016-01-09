What actually happened at Pathankot Airbase?

Indian Defence Minister Source: GOI
Published 9 January 2016 at 5:02pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The operation in Indian Airbase Pathankot against suspected JeM terrorists is complete and Indian National Investigation Agency (NIA) has begun its probe into the cross-border conspiracy of the dastardly attack. The leading investigation agency has to untangle the terror plot and answer several unanswered questions. Here is a talk with Senior Defence Correspondent Ashutosh Bhatia, who explains to Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj firsthand account of the whole operation.
Published 9 January 2016 at 5:02pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share