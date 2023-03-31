Tej tswv yim muaj ntsis zoo sib xws uas neeg phem siv coj los dag neeg Australia

Ntsiab lus tseem ceeb: Neeg Australia poob nyiaj ntau million dollars rau cov kev ntxias dag sib chab sib chaws heev rau ib lub xyoo twg.

Tej neeg phem ua txoj dag tias lawv yog cov neeg ua hauj lwm rau tej koom haum uas sawv daws ntseeg siab.

Nod yog tej tswv yim pab kom koj tsis txhob raug dag.

Yeej muaj tej kev ntxias dag ntau tuaj ntxiv, thiab neeg Australia los kuj raug dag poob nyiaj ntau tshaj qub ntxiv lawm thiab.





Yog koj xav ua tib zoo xyuas kom koj tsis txhob raug dag, ces nod yog tej uas koj yuav tau xyuam xim ceev faj txog.



Dag kom yus them nqe siv kev tsheb

Tej neeg dag ua txoj dag tias lawv yog cov neeg ua hauj lwm ntwm lub tuam txhab Linkt, thiab pheej xav text message mus rau tej neeg hais tias dhau lub caij them nqe siv kev tsheb lawm los sis yog tseem tshuav nqe siv kev tsheb uas tsis tau them.



Lub koom Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) tau hais tias tej neeg uas tau txais tej message hawv kom lawv them ntawd hais tias lawv tseem tshuav tej nqe siv kev tsheb tsis tau them los yog muaj nyiaj hauv lawv phau account them tsis txaus.





ACMA thiaj tau hais tias "Tej zaum kuj yog tus xov tooj yus tsis paub yog tus xa tej messages uas xa tuaj ntxias dag yus los yog muaj lo lus 'Linkt' nrog tsab xo xa tuaj ntawd thiab kom yus xav tias yog ib tsab xo tseeg uas lub tuam txhab ntawd xav tuaj rau yus tiag."



Scam text messages like this warn recipients about unpaid toll fees. Source: SBS "Tej phishing scams no dag kom yus nyem rau ib qho link twg ua yus xav tias yog tiag - tab sis cuav xwb - ces coj yus mus rau ib lub website uas yuav nyiag yus tej xov xwm ntiag tug los yog yus tej xov xwm cuam tshuam txog nyiaj txiaj.





"Yog tias yus tsis paub tseeb tias tsab xo yus tau txais txog cov tej nqe siv kev tsheb ntawd puas tseeb tiag, ces tsis txhob nyem rau ib qho links twg hlo li, los yog tsis txhob ntseeg tej xov xwm uas xa nrog tsab xo tuaj rau yus ntawd.''





ACMA tau hais tias tej customers tsim nyog log into lawv phau account los yog siv ib lub verified app ntawm lub tuam txhab ntawd mus txheeb xyuas seb lawv ho tau siv kev tsheb tsis ntev los no li cas.



Cov kev ntxias dag cuam tshuam Uber

Tej neeg phem uas dag lwm tus kuj ua txoj dag tias lawv yog lub tuam txhab Uber thiab xa text messages rau ib tug twg seb puas dag tau nyiaj ntawm lawv.





Raws li lub koom haum Scamwatch hais ces tej zaum tej messages uas xa tuaj ntawd kuj yuav hais tias zoo li muaj dab tsi txawv txav rau koj phau account, los yog zoo li them nyiaj tsis tau rau lawv.





Lub koom haum no hais tias "Tej messages no yeej muaj ib qho link tsis zoo coj yus mus rau ib lub website uas yuav nyiag yus tej xov xwm ntiag tug."





Scamwatch thiaj taw qhia koj tej neeg uas tau txais tej xo (messages) tsis txhob nyem rau qhov link lawv xav tuaj, tab sis kom mus txheeb yus phau Uber account hauv Uber lub app.



Cov kev ntxias dag hu ua 'Hi Mum'

Cov kev ntxias dag hu ua 'Hi Mum' uas xa message dag tej neeg tej neeg tsaib no los yeej tseem raug siv niaj hnub niam no raws li Scamwatch hais.





ACCC tej xov xwm yeej tau qhia tias muaj tej xwm txheej tej neeg raug neeg phem dag no ntau tshaj 11,000 zaus raug cej luam qhia tsoom fwv tsaib no, thiab tau ua rau tej neeg pob nyiaj tshaj $7.2 million dollars.





