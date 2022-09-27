Optus cov xwm txheej xov xwm paim quav: Koj yuav hloov tau koj daim ntawv tsav tsheb tshiab dawb tshiab li cas

Highlights Optus tej customers uas tej zaum xov xwm paim quav tej zaum koj yuav muaj peev xwm hloov tau ntawv tsav tsheb dawb ntawm qee lub xeev.

Lwm pawg nom teb chaws xav kom tsoom fwv Albanese ua tus them tej nqe ua passport tshiab rau Optus tej customers uas raug neeg phem nyiag lawv tej xov xwm ntiag tug..

Optus tau qhia rau lub limtiam dhau los tias tej zaum muaj nws cov customers txog 10 million tus tej zaum yuav ua rau lawv tej xov xwm ntiag tug paim quav.





Tej ntawv tso cai tsav tsheb (Driver’s licence numbers) tig ib co xov xwm tseem ceeb ntawm ntau cov uas raug tej hackers nyiag tau - thiab kuj muaj lus iab liam tias tej neeg phem no tau coj tej xov xwm no mus muag rau hauv black market (Dark web) lawm thiab.





Yog tias koj yog ib tug ntawm Optus cov customers coob leej ntau tus thoob teb chaws uas koj tej xov xwm hauv daim ntawv tsav tsheb paim quav rau cov xwm txheej neeg phem nyiag tau no, ces kuj muaj qee yam xov zoo rau koj thiab.





Tau muaj ntau cov nom tswv xeev kuj tau qhia tias koj muaj peev xwm mus hloov tau koj daim ntawv tsav tsheb (driver's licence) tshiab - ntawm qee lub xeev dawb.





Nod yog tej tsim nyog koj paub txog:



Yog koj yog ib tug neeg ntawm xeev New South Wales (NSW)

Yog tias koj yog ib tug neeg uas muaj NSW cov ntawv tsav tsheb, ces koj muaj peev xwm thov hloov tau ib daib tshiab nrog lub koom haum Services NSW.





Yog tias koj siv ib daig digital licence, ces koj yuav tau ib daim card number rau koj sib ib ntus yog koj siv lub Service NSW app. Thiab koj yuav tau ib daim licence card tshiab rau lub sij hawm 10 hnub.





Victor Dominello uas yog tus Minister for Customer Service tau hais tias Optus mam li sib txuas lus nrog tej customers rau ntau hnub ntxiv tom ntej no thiab qhia meej seb puas tsis nyog los tsis tsim nyog lawv yuav tau hloov dua lawv tej ntawv tsav tsheb (driver licence) tshiab.





Yog nug txog tias leej twg yuav them cov nqe AUD 29 hloov daim ntawv tsav tsheb tshiab no ces Optus mam li qhia rau tej customers ntau hnub ntxiv tom ntej no tias yuav hloov dua tshiab los yog yuav them li cas thiab lub koom haum Service NSW yuav kom tej neeg them rau lub caij lawv lodge cov application form.



Tab sis qhov tseem ceeb mas kuj tseem tsis tau muaj xov xwm qhia meej tias daim ntawv tsav tsheb tshiab uas yuav hloov ntawd puas yog yuav tau tus driver's licence number tshiab li cas thiab, uas feem ntau mas yeej tseem siv tus number qub tsuas yog hloov dua daim card tshiab xwb. Thiab tsuas hloov daim card number xwb.



Yog tias koj yog cov neeg nyob ntawm Queensland

Tej neeg Queensland uas raug Optus qhia tias muaj teeb meem rau lawv cov ID (Identification number) lawm ces muaj peev xwm hloov tau ib daim tshiab dawb, thiab lub tuam chav Department of Transport and Main Roads yog tus saib xyuas tej hauj lwm no.





Tab sis tej neeg yuav tau tus diriver licence number tshiab.





Tus kis ntawm lub koom haum Transport and Main Roads tau qhia rau hauv ib co ncauj lug rau SBS News tias “Txawm tias Queensland tej Driver Licence yeej yog ib co identity document uas tau txais kev ruaj ntseg heev, tab sis peb yeej paub tias tej customers uas raug tej teeb meem no yeej txhawj xeeb heev thiab tej zaum yeej xav hloov dua cov diriver licence number tshiab thiab.''





Yog li ntawd tej customers uas xav hloov dua daim card tshiab yuav tsum nqa ntau cov ntaub ntawv mus rau tej chaw Customer Service Centre li daim ntawv uas Optus qhia rau yus tias tej zaum yus cov xov xwm ntiag tug paim quav, los yog tau ib daim ntau ntawv sau los ntawm tej nom tswv, thiab yuav tsum muaj tej identity card ua pov thawj.





Lub tuam chav Transport and Main Roads kuj tau tsim tus xov tooj hotline (07 3097 3108) coj los pab rau tej neeg uas xav tau txais kev pab cuam kiag tam sim no thiab.



Yog tias koj yog cov neeg nyob ntawm xeev South Australia

Raws li Peter Malinauskas uas yog tus hau xeev South Australia qhia ces tej neeg South Australia los yeej yuav muaj peev xwm hloov tau daim ntawv tsav tsheb (driver's licence) tshiab dawb tib yam thiab.



Service SA yeej tau taw qhia rau tej neeg uas xav hloov dua cov card tshiab mus siv tau nws ib lub chaw pab cuam ntawm ntau lub thiab nqa tej ntaub ntawv uas tau ntawm Optus nrog lawv mus thiab.





