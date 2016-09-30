Vedanta Centre Sydney Source: Vedanta Centre Sydney
Published 30 September 2016 at 5:22pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Vedanta Centre of Sydney in collaboration with S-VYASA University of Yoga Sciences Indiaare Presenting An International Conference 'Yoga - Science of Infinite Possibilities'Unity in Diversity - Body, Mind & Spirit as part of the 'Confluence - Festival of India' Festival. We spoke to Getta Kriplani from the Vedanta Centre of Sydney to know more. This conference will discuss Integrating the Benefits of Eastern Wisdom with the Best of Western Medicine Towards Wellness at the Western Sydney University from 1st to 3rd October at their Parramatta South Campus.
Published 30 September 2016 at 5:22pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share