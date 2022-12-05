Lub chaw ntsuam huab cua hais tias: tab tom muaj huab cua kub sob heev thoob teb chaws Australia

Lub chaw ntsuam huab cua Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) tau ceeb toom tias ntshe yuav muaj huab cua sov heev rau ntau cheeb tsam ntawm xeev Western Australia, South Australia thiab Northern Territory.
Ces thiaj tau muaj cov kev ceeb toom txog tej hub cua kub heev no rau cov chaw li Kimberley, Pilbara thiab tej zos North Interior nrog rau Gascoyne thiab South Interior ntawm Western Australia rau hnub zwj Hnub (Sunday) tav su dua.
Thiab yuav siv cov kev ceeb toom no mus txog ntua hnub zej Feej (Wednesday) tim 7 lub 12 hlis ntuj no.
Hnub zwj Hnub (Sunday) ces, lub chaw ntsuam huab cua kuj tau muaj cov kev ceeb toom txog huab cua sov heev no rau lub zos North West Pastoral ntawm xeev South Australia thiab.
Thiaj yuav siv cov kev ceeb toom no mus txog ntua rau hnub zwj Quag (Tuesday) tim 6 lub 12 hli ntuj.
Ces thiaj tseem muaj cov kev ceeb toom txog huab cua kub sov heev no siv rau cov zos ntau lub li Daly, Arnhem, Carpentaria, Gregory, Lasseter thiab Tanami ntawm xeev Northern Territory mus txog ntua rau hnub zwj Feej (Wednesday) thiab.
Lub chaw ntsuam huab cua no kuj tau hais tias tej huab cua kub sov heev no yog ib co yuav muaj tej kev phom sij rau sawv daws, thiab yuav ua rau muaj kev phom sij dua rau tej laus, tej me nyuam mob liab, tej me nyuam yaus, tej poj niam suab me nyuam thiab tej neeg uas muaj ib yam mob dab tsi los yog tej neeg uas tsis xis neej ntawd tau.
Kuj tseem muaj tej xwm txheej dej nyab me ntsis mus txog rau theem hauj sim txuas ntxiv rau tej chaw hauv xeev New South Wales (NSW) thiab.
Hnub zwj Hli (Monday) ces NSW lub koom haum pab cawm tej xwm txheej ti tes ti taw (State of Emergency Services -SES) kuj tau muaj ib cov kev ceeb toom rau ntau thaj chaw ntawm
West Condobolin ntawm Central West.
Cia siab tias kuj yuav muaj xov xwm tshiab qhia rau tej neeg zos Moulamein ntawm tus nom zos Murray River Council thiab. Vim tau neeg ntawm lub zos no raug ceeb toom kom nrhiav tsev nkaum vim tseem muaj dej nyab loj rau hnub tim 1 lub 12 hlis ntuj dhau los.
Tsis tas li ntawd los kuj tau muaj ib cov kev ceeb toom txog huab cua kub sov heev rau cov neeg ntawm cov zos li Furneaux Islands, North East, Central North thiab qee thaj chaw ntawm lub zos East Coast, North West Coast, Central Plateau thiab Midlands Forecast ntawm xeev Tasmania thiab.
Soj qab taug tau xov xwm tshiab txog cov kev kwv yees huab cua ntawm lub chaw ntsuam thiab kwv yees huab cua:
Taug tej xov xwm tshiab txog tej xwm txheej dej nyab ua tau muaj kev pauv hloov tshiab tau ntawm:
Yog tias koj poob rau cov xwm txheej muaj kev phom sij rau koj txoj sia ces kom hu rau tus xov tooj Triple Zero (000). Thiab hu rau cov koom haum li NSW SES tus xov tooj 132 500 thiab Victoria Emergency Services tus xov tooj 1800 226 226 los yog SA SES tus xov tooj 132 500 tau yog tias nag xob nag cua, cua hlob, ntoo vau los yog ceg khaub ntoo tsim teeb meem rau koj lub tsev puas los yog yuav ua rau ib tug twg tsis tau txais kev nyab xeeb.
Yog koj xav tau tej xov xwm no ua lwm hom lus ces hu rau lub koom haum Translating and Interpreting Service (TIS) tus xov tooj 131 450 (freecall) thiab hais kom lawv hu rau lub koom haum VicEmergency Hotline nrog koj tham.
Yog tias koj ho tsis lag ntseg, los yog tsis tshua hnov lus, los yog hais lus tsis meej/hais tsis tau lus ces kom hu rau lub koom haum National Relay Service raws tus xov tooj 1800 555 677 thiab hais kom lawv hu rau lub koom haum VicEmergency Hotline nrog koj tham.