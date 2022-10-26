Medibank hais tias nws tej customers tej xov xwm raug nyiag tag nrho lawm

Highlights Medibank tau qhia tias tam sim no nws cov kev tshuaj ntsuam txog cov xwm txheej cyber attack txheeb tau tias tej neeg phem tau nyiag tau tag nrho nws tej customer tej xov xwm ntiag tug law.

Tau muaj ib cov xov xwm txog cov kev kho mob ntau heev los kuj raug nyiag tau thiab.

Medibank uas yog ib lub tuam txhab muag nyiaj tuav pov hwm kho mob (health insurer) tej customers yuav laug txog li 4 million tus tej xov xwm ntiag tug raug neeg phem nyiag tau lawm raws li lub tuam txhab no qhia.





Hnub zwj Feej (Wednesday) thaum uas nws los qhia xov xwm tshiab rau tej neeg nqes peev lagluam rau nws lub tuam txhab rau thaum sawv ntxov ntawd ces, Medibank tau qhia tias nws cov kev mus tshuaj ntsuam txog cov cyber attack txog nws lub tuam txhab no pom tau tias tam sim no tej neeg phem nyiag tau tag nrho nws tej customers tej xov xwm ntawm lub tuam txhab ahm thiab Medibank nrog rau ib cov customers uas yog tub kawm pej kum haiv thiab.





Tsis tas li ntawd los kuj muaj tej xov xwm cuam tshuam txog kev kho mob ntau heev los kuj raug nyiag lawm thiab.



David Koczkar uas yog tus coj lub tuam txhab Medibank tau hais tias “Tam sim no peb cov kev cov kev tshuaj ntshuam qhia tau tias tus neeg phem no nyiag tau tag nrho peb cov customers uas yuav cov private health insurance tej xov xwm ntiag tug thiab kuj tau ib cov xov xwm ntau heev txog lawv cov ntau ntawv mus claim nyiaj kho mob thiab."





“Tseem muaj cov kev tshuaj ntsuam txog cov xwm txheej cybercrime no txuas ntxiv, hais tsis ntsees rau tej xov xwm uas tej neeg phem muab tshem tawm ntawd lawm.''





"Lub caij uas peb tau hais ua ntuv zus tias peb ntseeg tias ntshe tej zaum yuav muaj tej customer tej xov xwm raug nyiag ntau tshaj no peb kuj xav tias tej zaum ntshe tseem yuav muaj tej customers uas raug teb teeb meem no coob tuaj ntxiv thiab los kuj tau."





“Kuv thiaj thov txim tiag tiag rau peb tej customers. Tej no yog ib cov kev ua txhaum cai loj heev - yog ib cov kev ua txhaum cai uas xav tsim teeb meem loj rau peb tej tub koom siab ntawm peb tej zejzog uas tsis muaj peev xwm pab tau lawv tus kheej tshaj plaws."



Lub caij uas Mr Koczkar tau qhia rau tej neeg nqes peev lagluam rau hnub Wednesday ntawd ces nws tau hais tias, yuav tsis nce nqe yuav nyiaj tuav pov hwm kho mob (health insurance premium) thiab yuav ncua cov kev nce nqe no mus txog rau tim 16 lub 1 hlis ntuj xyoo 2023 rau ib txhia txhab nyiaj thiab ib txhia ATM Customers.





Nws tau hais tias '' peb tej hauj lwm uas peb yuav tau xub kub siab ua ntej ua tam sim no ces yog los pov puag peb tej customers kom tau txais kev nyab xeeb thiab pov puag lawv tej xov xwm uas tam sim no peb paub tias raug nyiag lawm."





Mr Koczkar tau qhia meej tias tau ntau hnub tsis ntev los no tej neeg phem yeej tau xa ib cov qauv xov xwm uas lawv nyiag tau rau lub tuam txhab no, ces thiaj ua rau nws cov kev tshuaj ntsuam no xaus lus tias tag nrho tej customers tej xov xwm ntiag tug raug nyiag tau tag lawm.





