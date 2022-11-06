23 Kev xeeb thiab yug me nyuam | Qhov txawv ntwm tsev kho mob zej tsoom thiab ntiav

Available in other languages

Cov ntsiab tseem ceeb uas yuav kawm txog: Cov sob lus yuav siv thaum tham txog kev muaj (suab los yog xeeb) me nyuam.

Tej lus muaj ntsiab lus tob uas tej neeg kho mob siv thiab kev pab cuam kho mob.

Qhov txawv ntawm zej tsoom tej tsev kho mob thiab tsev kho mob ntiav.

Cov sob kawm no haum rau tej neeg uas kawm siab dua qib nrab (upper-intermediate) mus rau tej kawm qib siab (advanced learners). Tom qab mloog lawm, ho txav rau hauv qab thiab ho sim tshau txuj teb peb ib cov lus nug.



Cov sob kawm no yuav kawm txog

Hom phiaj ntawm sob kawm lus

Tej sob lus siv thaum tham txog cov kev muaj me nyuam (Phrases to use when talking about pregnancy).



Tej sob lus sib txawv uas siv thaum tham txog kev muaj me nyuam (Different phrases to use when talking about pregnancy)

We’re expecting! ( Peb yuav tau me nyuam tshiab! )

How far along are you? ( Koj muaj me nyuam tau pes tsawg hli lawm? )

When’s your due date? ( Hnub twg koj mam yug me nyuam? )

I’m in my first/second/third trimester. ( Muaj me nyuam tau 3 hlis / 6 hli / 9 hlis lawm ).

The morning sickness has eased off. ( Qaug qav hauj sim me ntsis lawm ).

I’m throwing you a baby shower! ( Kuv npaj ib lub koob tsheej zoo siab uas muab khoom plig rau koj tus me nyuam tshiab uas tseem yuav yug - feem ntau yog tej poj niam los yog tej phooj ywg cov cov npaj lub koob tsheej no ).

Cov los lus txawv uas tej neeg kho mob siv thiab cov kev pab cuam kho mob (Different terms regarding professional and medical assistance).

Antenatal class - “She is looking into antenatal classes and yoga.” (''Nws cia siab yuav mus koom chav npaj yuav yug me nyuam tshiab ( li tu, thiab pub mis rau me nyuam tshiab, npaj ua niam txiv tshiab) thiab cov chav kawm chav kawm yoga (uas qoj thiab tig ib ce kom xoob tig tau yooj yim, kom muaj zog, pab kom ua tau pa zoo thiab pab tswj kom siab nyob tus).

Catchment area - “This hospital provides the service in a catchment area of two million people.” ("Lub tsev kho mob no yeej muaj cov kev pab cuam rau cheeb tsam chaw uas muaj neeg txog li ob million tus.")

Midwife - “The midwife weighed my baby.” ('' T us neeg pab poj niam yug me nyuam tau luj kuv tus me nyuam.'')

Cov lo lus sib txawv uas siv npaj yug me nyuam (Different terms regarding birth plans)

Natural birth – “A lot of mothers are opting for a natural birth for their babies." ("Muaj tej leej niam coob tus yeej xaiv yug lawv tej me nyuam li ib txwm yug .")

Epidural – “My wife got an epidural when she was giving birth.” ("Kuv tus poj niam tau hno tshuaj loog rau tus pob txha nrob qaum rau lub caij uas tseem yuav yug me nyuam.")

Laughing gas – “Did they offer you laughing gas during labour?”- ("Lawv puas tso pa zoo siab (pa tshuaj tswj kom siab tus) rau lub caij koj yuav yug me nyuam?")

Emergency Caesar – “My son was born by emergency Caesarean section.” ("Kuv tus tub ces phais xwb thaum yug nws." )

Elective Caesar - “I went with elective Caesar.” (''Kuv phais me nyuam xwb.")

Cov sob lus (Colloquial expressions):





When someone is expecting – this means she is pregnant.



(Yog thaum siv lob lus tias expecting - ces txhais tau tias nws suab/xeeb los yog muaj me nyuam lawm .)





How far along are you? – this means ‘How many weeks or months pregnant are you?’



