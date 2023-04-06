Australia yog ntiaj teb lub teb chaws uas dej kim tshaj plaws. Tab sis vim li cas peb pheej tseem yuav?

Ntsiab lus tseem ceeb: Raws li UN ib tsab ntawv cej luam (report) qhia ces neeg Australia them kim tshaj thiab pheej yuav tej dej ntim hauv fwj ntau tshaj lwm cov neeg hauv ntiaj teb no.

Tej neeg Australia pom tau tias cov kev yuav cov fwj dej haus yooj yim tshaj cov kev nqa ib lub fwj ntim dej haus uas rov qab siv tau ntau zaus lawm.

Tej kws paub zoo txog tej hauj lwm no thiaj txhawj xeeb heev txog cov kev siv roj hmab (plastic consumptions) thiab taw qhia kom tej neeg haus tej dej kais.

Australia yog lub teb chaws uas muaj tej fwj dej haus kim tshaj plaws hauv ntiaj teb no tab sis yeej cheem tsis tau cov kev nqhis ib cov khoom haus uas tej neeg no muaj peev xwm siv tau dawb xwb.





Raws li UN ib tsab ntawv cej luam (report) tshiab qhia ces yog xam tej nyiaj nrab uas ib tug neeg Australia twg siv yuav 504 litres dej twg ces twb tau them tus nqe txog li $580 rau xyoo 2023 lawm.





Thiab Australia kuj yog ntiaj teb lub teb chaws zum ob uas yuav tej fwj dej hau ntau tshaj plaws ua zum ob tom qab teb chaws Singapore.





Tsis tas li ntawd los neeg Australia yeej tseem tau them kim tshaj lwm tus neeg thiab.



Tsab ntawv cej luam (report) no hais tias tus nqe nrab ntawm ib fwj dej haus twg ntawm teb chaws Australia no ces twb raug $5.40 - uas yog kim dua yuav laug txog ob (2) npaug ntawm cov teb chaws America qaum teb thiab Europe thiab kim tshaj tej nqe dej ntawm cov teb chaws Asia thiab Africa txog li plaub (4) npaug diam.





Thiab Australia tej kiab khw muag dej no kuj yeej tseem ua tau lagluam zoo, thiab UN lub tsev kawm qib siab lub chaw teeb txheewb txog dej thiab ib puag ncig thiab kev noj qab haus huv hais tias Australia yog lub teb chaws zum 10 uas muaj tej kiab khw muag dej loj hlob sai tshaj plaws hauv ntiaj teb no.





Tab sis vim li cas neeg Australia thiaj txaus siab them kim heev thiab yuav tej fwj dej no haus yog piv rau cov kev haus tej dej kais uas tsis tau them pheej yig heev li ntawm ib cent rau ib litre twg xwb raws li Sydney Water hais?





Lo lus teb tseem ceeb ces yog cov kev siv tau yooj yim heev, raws li lub koom haum Australian Beverages Council hais, uas lub koom haum no yeej yog lub koom haum sawv cev rau haiv neeg no tej tuam txhab tsim tej dej haus uas tsis yog dej caw uas suav dej nrog ntawd.





Ib tug kis ntawm lub koom haum no hais tias "Feem ntau mas peb pheej yuav dej haus rau lub caij uas peb maj heev."



Tej dej ntim fwj yog ib co yuav pab kom tau txais kev yooj yim heev rau tej neeg Australia rau lub caij lawv maj. Source: AAP / James Ross Tej tuam txhab uas tsim tej dej ntim hauv fwj muag yeej paub tias tsis tau muag tej dej ntim fwj no rau lub caij muaj kab mob COVID-19 uas nom tswv kaw teb chaws thiab zejzog no. Ua yeej txawv tej cawv los yog lwm yam khoom haus uas yeej tseem muaj neeg yuav rau lub caij uas lawv yuav tau nyob twj ywm ntawm tsev.





Tab sis zoo li kuj pom tau tias tau rov qab muag tej dej no zoo tuaj tib yam li thaum tsis tau muaj tus kab mob no kis thoob ntuj lawm thiab.





