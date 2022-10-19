NSW thiab Victoria tau muaj ib cov kev ceeb toom tshiab kom tej neeg tsiv tawm thiaj tsis raug dej nyab

Highlights Nomt swv txhawj tsam tus dej Murray River huam phwj siab tshaj tej xwm txheej dej nyab tau teev rau xyoo 1993.

Lub koom haum Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) kwv yees tias ntshe yuav muaj nag xob nag cua hlob rau xeev Queensland, NSW thiab SA.

Muaj xov xwm cej luam tias tau muaj xeev Victoria tus neeg zum ob poob deg tas sim neej rau lub sij hawm 7 hnub dhau los no.

Lub koom haum State Emergency Services ntawm xeev New South Wales thiab Victoria tau thov kom ib txhia neeg uas nyob ntawm ib cov zos npuab cov ciam teb ntawm ob lub xeev no cia li tsiv tawm kiag tam sim no vim tus dej Murray River nce siab tuaj lawm.





NSW lub koom haum SES tau hais kom tej neeg nyob ntawm txoj kev Old Deniliquin Road, Barnes Road, Holmes Street, Warden Street, Council Street, Victoria Street, Moama Street thiab Cadell Street ntawm East Moama tsiv tawm ua ntej 5 teev tsaus ntuj hnub no (tim 19 lub 10 hli ntuj no) mus rau lwm qhov chaw.





Lub koom haum no tau hais tias "Yog tias koj tseem tsis tau tsiv tawm tam sim no ces koj tej vaj tse yuav raug dej nyab thiab yuav raug cais rau ntau hnub ntxiv tom ntej no, thiab ntshe tej zaum tej koom haum emergency services yuav tsis muaj peev xwm mus pab cawm koj."





Thiab yeej tau npaj ib cov chaw so tos tej neeg tsiv tawm no mus nyob rau ntawm Moama Pavilion ntawm txoj kev Kirchhofer Street.



Victoria lub koom haum SES kuj tau hais kom tej neeg zejzog uas nyob ntawm ciam teb li lub zos Barmah thiab Lower Moira tsiv tawm kiag tam sim no.





Nom tswv kuj tau npaj tau ib lub chaw Emergency Relief Centre ntawm Nathalia Community Sports Centre ntawm txoj kev 42 Robertson Street.





Kuj tau muaj cov kev ceeb toom sib xws li no kom tej neeg tsiv tawm rau qee cheeb tsam ntawm Echuca thiab Echuca Village rau yav lig hnub zwj Quag (Tuesday) thiab.





Nom tswv thiaj ntshai tsam tus dej Murray River uas ntws raws ciam teb NSW thiab Victoria ua ntej yuav ntsw mus rau xeev South Australia ntawd yuav nce siab tshiaj cov theem dej siab uas tau teev tseg rau tej xwm txheej dej nyab xyoo 1993 thiab.



Tsoom fwv xeev Victoria thiaj tau qhia tias txog thawj thawj cov nyiaj pab cuam $73.5 million coj mus pab rau tej neeg cog qoob loo thiab tej lagluam me uas raug tej xwm txheej dej nyab no.





Xeev Victoria tus hau xeev Daniel Andrews thiaj tau ''xa moo tu siab tshaj plaws'' rau tsev neeg uas muaj ib tug txiv neej hnoob nyoog 65 xyoos uas tau tas sim neej vim raug dej nyab ntawm lub zos Nathalia sab hnub poob qaum teb ntawm lub zos Shepparton.





Ces thiaj yog tus neeg zum ob uas tau tas sim neej los ntawm tej xwm txheej dej nyab no rau lub sij hawm xya hnub dhau los no.





Mr Andrews thiaj tau hais tias muaj 423 txoj kev thiab muaj 74 lub teej kawm raug muab kaw thoob lub xeev no. Thiab tau muaj 800 lub vaj tse tsis tau hluav taws xob siv.





Nws kuj tau qhia ntxiv tias yeej tau muaj 14 lub chaw relief centres thiab muaj 40 qhov chaw uas hauj lwm ntawm lub xeev no uas tej neeg mus nqa tau cov hnab tsaj ntim xuab zeb coj mus siv tau.





Thiab kuj tau muaj kev nqua hu kom tej neeg zejzog mus download lub VicEmergency app siv kom thiaj paub txog tej xov xwm tshiab thiab paub txog ntau yam xov xwm.



Kuj muaj tej tub rog Australian Defence Force (ADF) coob tshaj 300 tawm tus tseem sam sim mus ua hauj lwm pab lub koom haum emergency services ntawm Echuca, Shepparton, Rochester, Seymour, thiab cheeb tsam Bendigo.





Hnub zwj Feej (Wednesday) no ces lub chaw ntsuam thiab kwv yees huab cua (Bureau of Meteorology -BoM) kuj tau ceeb toom tias muaj ntuj los nag rau ntau thaj chaw thiab los nag xob nag cua hlob thoob xeev Queensland, thiab ib cheeb tsam chaw dav heev sab hauv xeev New South Wales thiab sab hnub tuaj South Australia tej nrim av.





Txheeb tau xov xwm kwv yees huab cua tshiab ntawm lub koom haum Bureau of Meteorology.





Los sis yog txheeb lub koom haum NSW SES thiab VIC SES kom thiaj taug tau tej xwm txheej pauv hloov tshiab.