Cov kev ntxias dag hu ua 'Hi Mum' scam no ces dag kom tej neeg xa nyiaj rau tej neeg phem cybercriminals vim tej neeg no ua txoj dag tias yog lawv tej tub ki.





Tej neeg phem no yeej ib txwm siv WhatsApp los yog SMS xa message rau tej neeg thiab ua txoj dag tias yog lawv ib tug phooj ywg los sis yog ib tug neeg ntawm lawv tsev neeg uas tau ua xov tooj poob lawm, los yog siv dua ib tug zauv xov tooj tshiab lawm.



Tej neeg dag mam ua txoj hais tias lawv tsis muaj peev xwm siv tau lawv phau ntawv online banking lawm, thiab dag kom tej neeg xa nyiaj mus pab lawv.





Yog tias koj tau txais ib tsab xo (message) zoo li no, ces lub koom haum Scamwatch taw qhia kom hu kiag xov tooj rau tus neeg koj lub tshua lub xov tooj lawv ib txwm siv thiab nug kom meej tseeb kiag tias seb puas yog lawv xa rau koj ua ntej yuav xa nyiaj mus rau lawv.



Cov kev ntxias dag cuam tshuam txog myGov

Yeej muaj tej neeg dag (scammers) ua txoj dag tias lawv yog tej neeg ntawm tsoom fwv tej tuam chav hauj lwm myGove mus dag tej neeg, lub koom haum scam watch tej xov xwm ua teev tseg ntawd ces pom tau tias lub 1 hlis ntuj muaj tej xwm txheej no txog 160 feem pua lawm.





Yog li ntawd lub koom haum no thiaj tau hais rau tej neeg kom ceev faj txog tej emails thiab messages uas xa ntawm myGove tuaj qhia rau yus tias yus muaj cai thov tau nyiaj rov qab.





Lub koom haum Scamwatch los kuj tau ceeb toom tias kom tsis txhob mus nyem rau ib qho link twg ntawm tej emails los yog messages xa tuaj rau yus uas yuav coj yus mus siv myGov lub vas sab hlo li.



Cov kev ntxias dag cuam tshuam txog ATO

Tej neeg dag yuav siv social media ua txoj dag tias lawv yog tsoom fwv tej koom haum li Australia lub tuam chav sau se (Australian Taxation Office -ATO).





Lub koom haum no tau hais rau lub 1 hlis ntuj tias "Peb yeej tab tom pom tias muaj tej social media accounts cuav ntau tuaj ntxiv uas ua txoj dag tias yog ATO, los sis yog peb tej neeg ua hauj lwm thiab yog tej coj tej neeg ua hauj lwm theem siab thoob plaws tej social media li Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Instagram thiab lwm cov social media platforms."





"Tej account cuav no phej hais koj tej neeg siv mus sib cuag nrog lub koom haum ATO, thiab pheej xa xov (message) ncaj qha rau lawv tias muaj peev xwm teb tau lawv tej lus nug. Tej neeg uas siv cov accounts cuav no yuav siv tej no sib cuag nrog ATO thiab xa tej message ncaj qha rau tej neeg. Tej neeg uas siv cov accounts cuav no yuav nyiag yus tej xov xwm ntiag tug li xov tooj, email address thiab bank account."



ATO tau hais tias txoj xub ke zoo tshaj plaws yuav txheeb tau tias seb phau account ntawd puas yog nom tswv phau tiag ces ib yam yus txheeb tau ces xyuas seb puas muaj neeg caum qab coob, ho sau pes tsawg cov posts, thiab ua tib zoo xyuas kom tsis hais ib tug email twg uas lawv siv li yuav tsum xaus nrog '.gov.au'.x





Nws tau hais tias "Peb yeej tau siv peb tej social media los tau ze txog li ntawm 10 lub xyoo lawm - yog tias ho muaj ib phau account uas nyuam qhuav qhib tshiab siv, ces tsis yog peb."



Cov kev dag cuam tshuam txog kev ntiav tsev

Vim Australia tseem poob rau lub caij tsis muaj teeb meem loj rau tej vaj tse , ces thiaj ua rau tej neeg kub siab heev kom tau cib fim ntiav tau tsev ruaj nyob.



READ MORE The insidious Facebook scams targeting people in Australia desperate for rentals

Tab sis yog xav ua zoo xyuas kom cov kev ntiav tsev uas yus xav ntiav yog ib co kev ntiav tsev tseeb , ces lub koom haum Scamwatch taw qhia kom ua tib zoo xyuas kom yus tau mus xyuas kiag lub tsev yus yuav ntiav nyob ntawd ua ntej tso mam li them nyiaj.



