COVID-19 update: Professor Halton qhia txog cov kev txheeb cov kev yuav tshuaj COVID-19 vaccine thiab kom kho tej tswv yim tswj tej tej dej num no tshiab

Highlights Zeskais Jane Halton raug txib rau hnub tim 30 lub 6 hli ntuj kom txheeb Australia cov kev yuav tshuaj COVID-19 vaccine thiab cov kev kho tus mob no

Professor Halton tau muaj 8 cov kev taw tswv yim txog cov hauj lwm no.

Mark Butler uas yog Australia tus nom tswj dej num noj qab haus huv nqua hu kom neeg Australia tsis txhob tos kom tau ib cov tshuaj COVID-19 booster dose twg es mam hno tiv thaiv tus kab mob Omicron.

Professor Jane Halton uas yog ib tug neeg ywj pheej uas raug txib kom mus txheeb xyuas Australia cov kev yuav tshuaj COVID-19 vaccine thiab cov kev kho tus kab mob COVID-19 lub 6 hli ntuj dhau los tau los tawm 8 cov tswv yim txog tej hauj lwm no.





Professor Halton tau hais rau hauv nws tsab ntawv cej luam tias ''Cov kev yuav tej tshuaj vaccine thiab tej tshuaj kho mob siv rau thaum tseem ntxov ntawd mas muaj kev sib tw muaj ceem heev hauv ntiaj tej tej kiab khw lagluam.''





Tus nom tswj dej num noj qab haus huv no thiaj hais ntxiv tias "Yog tham txog nqe no lawm ces Australia yeej muaj peev xwm yuav tau ib cov tshuaj COVID-19 vaccine zoo thiab muaj peev xwm siv tau ib cov tshuaj zoo coj los hno rau tej neeg coob heev tiv thaiv kom thaum kis tau tus kab mob no lawm tsis txhob mob sab sab los yog tsis txhob tas sim neej li lwm lub teb chaws hauv ntiaj teb no.''



Prof Halton tau hais tias nws pab neeg tau xaus lus tias tsim nyog yuav tau muaj ib cov kev npaj qhia tej xov xwm tshiab txog cov kab mob sib kis thoob ntuj no raws li qhov tsim nyog.





Nws hais tias "Tej txheej txheem thiab cov kev teeb tsa uas tau npaj siv ua ntej yuav muaj kab mob sib kis thoob ntuj yeej siv tsis tau zoo rau lub caij muaj tej xwm txheej emergency no."





"Vim rau qhov tias ntshe tej zaum tseem yuav muaj ntau phaum kab mob COVID-19 sib kis ntxiv, ces ntshe thiaj tsim nyog yuav tau muaj cov kev taw qhia, cov kev teeb tsa thiab cov kev sab laj los yog tej cai uas yuav siv ntawd.''



Mark Butler uas yog Australia tus nom tswj dej num noj qab haus huv tau hais tias tam sim no tsoom fwv teb chaws yuav tau ua tib zoo los txheeb xyuas txog cov kev taw qhia no tam li yog ib feem ntawm tej tswv yim npaj tseg yuav siv ntev txuas ntxiv coj los tswj tus kab mob COVIC-19 no.





Mr Butler tau nrog tej neeg tshaj xov xwm tham rau hnub Monday tias nws xav thov kom tej neeg Australia tsis txhob tos kom muaj ib hom tshuaj booster doses twg tsi ntsee es mam li mus hno coj los tiv thaiv tus kab mob Omicron no xwb.





Nws hais tias "Kuv xav hais rau neeg Australia tias kom kav tsij hno cov tshuaj booster doses tam sim no tsis hais yuav yog hom twg li - vim tag nrho tej tshuaj no yeej yog ib co tshuaj zoo uas muaj peev xwm los tiv thaiv kom txhob ua rau tej neeg mob sab sab.''





Tej neeg Western Australia uas mus koom lub koom txoos Perth Royal Show muaj peev xwm sivRATs test sim dawb seb puas kis kab mob rau ntawm lub qhov rooj 1 thiab qhov rooj 10 ntawm lub koom txoos ntawm cov chaw nres tsheb ciav hlau ntawd.





