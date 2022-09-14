COVID-19 update: Neeg Australia siv tau cov tshuaj Moderna uas tiv thaiv tau ntau yam kab mob lawm

Highlights
- Tus tshuaj bivalent vaccine pab kom muaj tej antibodies ntau dua tawm tsam nrog tej kab mob Omicron uas hlav ncau tshiab
- Tsuas siv cov tshuaj vaccine no hloov lwm cov tshuaj booster doses xwb
- Tej yam ntxwv cuam tshuaj txog cov kev hno koob tshuaj no ces ua rau mob qhov chaw hno thiab mob taub hau
Australia tau tso cai siv cov tshuaj Moderna's bivalent booster dose rau cov neeg muaj hnoob nyoog 18 xyoo thiab siab tshaj ntawd lawm.
Cov tshuaj booster dose tshiab no yuav tiv thaiv tau tus kab mob xub muaj ua ntej thiab tej kab mob uas hlav ncau ntawm tus mob Omicron.
Mark Butler uas yog tus noj tswj dej num noj qab haus huv tau hais tias thawj phaum ntawm cov tshuaj no twb tuaj txog Australia lawm thiab tseem sim.
Ces mam li pib siv cov tshuaj tshiab no thaum uas siv cov tshuaj Moderna's COVID-19 tam sim no tas lawm.
Lub koom haum Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) tau hais tias tus tshuaj Moderna's bivalent vaccine ua rau muaj tej antibody ntau dua 1.6 txog 1.9 npau thaum tawm tsam nrog ntau cov kab mob Omicron uas hlav ncau tshiab li tus kab mob BA.1 thiab BA.4/BA.5, yog piv rau tej tshuaj vaccine xub siv ua ntej ntawd.
ATAGI tau hais tias "Tej yam ntxwv cuam tshuam uas raug cej luam ntau tshaj plaws txog cov kev siv co tshuaj Moderna bivalent vaccine no ces yog mob rau ntawm thaj chaw hno, ua rau nkees thiab mob taub hau.''
"Thiab yeej tsis muaj laij thawj qhia tau tias tus tshuaj Moderna bivalent vaccine txawv ntawm lwm cov tshuaj Moderna mRNA vaccines li cas.''
ATAGI yeej qhia meej tias tam sim no tsuas siv cov tshuaj no ua cov booster dose xwb.
Thiab nyob ntawm seb tej neeg hnoob nyoog 30-49 uas tsis muaj lwm cov kev phom sij cuam tshuam muaj peev xwm siv tau cov tshuaj no hno uas koob booster dose koob ob tau.
Tej neeg muaj hnoob nyoog 50 xyoo thiab tshaj ntawd los yeej muaj cai hno tau koob tshuaj booster dose koob ob tau thiab.
