Yuav mloog tau FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ LIVE thiab FREE ntawm SBS Radio li cas

Pib cov kev sib tw ncaws pob FIFA World Cup 2022™ rau hnub tim 21/11/2022 thiab yuav nthuav tawm pub dawb ntawm SBS ntawm teb chaws australia. Tab nrho 64 cov kev sib tw yuav raug tshaj tawm kiag thaum sib tw thiab mloog tau ntawm:
- DAB Digital radio
- Mloog tau hauv Online ntawm
- Mloog tau ntawm SBS Radio mobile app tsis hais yog los yog
Yuav mloog li cas
Advertisement
Mloog tau cov kev sib tw FIFA World Cup 2022™ cov chaw nthuav xov xwm SBS Football 1, 2 thiab 3 ntawm DAB radio, , los yog SBS Radio mobile app uas mloog tau dawb, uas yuav tshaj txhua cov kev sib tw tawm ua 12 hom lus.
- SBS Football 1 (muaj siv tam sim no lawm): Cov kev tawm tswv yim txog cov kev sib tw ncaws pob tshiab tham ua lus Aaskiv rau lub caij tseem tab tom sib tw thiab lwm cov suab paj nruab sib tw ncaws pob World Cup.
- SBS Football 2 thiab 3 (yuav siv rau tim 14/11/2022): Yuav muaj cov kev tawm tswv yim ua lwm yam lus txog cov pab neeg sib tw ntau pab ntawm ib cov kev sib tw twg.
- SBS Arabic24: Muaj cov kev tawm tswv yim tham ua lus Arabic tshiab txog txhua cov kev sib tw.
Tej lus tawm tswv yim txog cov kev sib tw no ces yog tej uas cov chaw koom nthuav xov xwm thoob ntuj nrog FIFA World Cup™ tawm thiab yuav muaj coj los tso rau SBS cov chaw nthuav xov xwm ua ntau hom lus li: Arabic, Spanish, Portuguese, French, German, Dutch, Croatian, Polish, Japanese, Korean, Persian, thiab luas Aaskiv (English).
Lub caij uas tseem muaj cov kev sib tw ncaws pob ntawm ces lub chaw nthuav xov xwm SBS Radio 3 yuav ras los ua SBS Football 2 - uas yuav muaj cov lus tawm tswv yim ua lwm hom lus rau txhua cov kev sib tw. Yog koj xav mloog BBC World Service rau lub caij uas muaj cov kev sib tw ncaws pob no ces mus txheeb tau ntawm kom koj thiaj mloog tau tej xov xwm tshiab tshaj tawm hauv website.
Tej nkauj hu rau cov kev sib tw ncaw pob
Dua ntawm cov kev sib tw ncaws pob tshiab ntawd lawm ces koj yeej muaj peev xwm mloog tau ntau cov nkauj hu rau cov kev sib tw ncaws pob uas muaj rau koj mloog tsis paub xaus li, uas yeej muaj tej nkauj ntawm tej nom tswv tswj cov kev sib tw ncaws pob no dhau los, thiab kuj muaj ib co nkauj zoo tshaj plaws (los yog phem tshaj plaws) thiab. Koom tau World Cup thaum ntxov thiab mloog tej xov xwm tshiab ntawm SBS Football 1 tam sim no, mloog tau ntawm DAB radio (Digital radio) los yog ntawm .
Hnub thiab sij hawm sib tw ncaws pob FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ
Mam li kho cov hnub thiab lub sij hawm sib tw txog SBS Radio cov lus tawm tswv yim ua lwm hom lus tshiab lub caij muaj cov kev sib tw tshiab dua:
- Group Stage: November 21 - December 3
- Round of 16: December 4 - 7
- Quarter-Finals: December 10 - 11
- Semi-Finals: December 14 - 15
- 3rd vs 4th playoff: December 18
- World Cup Final: December 19
Cov chaw nthuav xov xwm uas koom nrog FIFI tshaj cov kev sib tw FIFA World Cup™ ces muaj: BBC, Radio Nacional de España, Radio France Internationale, BAND, beIN, RTP, ARD, SRF, RNE, Radio Oriental Montevideo, HRT, RFI, NHK, NOS, VRT, Polskie Radio, Seoul Broadcasting System.