(Sob lus 'How far along are you? no txhais tau tias 'Koj muaj me nyuam tau pes tsawg limtiam los yog pes tsawg hli lawm?')





Cov lo lus (Vocabulary):





Due date – The approximate date that the baby is due to be born.



( Due date – no ces yog hnub kwv yees tias yuav yug tus me nyuam.)





Trimester – A woman’s pregnancy is divided into trimesters, each of 12 weeks each.



( Trimester - Ib tug poj niam twg cov kev suab me nyuam raug muab faib ua ntau trimesters, uas ib trimester twg muaj 12 limtiam - los yog 3 hlis. Txhais tias Trimester yog muaj me nyuam tau 3 hlis.)





Morning sickness – Morning sickness is the nausea and vomiting that women often experience during pregnancy, typically in the first to second trimester. This feeling doesn’t only happen in the morning.



( Morning sicness - txhais tias 'qaug qav', ua yog pheej ua rau tus poj niam xeev siab thiab ntuav rau lub caij muaj me nyuam, hais tsis ntsees rau thaum muaj me nyuam tau rau thawj thawj 3 hlis rau 6 hlis. Thiaj tsis yog muaj tej yam ntxwv no rau thaum sawv ntxov nkaus xwb.)





Baby shower – a celebration that people organise for an expectant mother and/or father before a child is born.



( Baby shower - ces yog cov kev ua kev zoo siab (ua koob tsheej -party) uas tej neeg npaj rau tus leej niam muaj me nyuam/ los yog npaj rau tus leej txi ua ntej yuav yug tus me nyuam.)





Antenatal class – a class that a pregnant woman (and often, her partner) can attend to prepare for the birth of their child and parenthood.



( Antenatal class - ces yog ib chav kawm rau tej poj niam muaj me nyuam (thiab feem ntau, yog nws tus txiv) uas mus koom kom paub npaj tias yuav yug me nyuam li cas thiab npaj los ua leej niam leej txi li cas.)





Catchment area – also called a health service area. The geographic area that a particular hospital or health service serves.



( Catchment area - ces yog cov kev pab cuam kho mob rau ib thaj chaw twg. Uas ib lub tsev kho mob los yog cov neeg kho mob saib xyuas thiab pab cuam.)





Elective Caesar – also called Caesarean section or C-section. It is a planned surgical procedure used to deliver a baby/babies.



( Elective Caesar - ces kuj siv tias - Caesarean section los yog C-section. Ua yog ib co txheej txheem npaj phais kom yug tau tus me nyuam/ntau tus me nyuam.)





Midwife - a health professional who cares for expectant mothers and newborns around childbirth and just after birth.



( Midwife - ces yog ib tug neeg ua hauj lwm kho mob uas tu thiab saib xyuas tus leej niam muaj me nyuam thiab tej me nyuam yug tshiab rau lub caij yug me nyuam thiab tom qab yug tau lawm.)





Natural birth – refers to a birth that occurs in the traditional way through a woman’s vagina.



( Natural birth - ces tham txog cov kev yug li ib txwm yug me nyuam tawm ntawm poj niam qhov chaw mos xwb - tsis siv tshuaj loog los yog tsis siv twj pab.)





Birth plan - a written summary of what a woman would like to happen when she is in labour and giving birth.



( Birth plan - yog ib co tswv yim sau ua lus tseem ceeb uas sau luv luv qhia tias ib tug poj niam xav kom ua dab tsi thaum nws mob plab yuav yug me nyuam los yog thaum yug me nyuam.)





Epidural - an injection in the back that is used to stop pain. It is commonly given during childbirth.



( Epidural - ces yog cov kev hno tshuaj loog rau ntawm nrob qaum (rau cov kis pob txha nrob qaum) uas pab kom thaum yug me me nyuam ntawd tsis txhob mob mob."





Xov xwm txog tej kab lis kev cai (Cultural information):





In Australia, a general practitioner (GP) can confirm your pregnancy, check on your overall health, give you your pregnancy care options and refer you to the health professionals who will take care of you until you give birth.