John Goodall uas yog tus coj Medibank tej hauj lwm technology thiab operations tau hais tias lub tuam txhab no ntseeg tias tej hackers yuav tsis tsim teeb meem dab tsi ntxiv rau lub tuam txhab no tej network lawm, tab sis nws tseem tshuaj ntsuam tej xwm txheej no txuas ntxiv.





Nws tau hais tias "Txhua yam uas peb paub tias neeg phem nyiag nkag tau ntawd ces tam sim no muab kaw tag lawm, tab sis peb cov kev tshuaj ntsuam uas tseem ua txuas ntxiv no yog tej uas rau peb txheeb pom tias ho muaj tej teeb meem tshiab dab tsi ntxiv.''



Peb ntseeg tias ntshe tseem yuav muaj tej customer tej xov xwm raug nyiag ntau tshaj no thiab xav tias ntshe tseem yuav muaj tej customer raug tej teeb meem no coob tuaj ntxiv thiab los kuj tau. Medibank chief executive officer David Koczkar

"Thiaj yog tag nrho tej xwm txheej keeb kwm tseem ceeb, uas yog peb tej neeg txheeb tau tias muaj teeb meem qhov twg ces peb yuav tau daws tej teeb meem ntawd lawm."





Medibank yog Australia lub tuam txhab muag nyiaj tuav pov hwm kho mob ntiag tug (Private health insurer) thiab muaj tej customers txog 3.9 million tus. Cov kev raug hack no tej zaum kuj yuav ua rau muaj teeb meem rau tej customers dhau los thiab los kuj tau, vim tej insurer yuav tsum tau khaws tej neeg customers uas muaj hnoob nyoog cov xov xwm kho mob cia xya xyoo diam.





Nyob rau ib cov ncauj lug uas lub tuam txhab Medibank no tau qhia ces nws kuj hais tias nws tsis yuav cov cyber insurance thiab.





"Tam sim no peb thiaj kwv yees tias ntshe yuav ua rau peb tau siv nyiaj txog li ntawm $25 million txog rau $35 million pre-tax non-recurring costs rau tej nyiaj uas peb khwv tau rau thawj 6 lub hli ntawm xyoo 2023. Tej nqe no tsis suav tej customers yuav muaj txuas ntxiv los yog tej nqe sib kho, tej nqe yuav tau them raws cai los yog tej nqe cuam tshuam txog kev hais plaub thiab."





Lub tuam txhab muag nyiaj tuav pov hwm khw mob no yeej tau xub qhia thaum ntxov lub hli no lawm tias ''zoo li muaj tej yam dab tsi txawv txawv'' rau nws cov network lawm.



Tej xov xwm no ces muaj Medibank tej customer tej xov xwm thiab 1000 cov policy ntawm lub tuam txhab Ahm uas teev tej neeg tej xov xwm ntiag tug thiab tej xov xwm claim kho mob. Ces thiaj tau muaj tej xwm txheej no tshwm sim tom qab uas paub tias tau muaj qee cov xov xwm ntawm tej customers raug nyiag tau thiab.





Medibank los yeej tab tom ua hauj lwm nrog tsoom fwv thiab Australia tej tub ceev xwm teb chaws (Australian Federal Police) thiab lub koom haum Australian Signals Directorates' cyber security C Centre los nrog xyuas tej xwm txheej no.





Hnub Tuesday dhau los ntad ces Claire O'Neil uas yog tus nom tswj lub tuam chav Home Affairs kuj tau hais tias lub koom haum National Co-ordination Mechanism uas raug teeb tsa los tswj cov xwm txheej kab mob COVID-19 ntawd yeej tau los sib ntsib peb zaug txij hnub Saturday vim txhawj xeeb txog tej xwm txheej uas Medicare raug hack ntawd.