Cov kev ntxias dag cuam tshuam txog Telstra thiab Optus

ACMA hais tias neeg Australia yeej raug tej neeg phem ua txoj dag tias lawv yog tej tuam txhab no thiab raug tej neeg phem xa email mus ntxias dag lawv.





Nws kuj tau hais tias Telstra tej customers ceev faj txog tej emails uas yus tsis xav tias leej twg xa tuaj rau yus es lam hais kom yus 'qhia yus tej xov xwm ntiag tug -Know Your Customer (KYC)' es thiaj pab tau yus sai thiab thiaj tau siv lawv tej kev pab cuam.





ACMA tau hais tias "Yog yus tau txais ib tsab email pheej hais kom yus download los yog qhib ib yam dab tsi uas xa nrog daim email tuaj los yog ib qho link dab tsi tuaj nrog tsab email ntawd, thiab yus tsis paub tseeg tias xyov puas yog tsab email uas xa ntawm Telstra tuaj tiag, ces kom siv tej xov tooj uas Telstra siv hu mus nrog lawv tham kiag thiab siv lub verified app."



Yeej siv tib cov tib co kev taw qhia zoo sib xws tib yam li no rau ib tug twg uas tau txais ib tsab email xa ntawm Optus tuaj thiab nug kom nyem rau ib qho link twg thiab qhia yus tej xov xwm tshiab los yog qhia yus tej xov xwm ntiag tug ''kom txheeb tias seb puas yog yus tiag''.





ACMA tau hais tias lwm yam piv txwv ces tej email uas xa ntawm Optus tuaj ntawd kuj yuav yog tej ntawv qhia kom tej neeg nco qab them nqe thiab pheej hais koj lawv nyem rau ib qho link qhov twg them tej nqe uas yus tsis tau them los yog qhia tej xov xwm tshiab tias seb yus ho puas hloov dua tej xub ke them nqe tshiab.





Lub koom haum no tau hais tias "Qhov peb pom muaj tas mus li ntawm tej messages uas ntxias dag sawv daws no ces pheej ua kom yus maj ceev nrooj nrog xyuas - thiab yog tias yus tsis maj, ces lawv yuav muab yus phau account kaw los yog tsis pub yus siv, los yog yuav txiav cov kev pab cuam tsis pub siv ntxiv lawm."





"Tej kev ntxias dag no yeej txhob txwm tsim los nyiag yus tej xov xwm ntiag tug thiab yus tej xov xwm cuam tshuam txog nyiaj txiaj. Optus thiaj taw qhia tias nws yeej tsis lawm nug kom qhia ib tug twg tej xov xwm ntiag tug los yog tej xov xwm tsis zoo qhia rau lwm tus paub hauv tej email los yog tej messages.''



Cov kev ntxias dag cuam tshuam txog cov kev nrhiav neeg ua hauj lwm

Ntau hli thaum yuav xau tsaib no ces ACCC yeej tau pom tias "muaj neeg raug dag ntau tuaj ntxiv'' txog cov kev nrhiav neeg ua hauj lwm thiab poob nyiaj cuam tshuam txog cov kev raug dag cuam tshuam txog cov kev nrhiav hauj lwm ua no.





Tej kev dag no ces cuam tshuam nrog ib tug twg uas ua txoj dag tias yog tus neeg sawv cev rau ib co tuam txhab tseem ceeb twg los yog tej khw muag khoom hauv online, los yog ua txoj dag tias yog ib tug neeg ntawm tej tuam txhab nrhiav neeg ua hauj lwm nto npe.





Raws li lub koom haum Scamwatch tau hais ces tus neeg dag ntawd yeej hais kom ib tug twg them nyiaj mas thiaj li yuav khwv tau ib co nyiaj ruaj.





ACCC tus lwm coj uas yog Delia Rickard tau hais tias "Yog tias yuav tseem tab tom nrhiav hauj lwm ua thiab tsis tas ua dab tsi ntau tab sis yuav khwv tau nyiaj ntau, ces feem ntau yeej yog ib co kev ntxias dag xwb."





"Tej no ces yog tej uas pheej hais kom yus nyem ib lub pob ntawm ib lub website twg los yog ib lub app twg los yog yuav ib co khoom twg los yog sau ntawv tawm tswv yim txog tej twj hais no seb zoo li cas.



