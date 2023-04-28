Nod yog tej zaub mov uas nyiaj poob nqe ua rau nqe kim tshaj plaws

Ntsiab lus tseem ceeb:
- Kab theem nyiaj poob nqe tau nce txog 7 feem puas rau xyoo no, tab sis qee yam khoom noj mas haj yam kim tshaj ntawd thiab.
- Tej khoom noj uas siv mis tsim tus nqe nce yuav laug txog 15 feem pua, ua ke no los tus nqe mov mog (bread) kuj tau kim tuaj yuav laug txog 12 feem pua thiab.
- Tej koom haum pab cuam thiaj hais tias kom tsoom fwv pab tej neeg ntsib kev txom nyem kom ntau tuaj ntxiv..
Yog tias koj tej nqe yuav khoom noj kim tuaj txhua zaus uas koj mus yuav tej khoom no, ces tsis yog koj tib leeg uas thiaj ntsib tej xwm txheej no nkaus xwb.
tau ua rau muaj teeb meem ntau yam ua ntuv zus thoob plaws rau lub teb chaws no txij tsaib no los thiab tej nqe khoom kuj yog ib co tseem ceeb uas ua rau muaj teeb meem rau neeg Australia.
Hnub zwj Feej (Wednesday) ces lub koom haum Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) yeej tau coj tej xov xwm teev txog tej nqe khoom thiab nqe services (Consumer Price Index - CPI) coj los qhia rau sawv daws paub. CPI ces yog cov kev ntsuam tej nqes khoom thiab services rau ib lub caij twg thiab siv coj los ua cov qhia txog nyiaj poob nqe.
CPI tau nce txog 1.4 feem pua rau lub sij hawm peb (3) hlis los txog rau lub peb hlis ntuj no, ces thiaj ua rau tus kab theem nyiaj poob nqe ntawm xyoo nyob ntawm 7 feem puas lawm.
Tab sis yog tham txog qee yam khoom siv txhua hnub ntawd, ces ntshe tus nqe tseem nce siab tshaj ntawd thiab.
Tej khoom noj twg tus nqe nces kim tshaj plaws?
, ces tej zaub mov thiab tej khoom haus uas tsis yog cawv yog tej khoom uas nqe nce kim tshaj plaws, dua ntawm tej vaj tse, kev lom zem thiab kab lis kev cai.
Yog tham txog tej khoom noj ntau yam lawm, ces pom tau tias tej khoom uas siv mis tsim ntawd yog cov tus nqe nce kim tshaj plaws rau qhov tus nqe ib xyoos twg twg tau nce txog 14.9 feem pua lawm.
Tej nqe mov mog (bread) thiab cereal tau kim tuaj txog 11.8 feem pua, hos tej nqe khoom noj uas tsis tau teev txog ntawd kuj kim tuaj txog li 11.3 feem pua thiab.
Jay Coonan, yog tus co-coordinator ntawm lub koom haum Antipoverty Centre tau hais tias yeej muaj tej neeg yuav khoom ntau heev tau hloov lawv tej cwj pwm yuav khoom noj lawm.
The annual rate of inflation is 7 per cent, but it is much higher across some types of groceries. Source: SBS
Nws tau hasi tias "Tej no yog tej peb tab tom pom tshwm sim tiag ... tej neeg yeej tsis yuav tej zaub mov uas de tau tshiab coj los muag lawm thiab pheej yuav tej uas raug tsau khov lawm xwb.''
"Hos tej neeg (uas twb tau) tau ib txwm yuav tau zaub mov tsau khov coj los noj ntawd, los kuj tsis tshua muaj peev xwm yuav tau yooj yim li qub lawm vim muaj neeg coob heev tab tom tig mus yuav tau zaub mob no lawm."
Tej txuam thawj li tsov rog ntawm Ukraine, tej xwm txheej teeb meem uas raug ua ntuv zus los ntawm tus kab mob COVID-19 uas kis thoob ntuj muaj feem ua rau tej nqe khoom noj kim tuaj.
Tab sis kuj muaj
ib tsab ntawv cej luam (report) ntawm lub koom haum Australia Insitute uas tau coj los nthuav tawm rau lub ob hlis ntuj (2) Februarylos kuj tau hais tias tej tuam txhab tau nce tej nqe no ntau tshaj qhov tsim nyog lawv nce lawm thiab.
Mr Coonan tau hais tias lub koom haum Antipoverty Centre cov kev tshawb fawb kuj txheeb tau tias muaj tej neeg txog li 53 feem pua tau yoo ntau nplua hno vim tej nqe siv ua lub neej kim tuaj lawm.
Nws tau hais tias "Thiaj ua rau tej neeg thiaj yuav tau yoo tam sim no lawm xwb, vim tsis muaj lwm txoj xub ke rau lawv lawm."
Yuav ua li cas kom thiaj pab txuag tau nyiaj rau cov kev yuav tej khoom noj?
Yog tham txog tej tswv yim yuav coj los pab daws tej nqe zaub mob thiab nqe lawm ces
kuj muaj ib co txheej txheem uas koj muaj peev xwm ua tau kom pab txo tau tej nqe yuav khoom no tsawg me ntsis thiab.
Liam Kennedy uas yog tus kis ntawm lub koom haum CHOICE thiaj taw qhia kom tsis txhob cia li yuav tej khoom noj xwb tab sis yuav tsum ua tib zoo txheeb seb yus them ntau npaum li cas thiaj yuav tau ib yam khoom noj twg.
Nws tau hais tias "Muaj qee zaus ces peb sawv daws yeej yuav tej khoom zoo tib yam uas peb ib txwm noj thiab yog tib lub tuam txhab ua xwb ... tab sis xav kom peb yuav tau ib nyuag kub siab zog thaum peb yuav ntawd seb peb ho yuav dab tsi, thiab seb ho puas muaj ib txoj xub ke twg yuav pab kom peb yuav tau tej khoom no pheej yig zog."
"Ib yam ntxiv uas koj muaj peev xwm ua tau thiab ces yog txheeb tus nqe - seb 100 grams twg ho raug nqe li cas - ces yuav pab yus piv tej nqe sib txawv thiab yuav txheeb tau tias yuav yam twg tau ntau dua.
"Tsis tas li ntawd los yuav kiag ib thawv ib pob kiag yog muaj peev xwm yuav tau ... vim yuav tau tus nqe pheej yig dua thiab."
Tsuas nyob ntawm seb koj ho nyob rau qhov chaw twg xwb, Mr Coonan hais tias kuj muaj tej community pantries (tej neeg tej khoom noj uas lawv muaj ntau heev thiab coj mus faib/pub rau lwm tus tau noj), food banks thiab tej koom haum pab cuam yeej muaj cov kev pab cuam rau tej neeg txom nyem.
Txawm li cas los nws hais tias thaum kawg ces yeej tsim nyog tsoom fwv nce nyiaj pab cuam ntau ntxiv rau tej neeg txom nyem.
Nws tau hais tias "Ntawd yog tag nrho tej uas peb muaj peev xwm ua rau lub tsam thawj no kom ua tib zoo los pab kom tej neeg tsis txhob txom nyem thiab kom muaj peev xwm yuav tau tej khoom coj los pab kom lawv ua tau lub neej."
"Yeej khwv tsis tshua tau nyiaj hauj lwm zoo lawm thiab, ces thiaj yuav ua rau muaj neeg coob tuaj ntxiv yuav tau ua hauj lwm ntau tuaj ntxiv tab sis khwv tau nyiaj tsawg zog lawm thiab ... ces thiaj yuav ua rau muaj neeg coob zujzus tuaj ntsib kev txom nyem."
