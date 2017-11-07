SBS हिन्दी

विश्व वीगन सप्ताह

SBS हिन्दी

Cheese

Source: Public Domain

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 November 2017 at 4:06pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Vegan Day was first celebrated on November 1st, 1994 as a way of commemorating the 50th anniversary of the UK Vegan Society and indeed the term Vegan. Vegan Day is an opportunity to promote the benefits of a vegan diet and veganism in general. Vegan diet promoter Rayna spoke to Harita Mehta on this occasion.

Published 7 November 2017 at 4:06pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Young man walking in arid desert landscape with photography backpack on an adventure in outback Australia

अगर आप बुशवॉकिंग करते समय खो जाते हैं तो क्या करें

Ambulances arrive at St Vincent's Hospital

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में एंबुलेंस को कहीं भी कैसे कॉल करें

Japan-Australia Defense Ministerial meeting in Tokyo

ऑस्ट्रेलिया और जापान के बीच उर्जा के क्षेत्र में भी हैं बहुत सम्भावनायें

Ebony Watson (SBS).jpg

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में क्यों कम हो रही है प्रवेश स्तर की नौकरियां