Lub koom haum no hais tias vim cov kev xav tau txais kev yooj yim thiab nthos nkaus ib ib fwj dej haus rau lub caij yus maj heev no thiaj tau pab tsim tau ib co kiab khw muag dej uas khwv tau nyiaj txog $650 million tsaib no thiab cov lagluam no yuav loj hlob txog li ntawm 16 feem puas rau ib xyoos twg ntxiv rau yav tom ntej.





Txhais tau tias yuav tau los tswj tej fwj roj hmab no ntau txog li 16 feem pua ntxiv rau ib lub xyoos twg thiab, yuav tau siv hluav taws xob ntau txog 16 feem pua ntxiv los tsim tej fwj roj hmab no tshiab los yog rov qab los tsim kom tau npaum li tej qub uas muaj siv ntawd thiab ua rau tej tsheb thauj tej dej no yuav tau tsav mus deb txog 16 miles thoob lub teb chaws no ntxiv thiab.





The council couldn't offer any firm explanations for the sky-high price for commercialised water in Australia and called it a "retail issue".



Tab sis lub koom haum no kuj hais tias Australia yog lub teb chaws muaj pej xeem tsawg heev no kuj yuav muaj peev xwm los ua tau ib yam dab tsi coj los daws tej teeb meem fwj roj hmab ntim dej no thiab, li cov nyiaj paj tshab 10 cent them rau ib lub fwj dej twg uas rov qab khaws coj mus siv dua ntawd.





Tus kis ntawm lub koom haum no thiaj tau hais tias "Tej zaum kuj yog cov kev muaj lub tsab peev xwm yuav ... vim yog muaj pej xeem coob ces tej pej xeem yuav muaj fwj chim yuav ntau dua.''





"Lwm yam uas kuv xav hias ces tej zaum kuj yog tias neeg Australia no pheej nyiam haus dej thaum lawv maj, thiab pheej ib txwm yuav ntawm tej khw loj uas tus nqe pheej yig heev kom tau txais kev yooj yim rau yus."





Professor Stuart Khan yog ib tug kws paub zoo txog tias tej dej zoo yog cov dej zoo li cas ntawm tsev kawm qib siab University of NSW hais tias ntshe tej roj hmab no yuav los tsuam tib neeg tuag yog tias tsis muaj kev pauv hloov rau ntiaj teb cov kev siv roj hmab no.



Nws hais tias tej neeg Australia feem coob ces kuj muaj peev xwm siv tau tej dej zoo heev thiab tej dej tau txais kev nyab xeeb heev los ntawm tej kais dej thiab ''cov kev haus tej dej ntim fwj roj hmab no los yeej tsis tau txais txiaj ntsim dab tsi ntau rau zej tsoom tej kev noj qab haus huv los yog tej dej ntawd yuav yog cov dej uas zoo dua li cas''.





Thiab nws kuj hais ntxiv tias tej tswv yim uas txhawb nqa kom tej neeg xa tej fwj rov qab ntawd yeej tsis muaj peev xwm yuav daws tau tej kev piam siaj uas tej lagluam no tau tsim khoom paug tsuas rau tej dej li.





AAP yeej tsis muaj peev xwm yuav nrhiav tau ib co xov xwm dab tsi uas teev txog tias ho tau muag tej fwj dej no ntau npaum li cas thiab tej nom tswv xeev cov hauj lwm uas tau nyiaj pab cuam los ntawm cov lagluam muag dej uas rov qab khaws tej fwj dej no coj mus nchuav dua tshiab coj los siv ntawd kho kaws tau tej fwj no rov qab ntau npaum li cas thiab.





Pip Kiernan uas yog tus coj lub koom haum Clean Up Australia hais tias neeg Australia yuav tsum tau nco tias 90 feem pua ntawm tej nqe fwj dej ntawd ib fwj dej twg ces yog them rau lub nqe fwj, nqe hau, thiab nqe daim ntawv lo rau ntawm lub fwj.



