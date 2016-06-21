अच्छे स्वास्थ्य के लिए योगासन

Available in other languages

Trikonasana (Triangular pose) and second is Veerbhadrasana(Warrior pose) For diabetes!





To minimize Indigestion, we can do Shishuasana (Child pose)





To lose fat on Belly or Waist, we can do Paschimotanasana (Two legged forward bend)





For Asthama and hay fever, we can do Bhastrika (Bellows breath)





This is in three stages, hands next to shoulder, hands up when we breath in and hands down little forcefuly when we breathe out.



