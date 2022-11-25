Qhia koj tej me nyuam txog cov kev sib hwm thiab xaus tej voj voj tsim kev kub ntxhov

Cov ntsiab lus tseem ceeb: Tsis txhob zam rau tej cwm pwm tsis zoo thiab siv lub cib fim no los qhia txog cov kev sib hwm

Yuav tsum npaj kom txhij los tham txog qhov tseem ceeb ntawm cov kev sib hwm

Cov kev sib hwm tsis hais hauv online los yog offline yeej tseem ceeb tib yam

Yeej muaj xov xwm qhia rau tej neeg paub tab los qhia lawv tej me nyuam muaj hnoob nyoog sib txawv

Xyoo 2022 no ces yeej muaj tej poj niam thiab me nyuam coob tshaj 60 heem ntawm Australia no raug ib tug neeg uas lawv tau hais tias 'kuv hlub koj' no tua.





Impact uas yog lub koom haum yeem thaj uas pab tej neeg tsiv tawm ntawm tej teeb meem kub ntxhov hauv lub cuab yig uas tau coj tej xov xwm no coj los nthuav tawm, thiab tau nqua hu kom neeg Australia xaus tej cwj pwm uas tej zaum yuav ua rau ras los ua cov teeb meem kub ntxhov hauv lub cuab yig.



Tej kev teeb txheeb yeej tau qhia tias cov voj vooj tsim kev kub ntxhov no yeej tau pib thaum tseem muaj hnoob nyoog yau, uas tej kev ntseeg thiab kev xav ntawm tej me nyuam ntxhais thiab me nyuam tub ces yeej tsis faj tias lawv kawm tau tej no los ntawm tej laus nyob ib puag ncig lawv.



READ MORE Positive role models can stop the cycle of gender-based violence

Nrhiav cib fim los tham txog txoj kev sib hwm

Tsis hais yuav yog cov me nyuam yaus tseem kawm preschool uas pheej sib rub plaub hau, tej nus muag sib thab sib ntaus, ib tug tub hluas nyuam qhuav nto hluas hais lus tsis hwm nws tus hluas nkauj li, yeej muaj cib fim ntau heev rau tej niam txiv, tej neeg tu saib xyuas tej me nyuam no, thiab tej lees kais yeej muaj cib fim ntau heev los nrog tej me nyuam no tham txog cov kev sib hwm. Vim yeej tsis yog tej yam uas lawv tseem yau heev los yog laus dhau heev lawm uas yuav los tham txog tej no li.



Little brother attacks his sister Credit: StockPlanets/Getty Images Thaum tej niam txiv lug thiab tsis kub siab nrog daws tej cwj pwm tsis hwm lwm tus thiab pheej hais tias, 'nws tseem yaus heev tsis paub tab dab tsi xwb', los yog 'txiv neej yeej coj li ntawd', los sis yog 'tsuas tso dag ua si xwb' no ces lawv twb tsis paub tias lawv tab tom qhia rau lawv tej me nyuam tias ''txawm koj coj tej yam ntxwv tsis hwm lwm tus los tsis ua li cas'', raws li Dr Rosina McAlpine us yog ib tug paub zoo txog txoj kev niam txiv hais.





Hauv nws phau ntawv hu ua Inspired Children ntawd ces Dr McAlpine yeej taw qhia kom tej niam txiv ua pe yam coj los daws tej xwm txheej no:





S top (Cheem kom lawv tso tseg): Ua tib zoo xyuas kom daws tej tej xwm txheej no tus, kom ib tug twg khiav mus rau lwm qhov, thiab ua pa tswj nws lub siab kom tus.



E mpathise (Los tham txog tej no): Xyuav kom sib cuag tau nrog koj tus me nyuam thiab, nkag siab tias vim li cas lawv thiaj ua li ntawd.



E ducate (Cob qhia): Qhia kom lawv paub tias yuav coj lawv tus kheej li cas hauv ntiaj teb no.