(Nyob teb chaws Australia no, ces yeej muaj ib tug kws kho mob (general practitioner -GP) ua tus qhia tias seb puas yog koj muaj me nyuam tiag, los yog txheeb xyuas seb koj puas noj qab haus huv, thiab qhia tias muaj cov xub ke tu thiab saib xyuas koj rau thaum muaj me nyuam li cas, ces mam li xav koj mus ntsib tej neeg kho mob uas yuav tu thiab saib xyuas koj mus txog ntua rau thaum koj yug me nyuam.)





Generally, pregnant women will either choose to give in a public or private hospital.



(Feem ntau, ces tej poj niam muaj me nyuam yuav xaiv seb lawv yuav yug me nyuam hauv zej tsoom tej tsev kho mob los yog yug hauv tsev kho mob ntiav.)





If a woman chooses to go to a public hospital, the costs are all covered by Medicare. Midwives will typically look after her throughout her pregnancy. She won’t be under the care of one doctor.



(Yog ib tug poj niam xaiv mus siv zej tsoom ib lub tsev kho mob, ces Medicare yuav ua tus them tag nrho tej nqe. Thiab tus neeg tu los yog pab poj niam yug me nyuam (midwife) yog tus tu thiab saib xyuas tus poj niam ntawd rau lub caij uas nws muaj me nyuam. Uas kws kho mob tsis yog tus tu saib xyuas.)





If a woman decides to go private, she and/or her private insurance will pay for the majority of the costs. She can choose to be under the care of a particular obstetrician (a doctor who specialises in women’s health and delivering babies).



(Yog tias ib tug poj niam txiav txim siab siv tsev kho mob ntiav, ces nws los yog nws lub tuam txhab muag nyiaj tuav pov hwm kho mob ntiav (private health insurance) yuav ua tus them tej nqe kho mob feem ntau. Nws muaj peev xwm xaiv tias seb xav kom ib tug kw kho mob paub zoo txog poj niam txoj kev noj qab haus huv thiab yug me nyuam (obstetrician) twg ua tus tu saib xyuas nws.)





Cov lus theej thiab sau los ntawm cov sob lus sib tham (Transcript):



(Note: This is not a word-for-word transcript)



(Lus ceeb toom: Tsis yog yuav teev txhua lo lus ntawm cov kev sib tham no)





Hi! Welcome to the SBS Learn English podcast, where we help Australians to speak, understand and connect.



(Nyob zoo os! Zoo siab tos txais koj tuaj koom mloog cov sob kawm SBS Learn English, uas peb pab tej neeg Australia kom paub hais lus, nkag siab thiab sib cuag tau nrog lwm tus.)





SBS acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of Country and their connections and continuous care for the skies, lands and waterways throughout Australia.



(SBS yeej lees paub txog tej tswv teb chaws ntawm lub teb chaws no thiab lawv cov kev sib cuag nrog lub teb chaws no thiab cov kev tu saib xyuas lub ntuj lub teb thiab tej dej thoob plaws teb chaws Australia no ua ntuv zus.)





My name is Nikki, and like you, I’m always excited to learn new English words and phrases to help me make my way around Australia as a resident, worker, wife and mum.



(Kuv lub npe yog Nikki, thiab yeej zoo tib yam li koj, uas kuv yeej xav kawm cov lo lus Aaskiv thiab thiab kawm tej sob lus uas yuav pab kom kuv ua tau lub neej ntawm teb chaws Australia no tam li yog ib tug neeg zejzog, ib tug neeg ua hauj lwm, tam li yog ib tug tag zag los yog ib tug leej niam.)





And speaking of being a mum, what a journey it has been! And that journey began with my pregnancy and all the new English words and phrases I had to learn to talk about it to health professionals and even my friends.



(Thiab yog tham txog cov kev ua ib tug leej niam mas, yog tej yam tsis yooj yim kiag li! Vim yeej tau pib txij li thaum kuv muaj me nyuam, cov lo lus thiab tej sob lus Aaskiv tshiab uas kuv yuav tau kawm kom kuv thiaj muaj peev xwm nrog tej tej neeg kho mob tham los yog nrog tau kuv tej phooj ywg tham.)





So, if you’re expecting, meaning you are pregnant, or if you have anyone in your life preparing for the birth of a baby, you might get into a conversation just like this one between sisters Stella and Grace. Grace tells her sister Stella that she is pregnant.



