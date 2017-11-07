विश्व वीगन सप्ताह

Source: Public Domain
Vegan Day was first celebrated on November 1st, 1994 as a way of commemorating the 50th anniversary of the UK Vegan Society and indeed the term Vegan. Vegan Day is an opportunity to promote the benefits of a vegan diet and veganism in general. Vegan diet promoter Rayna spoke to Harita Mehta on this occasion.