Nws tshab txhais tias “ua tib zoo xyuas kom pom tias txog lwm tus cov kev xav.''



Experts say it is important for parents to stop and limit disrespectful behaviour, while maintaining a respectful attitude. Credit: franckreporter/Getty Images Thaum uas tej laus thiab tej me nyuam yaus tsis muaj peev xwm tswj tau lawv txoj kev xav lawm ces, yuav ua rau muaj kev chim siab npau taw thiab tej zaum kuj yuav tsim tau kev kub ntxhov tau raws li Dr McAlpine tshab txhais.





Nws hais tias cov kev kawm kom paub txog tej tswv yim coj los xaus tej cej pwm yam tsis tas qhia tias yus chim heev ntawd yog thawj kauj ruam tseem ceeb.





Yog xav kom ua tau li ntawd ces tej niam txiv yuav tsum ua pa kom puv nkaus yus lub ntsws, tswj tus kheej kom tus, thiab muab tej me nyuam tsis sib haum xeeb ntawd cais, yog tias tsim nyog ua.





Tom qab ntawd ces tej niam txiv mam li nrog xyuas tias seb ''vim li cas tus me nyuam ntawd thiaj li muaj tej kev xav zoo li ntawd'' ua tib zoo xyuas ''kom nkag siab tias vim li cas lawv thiaj li ua li ntawd'', thiab yuav tau nkag siab tias lawv tseem kawm xwb tsis tau paub tab, raws li Dr McAlpine tshab txhais.



Thaum tau ua tej ntawd tag lawm, ces koj thiaj li yuav paub pab koj tus me nyuam kom lawv nkag siab tias lawv cov kev tsis hwm lwm tus tsis yog tej yam zoo, thiab mam li qhia tej cwj pwm zoo uas hwm lwm tus rau lawv. Dr Rosina McAlpine, parenting expert and author

More parenting tips How sexual health is taught in Australian schools and tips for parents to talk about sex with their kids SBS English 11/10/2022 11:13 Play

Npaj kom txhij los tham txog tej cov kev sib hwm tas mus li

Cov kev tham txog kev sib hwm kuj tsis yog tej yam yooj yim rau tej niam txiv los yog tej me nyuam uas ib txwm tham txog tej no tas mus li thiab.





Dua ntawm cov kev uas pheej yuav los zaum tsaws tham txog cov kev sib hwm no, tej laus kuj ho siv tej cib fim ntawm txhua yam xwm txheej los tham txog tej no thiab.





Cov program “Stop it at the Start” ces yog ib cov kev taw qhia rau haiv neeg no kom xaus cov kev tsim teeb meem kub ntxhov rau tej poj niam, thiab yeej muaj tej xov xwm hauv online pab rau tej niam txiv kom muaj peev xwm nrog lawv tej me nyuam tham tau txog cov kev sib hwm no thiab.





Becca Ehlers uas yog ib tug leej niam muaj peb tug me nyuam hais tias "Kuj yuav yog tej yam yooj yooj yim li los nug seb hnub ntawd koj tus me nyuam ho ua dab tsi rau lub caij nws yuav pw xwb, thiab nug nws tias tsim nyog nws yuav ua li cas.''



Becca Ehlers says simple strategy is to talk with your children about respect while going through their day together before bedtime. Credit: Becca Ehlers Nws hais ntxiv tias “Thaum kuv tej me nyuam ntsib tej xwm txheej tsis haum xeeb nrog lawv tej phooj ywg, los yog pom ib cov xwm txheej dab tsi ntawm tsev kawm, los yog ho pom ib yam dab tsi hauv TV los yog hauv ib pob yeeb yaj duab twg, ces peb kuj tau siv sij hawm los tham raws li qhov peb muaj peev xwm ua tau thiab."





Yog pheej tham txog tas li ces kuj yuav tham tau tej no yooj yim dua.





