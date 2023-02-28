Sydney WorldPride 2023: Nod yog txhua yam tsim nyog koj paub txog

Cov ntsiab lus tseem ceeb:
- Tau pib ua lub koob tsheej WorldPride ntawm Sydney lawm.
- Cia siab tias myuav muaj neeg txog li 500,000 tus mus koom thiab tej neeg mus koom lub koob tsheej no yuav siv nyiaj txog li $1 million pab rau tej lagluam.
- Yuav muaj tej koom txoos paj nruag, ua yeeb yam, program qhia txog keeb cag neeg, thiab rooj sab laj txog leej tib neeg txoj cai.
Tau pib lub koob tsheej WorldPride uas yuav ua 17 hnub uas muaj tej koom txoos dawb thiab yuav yuaj (tickets) mus saib tau thoob plaws lub nroog (Sydney).
Tsoom fwv xeev NSW tau hais tias tej neeg LGBTQI+ lub koob tsheej no yog ib lub koob tsheej loj tshaj plaws hauv ntiaj teb, thiab xav tias yuav muaj neeg mus koom txog 500,000 tus ntawm Sydney. Thiab yog thawj lub koob tsheej uas tau ua ntau yam koom txoos rau sab nqab ntuj no.
Tsoom fwv xeev tau kwv yees tias yuav muaj tej neeg mus koom lub koob tsheej no siv nyiaj txog li $112 million los pab rau tej lagluam.
Ben Franklin uas yog tus nom tswj NSW cov hauj lwm Arts thiab ntoj ncig tau hais tias twb tau muaj tej neeg txog li 78,000 txheeb tus mus txog lub xeev no mus koom lub koom txoos no lawm.
"Twb tau pib rau lub 10 hli ntuj xyoo 2019 thaum Sydney tau txais txoj cai los tswj tau lub koob tsheej WorldPride 2023 lawm. Xyoo 2021 ces NSW tus tsoom fwv Liberal thiab Nationals yeej tau kos xyeem mem tes ua ke los txhawb nqa kom muaj tej neeg ntoj ncig mus pab lub xeev no tej lagluam thiab mus koom ua kev zoo siab rau tej neeg zejzog LGBTQI+ lub koob tsheej nto npe hauv ntiaj teb no.''
Yog li ntawd ne lub koob tsheej WorldPride ho yog dab tsi thiab ho Sydney ho yuav ua lub koob tsheej no li cas?
Lub koob tsheej WorldPride yog dab tsi?
WorldPride ces yog ib lub koom txoos taug kev, tej koob tsheej thiab tej kab lis kev cai ntau yam uas tsim coj los txhawb nqa thiab qhia txog ntau yam teeb meem cuam tshuam rau tej neeg lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, thiab queer ntawm theem zejzog pej kum haiv.
Tau pib muaj thawj lub koob tsheej WorldPride ntawm tuam ceeb Rome lub 7 hli ntuj xyoo 2000, txuas ntxiv ntawd ces ua ntawm Jerusalem (xyoo 2006), London (xyoo 2012), Toronto (xyoo 2014), Madrid (xyoo 2017), New York (xyoo 2019) thiab ua ntawm Copenhagen thiab Malmo (xyoo 2021).
Xyoo 2019 ntawd ces, Sydney tej neeg Gay thiab Lesbian lub koom txoos Mardi Gras yog tus raug xaiv los ua tus tswv cuab tswj lub koob tsheej WorldPride ntawm Sydney xyoo 2023, tom qab sib tw yeej nrog ntau lub nroog li Houston ntawm teb chaws America (USA) thiab nroog Montreal ntawm teb chaws Canada.
Lub koob tsheej no ho yuav ua dab tsi?
Yuav siv sij hawm 17 hnub los ua Sydney lub koob tsheej WorldPride uas muaj
Thiab yuav muaj tej koom txoos paj nruag, nruab ib co art ntxiv rau ib yam art twg, kev sib tw, kev ua yeeb yam thiab saj zaub mov.
Sydney lub koob tsheej WorldPride los kuj muaj kev cam hom txog tej neeg txum tim thiab xws li
Txij hnub tim 1-3 March, ces Sydney lub koob tsheej WorldPride yuav ua tus tswv cuab tswj lub rooj sab laj tham txog tej neeg LGBTQIA+ txoj cai uas yuav muaj neeg tshaj 60 leej hauv teb thiab neeg pej kum haiv yog cov yuav mus tham.
Sydney Worldpride lub vas sab tau hais ib cov lus tias "Ua ke nrog lub rooj sab laj no kuj yuav yog ib lub cib fim los tsim kom tau lub ntuj uas tau txais kev nyab xeeb, tau txais kev ywj pheej thiab tau txais vaj huam sib luag rau sawv daws - tsis hais peb yuav hlub tej neeg twg, peb yuav yog hom neeg twg, los yog peb yug los zoo li cas li."
Thiab yeej tau pib lub koom txoos Mardi Gras Parade ntawm Sydney rau hnub zwj Cag tim 25 lub 2 hlis ntuj sij hawm 6pm-11pm ntawm txoj kev Oxford Street lawm.
Albert Kruger uas yog tus coj Sydney cov neeg Gay and Lesbian lub koom txoos Mardi Gras tau hais tias txog caij lawm uas peb yuav tau rov qab los ua tib zoo xav.
Nws tau hais tias "Lub caij uas peb ua kev zoo siab rau lub koom txoos Mardi Gras zum 45 no, yog tej yam tseem ceeb peb yuav tau rov qab los ua tib zoo xav seb peb ho ua tau dab tsi lawm txij li peb tau pib cov kev rwg npoj tawm tsam rau xyoo 1978 los no.''
"Txawm tias peb muaj ntau yam heev yuav los ua kev zoo siab, tab sis tseem tshuav ntau yam heev uas tseem tsis tau ua tau rau tej neeg LGBTQI+ ntawm Australia no thiab thoob ntiaj teb no."
Thiaj muaj tej koom haum li Dykes on Bikes, Australian Lifesavers With Pride thiab ntau pab neeg tshiab li Australia thawj lub LGBTIQ+ Boxing club, nrog rau Sydney Hookers tau mus koom taug kev nrog lub koom txoos no thiab.
Shaun Jacobs uas yog tus teeb tsa lub koom haum Sydney Hookers tau qhia rau SBS News tias "Txawm tias cov kev sib tw sib ntaus (boxing) tsis yog ib cov tej neeg zejzog gay paub zoo, los peb xav qhia tias yeej yog ib cov kev sib tw uas sawv daws muaj feem koom tau - thiab yeej muaj ib lub club rau tej neeg zejzog LGBTIQ+ mus koom tau."
Tsis tas li ntawd los kuj yuav muaj lub koob tsheej paj nrug hu ua Rainbow Republic ua rau hnub zwj Hnub (Sunday) tim 5 lub 3 hlis ntuj sij hawm txij 3pm - 10pm ntawm The Domain.
Thiab muaj tej tub paj nruag li Ava Max, Kim Petras, MUNA, Keiynan Lonsdale, G Flip, Peach PRC, Alter Boy, BVT thiab Vetta Borne tsim kev lom zem.
Ntxiv ntawd los kuj npaj tej tsheb me, tej tsheb ciav hlau me, tsheb ciav hlau rau tej neeg tau siv rau lub caij tseem ua lub koob tsheej WorldPride no thiab.