Cov kev ntxias dag cuam tshuaj txog Facebook tej kiab khw

Tej neeg uas siv social media yeej tau qhia tias tej neeg phem uas pheej ntxias dag lwm tus siv PayID coj mus dag tej neeg muag khoom hauv Facebook tej kiab khw.





Lub txhab nyiaj Heritage Bank yeej tau xa cov kev ceeb toom mus qhia nws tej customers rau lub ib hlis ntuj tias tej neeg phem yuav siv tswv yim li cas ntxias dag lawv.





Nws hais tias tej neeg yuav khoom uas siab tsis ncaj qhia rau tej neeg muag khoom tias lawv tsis muaj peev xwm mus ntsib ib tug twg tim ntsej tim muag, tab sis lawv tej txheeb ze los yog tej phooj ywg mam li ntsib lawv xwb.





Lub txhab nyiaj no tau hais tias "Tej neeg ntxias dag lwm tus (Scammers) mam li xa ib daim PayID email mus rau tus neeg muag khoo."



"Tsab email cuav no hais tias muaj teeb meem tsis muaj muaj peev xwm siv tau txoj xub ke kom them tau nyiaj vim cov PayID no tsis muaj peev xwm yuav siv tau cov account tsis cuam tshuam txog cov kev ua luam. Ces tus neeg muag yuav tsum xub xa nyiaj ua ntej kom muaj nyiaj hauv lawv tus PayID ntau tso mas lawv thiaj yuav tau txais nyiaj them rau lawv. Tab sis sai sai kiag tom qab ua li ntawd tag lawm ces tej neeg phem ntawd tau cog lus rau lawv tias lawv yuav tau lawv cov nyiaj rov qab thiab yuav tau tej nyiaj uas tus neeg yuav khoom ntawd them rau lawv. Tab sis qhov tseeb tiag ces twb yog tej neeg muag khoom raug neeg phem dag kom them nyiaj rau tej neeg phem lawm."





Lub tswv yim no los kuj tau raug coj mus siv rau hauv tej digital market li Gumtree lawm thiab.



Cov kev raug dag cuam tshuam nrog tej tshuaj noj kom yuag (kom poob ceeb thawj)

Tej neeg phem uas pheej ntxias dag lwm tus hauv online pheej nrhiav tswv yim dag lom tau nyiaj vim muaj neeg xav tau cov tshuaj Ozempic, uas tsis yog tias tej tshuaj no yuav pab cawm tau txoj sia li kho mob ntshav qab zib xwb, tab sis kuj tseem kuj tseem raug siv coj los ua ib co tshuaj noj kom yuag (koom poob ceeb thawj -lose weight) thiab.





Australia lub koom haum tswj tej khoom siv cuam tshuam txog cov kev kho mob uas yog Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), tau qhia rau The Feed tias cov kev dag no siv tom txwv ntxias dag tej neeg kom qhia tej neeg ntiag tug tej xov xwm thiab kom qhia lawv tej xov xwm cuam tshuam txog cov kev them nyiaj hauv online coj mus yuav tej khoom cuav uas twb tsis muaj muag tiag.





TGA tau hais tias nws tseem tab tom tshuaj ntsuam ib co websets uas pheej muag cov tshuaj Semaglutide tias yog cov tshuaj Ozempic, vim muaj ib txhia customers qhia tias lawv them nyiaj lawm tab sis yeej tsis tau txais tej tshuaj no xa rau lawv li, los yog pom tau tias pheej xa lwm yam tshuaj rau lawv xwb.



Kuj txwv tsis pub haub tau yaum muag cov tshuaj Ozempic ntawm Australia no thiab, TGA thiaj hais tias xav kom tej neeg tsim nyog yuav tej tshuaj no ntawm tej khw muag tshuaj, thiab yuav tsum tau ntawv yuav tshuaj raug cai ntawm kws kho mob sau mus yuav xwb.





Nws kuj tau hais tias nws yeej tsis pub muag cov tshuaj semaglutide uas yuav txawv teb chaws los rau Australia thiab tej neeg tswj ciam teb txheeb tau tej tshuaj no.





Muaj ib tug kis ntawm lub koom haum no tau hais tias "Tseem tab tom sim tej tshuaj no ntawm TGA tej chaw sim tshuaj (Laboratories)"





Cov neeg nrog koom tshaj zaj xov xwm no yog Jessica Bahr, Stephanie Corsetti, thiab Tom Canetti.



