SBS हिन्दी

Who went on the world's longest hunger strike?

SBS हिन्दी

Irom Chanu Sharmila

Irom Chanu Sharmila Source: EPA/STR

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 August 2016 at 5:57pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Irom Sharmila who was on a 16 years long hunger strike has ended her fast. She undertook this fast to urge the Union Government in India to remove AFSPA (Armed Forces Special Powers Act) from Manipur. She has now decided to join electoral politics to achieve her objective. We spoke to Senior journalist and North-East expert Subir Bhoumik to know more about Irom Sharmila and the impact she has left on India's socio-political landscape.

Published 13 August 2016 at 5:57pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Young man walking in arid desert landscape with photography backpack on an adventure in outback Australia

अगर आप बुशवॉकिंग करते समय खो जाते हैं तो क्या करें

Ambulances arrive at St Vincent's Hospital

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में एंबुलेंस को कहीं भी कैसे कॉल करें

Japan-Australia Defense Ministerial meeting in Tokyo

ऑस्ट्रेलिया और जापान के बीच उर्जा के क्षेत्र में भी हैं बहुत सम्भावनायें

Ebony Watson (SBS).jpg

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में क्यों कम हो रही है प्रवेश स्तर की नौकरियां