''Peb yeej muaj peev xwm tham thaum peb taug kev ntawm tsev mus rau tej teej kawm ntawv, los yog thaum tsav tsheb mus ua hauj lwm los yog thaum los tsev, los sis yog lub caij ua ntej thaum yuav pw, thiab los txheeb seb peb ho ua dab tsi thiab tsim nyog peb ho yuav tau hloov ua kom txawv li cas los yog ua kom zoo dua li cas rau ib hnub twg."



Credit: Jupiterimages/Getty Images Ms Ehlers hais tias tseem ceeb heev uas yuav tsum xyuas seb ho muaj tej xub ke twg uas yus tsev neeg sib tham rau ib hnub twg thiab.





Hauv lawv tsev neeg ces kuj tau faib tej hauj lwm rau sawv daws ua sib npaug tib yam tsis hais poj niam los txiv neej li.





Ms Ehlers tshab txhais tias “Kuv tej ntxhais los yeej yuav tau txiav nyom tib yam, hos kuv tus tub los yeej yuav tau ntxuav tais diav thiab tcheeb vaj cheb tsev nqus tsev tib yam thiab.”



Yeej tsis pub kom ib tug twg mloog tau tias zoo li nws yog tus neeg muaj zog dua, yog tus neeg tsis tshua muaj zog, yog tus neeg tseem ceeb dua los sis yog tus neeg tsis tshua tseem ceeb vim nws yog poj niam los yog txiv neej li. Kuv yeej qhia rau kuv tej me nyuam tias txhua yam hauj lwm yeej tseem ceeb, thiab sawv daws yeej muaj peev xwm los sib pab ua qhov lawv ua tau ntawd kom zoo tshaj plaws tam li yog ib tse neeg xwb.

Ms Elhers hais ntxiv tias cov kev pheej yeb tias yuav tsis lees paub lub tsev yim pheej hais tias 'tej no yog poj niam hauj lwm los yog tej no yog txiv neej hauj lwm' hauv peb tsev neeg.





Tab sis nws yuav tham txog qhov tseem ceeb ntawm cov kev sib pab ntawm tsev neeg, thiab 'txoj kev ua siab dawb pab lwm tus tsis hais yuav poob rau tej xwm txheej zoo li cas li', coj los ua ib cov kev txhawb dag zog thiab txhawb siab rau nws tej me nyuam kom muaj txoj kev hlub tshua lwm tus, nyiaj tau nrog lwm tus thiab muaj kev cam hwm lwm tus.





“Ces tsis ntev lawv yuav paub tias yog yus ua siab zoo rau lwm tus, ces lwm tus los kuj yuav ua zoo rov qab rau yus thiab.”



Credit: Ghislain & Marie David de Lossy/Getty Images

Hwm lwm tus hauv online

Vim tej me nyuam yeej siv online ntau dua, ces tej zaum thiaj yuav ua rau lawv raug lwm tus thab zes, los yog yuav raug neeg phem tsim teeb meem rau thiab siv cwj pwm yuam lawv.





Life Ed yog Australia lub khoom haum ywj pheej loj tshaj plaws uas muaj cov kev qhia txog cov kev tiv thaiv ib yam teeb meem dab tsi rau tej me nyuam yaus uas tseem kawm ntawv ntawd.





Jonathon Peatfield uas yog tus coj lub koom haum Life Ed ntawm xeev NSW/ACT hais tias txoj kev muaj kev sib raug zoo hauv online los yog thaum mus koom nrog tej neeg ib qho qhov twg yog tej yam tseem ceeb heev.



Yuav tsum tau qhia kom tej me nyuam yaus muaj tej txuj ci paub txog lwm tus txoj kev xav, hwm lwm tus, thiab kom paub nrog lwm tus tham rau lub caij ntau xyoo uas lawv tseem kawm ntawv. Life Ed NSW/ACT CEO Jonathon Peatfield

Nws ntseeg tias cov kev qhia ntau yam kom ntxaws rau tej me nyuam thiaj yog tej yam tseem ceeb heev.





