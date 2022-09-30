Yuav ua li cas peb thiaj tsis raug dag hauv online thiab pov puag kom txhob muaj neeg nyiab tau peb tej xov xwm ntiag tug

Highlights Lub koom haum Scamwatch yeej paub txog cov kev ntxias dag thaum yuav khoom hauv online, dag tej neeg nyiaj superannuation thiab dag kom tej neeg siv nyiaj nqes peev ua luam.

Yeej muaj ntau txoj xub ke pov puag koj thiab koj tej computer kom txhob raug malware, thiab tsis txhob raug teeb meem.

Ntau xyoo tsis ntev los no ces yeej pom muaj tej teeb meem cyberattacks, tej neeg raug dag hauv online thiab tej xwm txheej neeg phem hu xov tooj tuaj dag tej neeg ntau tuaj ntxiv ntawm teb chaws Australia lawm.





Txawm tias cov teeb meem cyberattacks yeej yog tej uas muaj feem ntau rau nom tswv tej tuam chav hauj lwm los yog tej tuam txhab lagluam uas khaws tej customer tej xov xwm ntau xwb, los tej neeg hacker no yeej tsim teeb meem rau tej neeg tsis paub dab tsi thiab tej zejzog thiab nyiag lawv tej xov xwm ntiag tug.





Rob Di Pietro uas yog ib tug kws paub zoo txog cov hauj lwm Security ntawm lub tuam txhab PwC qhia rau SBS News tias ''Xov xwm yog ib co muaj nqi heev.''





Advertisement

Nws thiaj ceeb toom tias tej neeg phem (cyber criminals) ''xav coj tej xov xwm no mus siv kom lawv tau txais txiaj ntsim'', vim muaj peev xwm coj tej xov xwm ntawm tej neeg ntiag tug no mus muag hauv black market (tej kiab khw txhaum cai) kom lawv tau nyiaj tsam.





Delia Rickard uas yog tus coj ntawm lub koom haum Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACC) hais tias tsim nyog sawv daws paub txog tej kev ntxias dag no thiab siv ntau yam tswv yim los pab tiv thaiv kom tsis txhob raug neeg phem hack.



Cyber criminals yeej xav nrhiav tej xov xwm ntau ntau heev xwb, txhais tau tias tsis hais ib tug twg li yog muaj tej xov xwm ntau heev ces kuj yuav raug tau teeb meem thiab uas yog tej yam tsis muaj hmoob li, tab sis yeej yog ib feem ntawm qhov tseeb ntawm tiam neej vam meej no lawm. Delia Rickard, The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission

Lub caij tseem muaj kab mob kis thoob ntuj no ces yeej teev tau tias muaj cov xwm txheej neeg phem ntxias dag lwm tus no ntau tuaj ntxiv lawm thiab.





Yeej muaj neeg qhia rau lub koom haum Scamwatch tias lawv raug neeg phem dag ntau txog 6,415 zaus rau lub caij muaj kab mob kis thoob ntuj, thiab ua rau tej neeg poob nyiaj tshaj 9.8 milion dollars txij li thaum tau pib muaj kab mob COVID-19 sib kis los no.





Dr Steve Hambleton yog tus Chief Clinical Advisor rau lub koom haum Australian Digital Health Agency.





Nws hais tias yeej muaj ntau cov kev ntxias dag cuam tshuam txog tej xov xwm kho mob ntawm teb chaws Australia thiab.



Lawv xav tau tej xov xwm no kom txheeb tau ib tug neeg twg, lawv xav tau tej ntaub ntawv kho mob - thiab tej xov xwm no yuav pab kom lawv nyiag tau koj lub cim thawj (identity).

Dr Hambleton hais tias "Tej neeg ntiag tug tej xov xwm kho mob yog ib co muaj nqi heev ntawm tej kiab khw txhaum cai (black market) tej vas sab (website), thiab yog ib tug twg tej xov xwm no raug lwm tus nyiag tau lawm ces, yog tej yam nyuaj heev uas yuav tau tej xov xwm no rov qab lawm."



Cyber criminals can target anyone. Source: SBS

Phishing yog dab tsi?

Phishing ces yog ib co tswv yim dag lwm tus uas tej cyber criminals siv coj los dag tej neeg tas mus li kom thiaj nyiag tau tej neeg tej xov xwm ntawm ib tug neeg twg li tej password thiab tej credit card numbers ntawd.





Dr Hambleton hais tias tej zaum tej neeg phem no yuav hu tuaj nrog koj tham, los yog nrog koj tham hauv social media, los sis yog xa email thiab text message tuaj rau koj.





