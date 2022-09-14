COVID-19 update: Australia txuas cov emergency leave payments ntev tshaj lub 9 hli ntuj

Highlights Tej neeg uas cais lawv tus kheej muaj cai thov tau nyiaj txog li ntawm $540

Tsuas pub thov tau cov nyiaj no ntau tshaj plaws txog 3 zaug rau lub sij hawm 6 hli xwb

Bupa yuav thim nyiaj $340 rau tej customers tam li yog ib cov kev pab txuag nyiaj rau lub caij kab mob kis thoob ntuj

Thawj pwm tsav Anthony Albanese tau hais tias tseem yuav siv cov COVID-19 pandemic leave payments thiab them nyiaj li qub rau tej neeg uas raug yuam kom yuav tau cais lawv tus kheej ntev tshaj hnub tim 30 lub 9 hlis ntuj xyoo 2022 no thiab.





Nws tau hais tias cov nyiaj emergency payments no yeej tseem yuav muaj rau tej neeg ntawm tej xeev uas tseem yuam kom yuav tau cais lawv tus kheej ntawd.





Mr Albanese tau hais cov lus tawm tswv yim no tom qab tau koom National Cabinet lub rooj sab laj lawm tias ''Yog thaum tej nom tswv tseem yuam kom tej neeg cais ces tsoom fwv muaj lub luag hauj lwm yuav tau pab cuam.''





"Thiab peb yeej xav tias yog tej neeg ho mob, tsis hais kis tau kab mob COVID-19 los yog muaj lwm yam mob, ces tsis tsim nyog lawv mus ua hauj lwm, thiab tej ntawd yog tej yam tseem ceeb."





Ces txij li tau pib muaj tus kab mob no kis thoob ntuj los no cov leave payments no thiaj ua rau tej neeg ua hauj lwm them se poob nyiaj tshaj $2.2 billion dollars lawm.



NSW lub tuam chav tswj dej num noj qab haus huv (NSW Health) tau hais tias zej tsoom tej tsev kho mob yeej muaj peev xwm tsim tau cov kev kho mob zoo los kho tej neeg los txog rau lub 6 hli ntuj dhau los no txawm tias tsis ntev los no tau muaj neeg kis kab mob Omicron tshiab coob heev thiab yog lub caij uas pib muaj kab mob khaub thuas rau thaum tseem ntxov ntawd.





Thiab yeej pom tias tej neeg mob txog li 62.8% uas mus siv lub tuam chav Emergency Department (ED) yeej tau txais kev kho mob raws sij hawm, thiab muaj tej neeg mob ntau tshaj 7 tus ntawm 10 tus twg (72.5%) ces yeej raug tshem ntawm tej tsheb ambulance mus rau cov neeg ua hauj lwm ED rau lub sij hawm 30 ntiag tiv (30 minute).





''Yeej muaj tag nrho txhua cov kev phai tseem ceeb txog li (92.8%) ces yeej tau phais raws sij hawm."





Bupa tej customers los tej zaum kuj yuav tau nyiaj ntsuab txog li $340 rau lub hli tom ntej no thiab yog tias lawv yuav ib co insurance twg nrog lub tuam txhab no.





Thiab lub tuam txhab no tej nyiaj ntsuab uas muab rov qab rau tej customers no yog ua tam li ib feem ntawm cov kev pab txuag nyiaj rau lub caij tseem muaj kab mob kis thoob ntuj.





Txawm li cas los yeej kwv yees tias ntshe tej tuam txhab muag nyiaj tuav pov hwm tswj kev kho mob (Health insurance) yuav nce lawv tej nqe (premiums) yuav insurance rau hnub tim 1 lub 11 hlis ntuj xyoo 2022 no thiab.





Health insurance companies are expected to raise their premiums on 1 November.





