Sai sai tom ntej no ces lub xeev no yuav tau digital drivers licences siv

Ntsiab lus tseem ceeb:
- Victoria yuav pib sim siv digital driver's licences ntawm Ballarat sij hawm 6 hlis pib txij lub 7 hli ntuj no mus.
- Thiab yuav siv digital licences thoob plaws lub xeev no xyoo 2024.
- Txawm li cas los tej neeg tsav tsheb yeej tseem muaj peev xwm siv tej ntawv tsav tsheb uas lawv muaj siv tam sim no tau thiab.
Tej neeg Victoria yuav muaj peev xwm siv cov digital driver's licences tsav tsheb thaum pib sim siv rau ntawm ib lub zos yaj sab ua ntej yuav coj cov technology los siv thoob plaws rau lub xeev no.
Raws li nom tswv xeev Victoria tau qhia meej tseeb lawm ces tag nrho tej neeg tsav tsheb kuj muaj peev xwm siv tau ib daig digital licence hauv lawv tej xov tooj ntawm tes xyoo 2024 thiab.
Yog li ntawd thiaj li yuav pib sim siv cov technology no ntawm Ballarat rau tej neeg uas tau ntawv tsav tsheb full licence rau lub xya hli ntuj ua ntej yuav coj los siv thoob plaws rau lub xeev no.
Lub app yuav muaj cov digital dirver's licences rau sawv daws siv kom thiaj paub kiag tam sim ntawd tias tseem siv tau los yog tsis pub siv lawm.
Thiab yeej tseem muaj peev xwm siv tau daim ntawv tsav tsheb no coj los qhia txog yus lub cim thawj, thiab tub ceev xwm, tej lagluam thiab lwm cov nom tswv kuj yuav muaj peev xwm siv QR code txheeb tau.
Tej neeg siv tej digital driver's licences no los kuj muaj cib fim tshua qhia qee yam xov xwm ntiag tug rau lwm tus paub xwb yog lawv lawv muaj laj thawj ntiag tug uas tsis xav qhia.
Danny Pearson uas yog tsoom fwv tus nom Services Minister tau hais tias yog ib tug twg yuav mus rau ib qho chaw twg uas lawv tsis xav qhia lawv chaw nyob rau ib tug neeg tswj kev ruaj ntseg ntawm ib thaj chaw twg ces lawv tsuas qhia rau tus neeg ntawd paub tias lawv muaj hnoob nyoog tshaj 18 xyoo xwb.
Nws tau hais tias tub ceev xwm kuj yuav muaj peev xwm txheeb tau ib tug twg tej keeb kwm dhau los tias seb lawv puas raug tub ceev xwm hais kom nres thiab tshawb dhau los li cas thiab.
Mr Pearson tau qhia rau tej neeg tshaj xov xwm tias "Peb xav kom tej neeg siv muaj peev xwm xaiv thiab muaj peev xwm txiav txim siab tias seb lawv yuav tswj lawv tej xov xwm li cas, lawv yuav siv tej xov xwm li cas thiab lawv xav qhia dab tsi los tsis xav qhia dab tsi rau lwm tus paub."
Tej neeg tsav tsheb yeej tseem muaj peev xwm siv tau lawv daim ntawv tsav tsheb uas tseem siv tam sim no.
South Australia twb tau tau siv cov digital driver's licences rau thaum lig xyoo 2017, hos xeev
Lub hli dhau los Queensland tau pib siv cov digital licences lawm thiab, uas xub pib siv rau tej neeg ntawm lub zos Townsvill ua ntej.