Nws taw qhia kom tej neeg yuav tsum tau ceev faj tiag tiag tsis txhob lam mus nyem rau ib qho link twg ntawm ib tsab email twg los yog ib tsab text message twg uas tib tug neeg yus tsis paub xa tuaj rau yus.





"Tag nrho peb sawv daws tej zaum yeej tau txais ib co emails xa tuaj rau peb thiab hais tias tau muaj ib pob khoom xa tuaj rau peb tab sis xyov ua li cas ho xa tsis tau tuaj, ces txawm muaj ib sob lus sau tias 'nyem rau qhov link ntawm no’.''



Yog koj yeej paub tias yeej tsis muaj khoom dab tsi xa tuaj rau koj, ces kom tsis txhob nyem rau qhov link ntawd hlo li.

"Tsis tas li ntawd los yeej tseem muaj tej tuam txhab lagluam loj li Amazon ua txoj dag tias yog cov tuam txhab muag khoom tseeb thiab nug kom yus qhia yus tej xov xwm rau lawv thiab.''





Dr Hambleton thiaj taw qhia kom sawv daws rov qab ua tib zoo mus txheeb thawj daim ntawv yus yuav khoom xwb thiab kom tsis txhob nyem rau qhov link tshiab uas lawv xav tuaj rau yus ntawd.





Tej neeg phem (Scammers) los yeej tau tsim ib co khw cuav hauv online ua txoj dag tias lawv muag khoom tab sis twb tsis muag tiag thiab - tsis hais yog muag tej tshuaj kho mob los yog tshuaj vaccine hno tiv thaiv kab mob COVID-19 thiab tej ntaub siv npog qhov ncauj.



Source: Getty / Getty Images/Westend61

Cov kev ntxias dag uas ua txoj hais tias lawv yog nom tswv

Tej neeg scammers ua txoj dag tias lawv yog cov neeg ua hauj lwm ntawm nom tswv tej cuam chav thiab xa tej xov xwm hauv text message los yog email tuaj dag kom tau tej neeg tej xov xwm.





Dr Hambleton hais tias tej ntawv uas tej neeg phem xa tuaj no muaj ib co links tsis zoo uas yeej txhob txwm tsim coj los nyiag ib tug neeg twg tej xov xwm ntiag tug thiab tej xov xwm txog ntaub ntawv nyiaj txiaj.





Dr Hambleton hais tia piv txwv li 'myGov' yog tus xa tej text messages tuaj rau yus, thiab muaj cov link uas qhia txog ntau yam xov xwm ntxiv.



Tsis txhob nyem rau qhov link ntawd vim MyGov yeej ib txwm tsis lam xa ntawv tuaj rau yus. Thiab xav kom yus mus ncaj nqa rau ntawm nws lub vas sab (website) xwb.

Tej links yuav muaj ib co malware xa tuaj nruab rau koj tej twj uas koj siv

Dr Suranga Seneviratne uas yog ib tug zes kais qhia ntawd txog cov security ntawm lub tuam chav Computer Science ntawm tsev kawm qhib siab University of Sydney hais tias, yog ib tug neeg twg cia li nyem rau ib qho link twg ntawm ntau cov links uas lwm tus xa tuaj rau yus, ces yuav muaj peev xwm nruab ib co malware rau tej twj yus siv thiab yuav nyiag tau ib tug neeg ntiag tug twg tej xov xwm.





Dr Seneviratne hais tias "Lawv muaj peev xwm tsim tau ib qho link, uas muaj cov malware uas yog ib co saftware tsis zoo nyob rau hauv qhov link ntawd. Yog li ntawd thaum yus nyem rau qhov link ntawd lawm, ces yuav ua rau qhov sofware tsis zoo ntawd nkag mus nruab tau rau yus lub computer lawm.''



Cov software ntawd muaj peev xwm khaws tau txhua yam uas koj ntaus. Thiab lawv yeej muaj ib qho chaw uas muaj peev xwm xa tau tej xov xwm ntawd mus rau tej 'neeg phem' tau.

Cov kev nyiag cim thawj (dentity theft) thiab ''tej vas sab txhaum cai (the dark web)."

Shanton Chang yog ib tug Professor qhia ntawv ntawm lub tuam chav School of Computing and Information Systems ntawm tsev kawm qib siab University of Melbourne.





Nws hais tias tej scammers yeej ib txwm xav tau tej neeg ntiag tug tej xov xwm.



Yog tias lawv tau koj lub npe, chaw nyob, hnoob nyoog thiab tej zaum yog tau koj tus xov tooj nrog thiab ces, lawv yuav muaj peev xwm mus rau ntawm koj lub tuam txhab nyiaj uas koj siv ntawd thiab ua txoj dag tias lawv yog koj no.

