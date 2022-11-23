SA npaj tos tej xwm txheej dej nyab tias yog 'cov xwm txheej ti tes ti taw loj'

SA tseem npaj rau lub caij muaj dej nce siab tuaj ntxiv no, thiab nom tswv kuj tau pab cov nyiaj grant $50,000 rau NSW tej tswv lagluam uas raug teeb meem dej nyab, thiab Victoria los kuj ntsib cov teeb meem huab cua no.
Peter Malinauskas uas yog tus hau xeev South Australia (SA) tau qhia nag hmo tias tej xwm txheej dej nce siab tuaj ntawm tus dej Murray River yog ib co xwm txheej ti tes ti taw loj nag hmo. Thiaj kuj tau tej kev kwv yees tias yuav muaj dej nyab loj heev vim huab cua phem.
Kuj tau kwv yees tias ntshe yuav tau tshem neeg tawm thiab ntshe yuav tsis tau hluav taws xob siv rau ntawm cheeb tsam zos Riverlands, ces thiaj tau kwv yees tias ntshe dej yuav nce tuaj siab thiab ntshe tseem yuav muaj tej xwm txheej no mus txog nrab xyoo xyoo tom ntej no.
Malinauskas tau qhia tias "Peb yeej tseem yuav tau npaj ntau yam tom ntej no."
Thiaj muaj cov nyiaj grants txog li ntawm $50,000 coj los pab rau tej tswv lagluam ntiag tug uas xav tsim ib tug ntsa thaiv dej nyab thiab coj los pov puag lawv tej lagluam.
Kuj tseem muaj nyiaj pab cuam $1,000 coj los pab rau ib yim neeg twg uas yuav tau tsiv tawm rau lwm qhov chaw. Thiab kuj tseem yuav pab nyiaj $1,000 pab rau lawv thawj ob limtiam rau cov kev ntiav chaw nyob tshiab ntawd thiab.
Nyob ntawm NSW, ces kuj muaj qee thaj chaw yuav raug cov teeb meem dej nyab uas maj mam puv heev tuaj no txawm tias kuj maj mam muaj dej nqeg rau lwm thaj chaw thiab qhia tias raug kev puas tsuaj li cas lawm thiab.
Thiab tej zaum ntshe tseem yuav teev tau cov theem dej ntawm cov zos Water levels, Wakool Junction, Boundary Bend, thiab Euston continue nce siab dua tej tau teev tseg rau lub caij dej nyab xyoo 1975 thiab.
Kuj tau muaj dej nyab loj txuas ntxiv ntawm tej zos Brewarrina, Bourke, Louth, Tilpa, Warren, Mudall, Mulgawarrina, Gongolgon, Jemalong, Hay, Balranald, thiab Moulamein.
Raws li tej neeg zejzog qhia ces yeej muaj tej zejzog txog li 90 feem pua ntawm lub zos Moulamein tsis kam tsiv tawm mus rau lwm qhov chaw txawm tias lawv raug ceeb toom kom tsiv tawm.
NSW lub koom haum tswj tej xwm txheej ti tes ti taw (NSW State Emergency Service - SES) hais tais tam sim no ces lig heev rau tej neeg yuav tsiv tawm mus rau lwm thaj chaw lawm, thiab tej zaum tej neeg uas tseem nyob tom qab ntawd yuav raug cais ntau limtiam.
Txawm tias dej tau nqeg ntawm lub zos Forbes lawm los kuj tseem tsis tau muaj cov kev taw qhia tias seb puas tau txais kev nyab xeeb rau tej neeg rov qab mus tau rau lawv tej vaj tsi li cas thiab.
Tag kis no sawv ntxov ces thawj pwm tsav Anthony Albanese nrog rau Dominic Perrrotett uas yog tus hau xeev NSW kuj tau qhia txog cov nyiaj grant $50,000 coj los pab tej tswv lagluam rov qab loso npaj ua lawv tej lagluam dua.
Kuj tau muaj kev ceeb toom tias ntshe yuav muaj cov nthwv dej siab ntawm ntau lub zos nyob raws tej ntug hiav txwv thiab.
Yog li thiaj tsis xav kom tej neeg mus nuv ntses ntawm tej ntug pob zeb, tsis txhob mus caij nkoj, tsis txhob ua luam dej hnub no thiab tag kis rau ntawm thaj chaw rau hnub thiab tag kis ntawm cov zos Hunter Coast, Sydney Coast, thiab Illawarra Coast.
Ntawm xeev Victoria ces, te neeg nyob raws tus dej Latrobe River ntawm tus kwJ ha Yallourn mus rau Traralgon Creek yuav tau npaj tej xwm txheej dej nyab tam sim now.
Kuj tau muaj te los tshooj siab txog 30 centimetres ntawm roob Buller, roob Hotham thiab Falls Creek rau ob hnub dhau los no thiab.
Thiaj ua rau huab cua sov qes dua 14 degree rau sij hawm 3 hnb dhau thiab. Uas zaum dhau los uas tau muaj tej huab cua zoo no tshwm sim ces yog lub 11 hlis ntuj xyoo 1965 xwb.
Soj qab taug tau xov xwm tshiab txog cov kev kwv yees huab cua ntawm lub chaw ntsuam thiab kwv yees huab cua:
Taug tej xov xwm tshiab txog tej xwm txheej dej nyab ua tau muaj kev pauv hloov tshiab tau ntawm:
Yog tias koj poob rau cov xwm txheej muaj kev phom sij rau koj txoj sia ces kom hu rau tus xov tooj Triple Zero (000). Thiab hu rau cov koom haum li NSW SES tus xov tooj 132 500 thiab Victoria Emergency Services tus xov tooj 1800 226 226 los yog SA SES tus xov tooj 132 500 tau yog tias nag xob nag cua, cua hlob, ntoo vau los yog ceg khaub ntoo tsim teeb meem rau koj lub tsev puas los yog yuav ua rau ib tug twg tsis tau txais kev nyab xeeb.
Yog koj xav tau tej xov xwm no ua lwm hom lus ces hu rau lub koom haum Translating and Interpreting Service (TIS) tus xov tooj 131 450 (freecall) thiab hais kom lawv hu rau lub koom haum VicEmergency Hotline nrog koj tham.
Yog tias koj ho tsis lag ntseg, los yog tsis tshua hnov lus, los yog hais lus tsis meej/hais tsis tau lus ces kom hu rau lub koom haum National Relay Service raws tus xov tooj 1800 555 677 thiab hais kom lawv hu rau lub koom haum VicEmergency Hotline nrog koj tham.