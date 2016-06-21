SBS हिन्दी

अच्छे स्वास्थ्य के लिए योगासन

asan

Source: vivek Kulkarni

Published 21 June 2016 at 11:29pm, updated 22 June 2016 at 4:15pm
योग व्यायाम हमारे शरीर और मन में ऊर्जा के संचार द्वारा, शारीरिक -मानसिक बाधाओं को कम करके हमें स्वस्थ और सक्षम बनता है। योगाचार्य विवेक कुलकर्णी की हरिता महेता से हुई खास भेटवार्ता में वो बता रहे है - कौन से आसन के क्या लाभ हो सकते है ?

Trikonasana (Triangular pose) and second is Veerbhadrasana(Warrior pose) For diabetes!

yogasan
asan
To minimize Indigestion, we can do Shishuasana (Child pose)

asan
To lose fat on Belly or Waist, we can do Paschimotanasana (Two legged forward bend)

asan
For Asthama and hay fever, we can do Bhastrika (Bellows breath)

This is in three stages, hands next to shoulder, hands up when we breath in and hands down little forcefuly when we breathe out.

asan
asan