Nws hais ntxiv tias "Tej no yeej yog tej xov xwm uas tag nrho tej koom haum raug cai yuav siv coj los txheeb koj tias seb puas yog koj tiag.''





Nws hais tias yeej muaj muaj peev xwm coj ib tug neeg ntiag tug tej xov xwm mus muag hauv tej vas sab txhaum cai (dark web) thiab, ces kuj yuav ua rau tus tus neeg ntawd tej cim thawj raug lwm tus nyiag coj mus siv lawm.





"Koj tej xov xwm ntiag tug yog ib co muaj nqi heev thiab muaj peev xwm coj mus muag tau nyiaj,'' raws li nws txhab lus ntxiv.



READ MORE Optus data breach: What we know so far and how to protect yourself from a cyber attack

Professor Chang thiaj hais tias yog ib tug neeg twg tej xov xwm ntiag tug tej xov xwm poob rau neeg phem tes lawm ces, tej zaum lawv tej xov xwm ntiag tug no yuav raug coj mus siv rau ntau lub hli ntxiv tom ntej no.



Tej xov xwm ntiag tug yog ib co xov xwm muaj nqi heev li thiab txhais tau tias yuav pab kom koj siv tau coj mus tsim los yog mus qev tau cov credit cards tshiab; thiab koj muaj peev xwm mus tsim los yog mus yuav tau tsev tshiab, thiab siv coj mus ua tau tag nrho ntau yam thoob ntiaj teb no.

Cov kev ua hauj lwm ntawm tsev kuj yuav ua rau tej neeg raug tau teeb mem ntau zog tuaj ntxiv thiab

Dr Priyadarsi Nanda ntawm Faculty of Engineering and IT ntawm tsev kawm qib siab University of Technology ntawm nroog Sydney hais tias cov kev ua hauj lwm ntawm tsev kuj yuav ua rau tej neeg raug dag tau yooj yim zog thiab yog piv rau thaum uas lawv tseem ua hauj lwm rau ntawm tej chaw ua hauj lwm.





"Vim rau qhov tias tag nrho peb sawv daws ua hauj lwm ntawm tsev kawm, thiab peb ho tsis muaj ib co xub ke twg los pov puag kom peb tau txais kev ruaj ntseg thaum peb txuas internet siv. Thiab ntawm ib lub chaw ua hauj lwm twg ces yeej muaj ntau cov xub ke los pov puag yus kom tau txais kev ruaj ntseg.''



Credit: Pexels/Anna Shvets

Yuav pov puag koj lub computer li cas kom tsis txhob muaj tej malware nkag tau rau

Yeej muaj qee txoj xub ke yuav pov puag tau ib tug twg lub computer kom tsis txhob muaj tej malware no nkag tau mus rau thiab, raws li Dr Nanda tshab txhab.





Nws tau hais ntxiv tias ''muaj ib lub caij twg ces yus yeej siv ib co antivirus software twg coj los pov puag yus lub computer kom tsis txhob muaj tej malware software nkag tau mus rau - yog li thiaj xav kom scan tag nrho yus tej files hauv lub computer.''





Yog tias yus xav tias tej zaum yus mus nyem tau ib co link uas xav tias muaj tej melware no lawm ces yus muaj peev xwm coj yus lub computer mus rau ib tug tech specialist txheeb seb puas muaj cov malware no los yog ib yam software tsis zoo twg.





"Yam peb ntawd ces tej tuam txhab muag software li Microsoft los yog Apple ntawd yeej xa ib co sofware rau yus kom yus nruab thiab hloov siv dua cov tshiab ntawd rau ib lub caij twg. Ces lawv yeej yuav hais kom yus nruag cov software tshiab thiab rov qab pib qhib yus lub computer dua.''





Dr Nanda hais tias thiaj tseem ceeb uas tej neeg yuav tsum tau nruab dua tej software tshiab no siv.



"Yog tej yam tseem ceeb heev uas yus yuav tsum tau cej luam"

Dr Hambleton hais tias yog tej yam tseem ceeb uas tej neeg raug neeg phem dag yuav tsum tau qhia rau nom tswv paub.





"Yeej tau muaj ntau txheeb cov kev dag no raug cej luam qhia rau nom tswv, thiab tej neeg uas raug dag no yeej poob nyiaj tiag, thiab yeej ua rau ib txhia txaj muag heev txog tej xwm txheej no thiab tsis cej luam qhia rau nom tswv. Yog li ntawd kuv thiaj xav tias yog tias koj twg raug neeg phem dag lawm, ces tsim nyog koj yuav tau qhia rau ib tug twg paub.''