Lub koom haum Service SA tau hais ib cov ncauj lug rau hauv nws lub vas sab (website) tias ''Yog thaum hloov dua koj tus driver licence number tshiab rau koj lawm, ces yuav ua daim driver licence card tshiab rau koj thiab mam li muab xa mus rau koj."





“Thiab yeej muaj koj daim digital licence tshiab ntawm mySAGOV account los yog ntawm lub mySAGOV app .”





Thiab tej neeg uas twb tau them nyiaj hloov dua lawv daim licence tshiab lawm ces Service SA mam li thim tej nqe ntawd rov qab rau lawv.



Yog tias koj nyob ntawm xeev Victoria

Tej neeg tsav tsheb ntawm xeev Victoria kuj raug txhawb nqa kom qhia rau lub cuam chav Department of Transport paub tias seb lawv tej xov xwm ntiag tug puas paim quav li cas.





Tej no tsuas yog coj los tiv thaiv kom tsis txhob muaj neeg mus hloov yus tej ntaub ntawv yam tsis raug cai thiab tiv thaiv kom tej hackers tsis txhob siv tau yus tej accounts ntawm tej chaw khaws tej neeg Victoria tsav tsheb tej xov xwm ntawm xeev Victoria lub chaw khaws tej ntawv xov xwm tso cai tsav tsheb (Victorian licence database).





Yog tias koj muaj kev txhawj xeeb txog koj tej xov xwm cuam tshuam txog koj daim ntawv tsav tsheb thiab raug Optus ceeb toom qhia koj tias tej zaum koj cov xov xwm no paim quav lawm, ces koj muaj peev xwm hu mus ntsib VicRoads kom thiaj li pov puag tau yus yog thaum muaj ib tug twg tshawb los yog siv yus tej xov xwm ntiag tug los yog xav thov hloov dua cov licence tshiab.





Thiab lub tuam chav no kuj tau thov kom Optus ua tus them cov nqe hloov dua cov ntawv tsav tsheb tshiab rau tsoom fwv xeev Victoria.



Yog koj yog cov neeg muaj ACT cov ntawv tsav tsheb siv

Tsoom fwv ACT hais tias nws tab tom los txheeb cov xwm yuav hloov dua cov diriver licence cards tshiab rau tej neeg uas lawv tej numbers thiab cov card numbers raug neeg phem nyiag tau lawm.





Tab sis yeej tseem tsis tau paub tias seb cov kev hloov dua cov driver licence tshiab no puas yog hloov dawb xwb los yog yuav tau them nyiaj.





Tab sis tej neeg uas raug cov teeb meem no yeej raug qhia tias muaj peev xwm hu rau lub koom haum Access Canberra tus xov tooj 13 22 81 thiab qhia lawv tej xov xwm tseg los tau.





Tsoom fwv xeev ACT tau tshaj ib co ncauj lug tias “Yog thaum nom tswv txheeb tau tej xwm txheej no meej lawm ces tag nrho tej neeg raug cov teeb meem no yeej muaj peev xwm mus siv tau lub koom haum Access Canberra tau.”



Tab sis tej neeg nyob ntawm Western Australia, Northern Territory thiab Tasmania ne?

Txij hnub zwj Quag (Tuesday) sij hawm 8 pm (AEST) ces tej nom tswv xeev ntawm tej xeev Western Australia, Northern Territory thiab Tasmania yeej tsis tau tham dab tsi tias yuav ua dab tsi coj los pab Optus tej customers cov driver licences li cas li.



Es kuv daim passport ne?

Optus kuj tau qhia thiab hais tias ntshe muaj nws ib txhia customers tej passport los ntshe tej zaum kuj raug neeg phem nyiag tau lawv thiab.





Tam sim no ces lub tuam chav tswj dej num txawv teb chaws thiab lagluam (Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade - DFAT) hais tias kom tej neeg txiav txim siab kheej seb lawv puas yuav hloov dua lawv daim passport tshiab los tsis hloov xwb.





Tab sis lawv yeej tau qhia meej rau tej neeg sawv daws tias tej neeg phem yeej tsis muaj peev xwm yuav ua tau ib daig passport yog tias lawv tsis tau koj cov identity vim rau qhov lub tuam chav no ''yeej muaj cov system tswj thiab pov puag tau koj tej passport zoo heev kom lwm tus tsis txhob muaj peev xwm siv tau, uas yeej siv cov technology zoo heev uas cim tau yus lub ntsej muag thiab."





Thiab tsis tas li ntawd los tej neeg phem yeej tsis muaj peev xwm siv koj cov identity coj los siv koj daim passport thaum mus ntoj ncig rau ib qho qhov twg thiab.





DFAT tau sau ib co ncauj lug hauv nws lub vas sab (website) tias “Tej neeg phem yuav tsum tau kiag koj phaum ntawv passport kiag tsis yog yuav siv koj tej xov xwm hauv koj daim passport xwb.”





Yog tias koj txiav txim siab uas dua daim passport shiab ces koj yuav tau them koj kheej.





DFAT hais tias “Peb tsis yog tus ua rau koj tej xov xwm paim quav.”





“Yog li ntawd koj muaj peev xwm sab laj txog tej no nrog Optus.”





Tab sis lwm pawg nom teb chaws tau nqua hu kom tus tsoom fwv Albanese tsis txhob sau tej nqe txheeb thiab hloov dua phau passport tshiab no.