"Tej niam txiv, tej lees kais thiab tej zejzog muaj lub luag hauj lwm yuav tau tiv thaiv kom tsis txhob muaj cov kev sib thab sib zes, thiab yuav tsum tau pab qhia tej me nyuam yaus no kom muaj tej txuj ci uas yuav pab kom lawv ras los ua tus neeg paub txog lawv lub luag hauj lwm thiab ras los ua ib co pej xeem paub siv digital uas muaj kev cam hwm lwm tus."





Life Ed cov tswv yim Relate Respect Connect module yeej qhia tej txuj ci txog txoj kev ua lub neej kom tej me nyuam muaj txoj kev sib raug zoo nrog lwm tus uas muaj kev sib hwm hauv online los yog thaum sib ntsib tim ntsej tim muag nrog lwm tus.





Tej program no yeej qhia kom tej me nyuam nkag siab txog tias cov kev sib thab sib zes yog dab tsi, kawm txog tej tswv yim zoo pab kom paub sib tham paub qhia txog yus txoj kev xav rau lwm tus, paub txog lwm tus txoj kev xav, paub tsim kom tau txoj kev sib raug zoo uas muaj kev sib hwm, thiab paub tias yuav nrhiav kev pab cuam ntawm leej twg los yog qhov twg.





Tsis tas li ntawd los cov program no kuj muaj ib co xov xwm rau tej cuab yig thiab tej teej kawm kom sawv daws thiaj koom tau thiab.



Young girl (6yrs) on couch using tablet Credit: MoMo Productions/Getty Images

Hloov yus tej kev coj taug ua zoo

Ms Ehlers hais tias Australia yeej yog ib lub teb chaws uas yeej tseem coj tej kab lis kev cai poob qab heev rau cov kev nyiaj ntxeem nrog lwm tus los yog cov kev lees paub txog cov kev tsis hwm lwm tus.





Nws ntseeg tias tej lus siv uas pheej tseem pom siv tas mus li tias 'txiv neej ces yeej coj tej yam ntxwv li txiv neej ua'' ntawd ces ua rau tej txiv neej no pheej coj twj cej phem tsis zoo.





Nws hais tias tseem muaj qee zaus ces qee cov kev tsis hwm lwm tus los yog ntau yam cwj pwm uas pheej uas tsis haum lwm tus li txiv neej tej cwj pwm, yog li nws thiaj ntseeg tias yog tej yam tseem ceeb uas peb yuav tau txhawb nqa kom teb chaws muaj kev pauv hloov kom muaj txoj kev hlub tshua lwm tus tshaj qub ntxiv.



Tsim kom tau ib co kab lis kev cai uas muab cov kev ua siab loj siab dav siab zoo thiab hlub tshua lwm tus saib tseem ceeb tshaj txhua yam, txhawb nqa kom muaj kev sib hwm nrog lwm tus kom thiaj li yuav pab txo tau ib yam los yog tag nrho tej kev kub ntxhov kom tsawg. Ms Becca Ehlers, mother of three

Tej no yog tej yam uas Ms McAlpine uas yog ib tug kws paub zoo txog txoj kev ua niam txiv txhawb nqa.





Dr Rosina McAlpine thiaj xaus lus tias ''Lub ntiaj teb no tsim nyog yuav yog ib thaj chaw uas tau txais kev nyab xeeb rau tag nrho sawv daws. Yog tias peb qhia kom peb tej me nyuam tsis txhob tsim kev kub ntxhov thiab kom muaj cov kev hwm lwm tus ces tej zaum peb kuj yuav muaj peev xwm los xaus tau tej kev tsim kev kub ntxhov no rau ib phaum neeg ntxiv no, thiab yog tias peb ho muaj peev xwm xub xaus tau tej teeb meem no ua ntej yuav muaj tshwm sim.''



Yuav nrhiav kev pab li cas