(Yog li ntawd, yog tias koj tab tom muaj me nyuam lawm, los sis yog muaj ib tug neeg ntawm koj lub neej uas tab tom npaj yuav yug me nyuam ntawd, ces tej zaum koj yuav tau koom tham tej lus zoo li cov lus no uas ob tug viv ncaus Stella thiab Grace yuav tham ntawd. Grace qhia rau nws tus niam hluas Stella tias nws muaj me nyuam lawm.)





Grace



I’ve got some really exciting news to share with you. We’re expecting!



(Kuv muaj xo xwm zoo qhia rau koj. Kuv xeeb me nyuam lawm laid!)





Stella



Oh wow, congratulations! How far along are you? When’s your due date?



(Oh, nrog koj zoo siab nawb! Es twb muaj tau pes tsawg hlis lawm? Thiab yuav yug hnub twg?





Stella asks Grace how far along she is in her pregnancy and when her due date is. These are two very common questions people ask when they find out that someone is pregnant.



(Steela thiaj nug Grace tias nws twb muaj me nyuam tau pes tsawg hlis lawm thiab hnub twg yuav yug. Nod ces yeej yog cov lus nug uas tej neeg nug thaum lawv paub tias ib tug twg muaj me nyuam lawm.)





To ask someone ‘How far along are you?’ usually means ‘How many weeks or months pregnant are you?’



(Yog siv lo lus nug 'How fare along are you?' nug ib tug twg ces feem ntau yeej muaj ntsiab lus txhais tias 'Koj muaj me nyuam tau pes tsawg limtiam lawm los yog muaj me nyuam tau pes tsawg lub hli lawm?')





When someone asks these two questions, a pregnant woman can reply,



(Thaum uas koj nug ob nqe lus nug ntawd, ces tus poj niam suab me nyuam ntawd yuav teb tias,)



I’m in my second trimester, so finally the morning sickness has eased off. I’m due in July. (Kuv twb muaj me nyuam tau 6 hlis lawm, ces thiaj tsis qaug qav ntxiv lawm. Thiab kuv yuav yug me nyuam rau lub xya hli ntuj.)

A pregnancy is divided into three trimesters.



(Yog li thiaj muab lub caij muaj me nyuam faib ua peb toom).





The first trimester is the first 3 months and a time when morning sickness (or nausea and vomiting) is particularly bad. A woman commonly has less nausea and more energy during her second trimester. The third trimester, that is the final 12 weeks of the pregnancy, she can feel rather heavy as the baby grows heavier.



(Thawj trimester ces yog thawj 3 hlis thiab yog lub caij uas pheej ua rau tus poj niam ntawd qaug qav (xeev siab thiab ntuav) thaum sawv ntxov heev. Tab sis thaum tus poj niam uas muaj me nyuam tau li 6 hli lawm ces tsis tshua xeev siab lawm thiab kuj muaj zog dua rau lub caij no lawm. Hos thaum peb hlis kawg ntawd ces yog lub caij 12 limtiam kawg ntawm cov kev muaj me nyuam, uas ua rau tus poj niam ntawd lub cev npag heev thiab tus me nyuam ntawd loj tuaj lawm.)





As a woman gets closer to giving birth, her friends and family might throw her something that Stella is about to mention,



(Thaum ze rau lub caij ib tug poj niam yuav yug me nyuam ntawd ces, nws tej phooj ywg thiab nws tsev neeg kuj yuav ua ib yam dab tsi li Stella yuav qhia tias,)



Ok! I’m throwing you a huge baby shower! (Ok! Kuv mam li npaj ib lub koob tshaj loj ua kev zoo siab rau lub caij koj muaj me nyuam nawb!)

A baby shower is a celebration that people prepare for an expectant mother and/or father before a child is born. We say that they ‘throw’ a baby shower, just like we throw any kind of party.



(Baby shower ces yog ib cov kev ua kev zoo siab uas tej neeg npaj rau tus leej niam los yog tus leej txi uas ntej yuav yug ib tug me nyuam. Thiab peb siv los lus ntawd tias 'throw' a baby shower, zoo tib yam li peb ua tej koob tsheej xwb.)





Let’s listen to that whole conversation again:



(Peb rov qab mloog cov kev sib tham no dua ib zaub ntxiv):







Grace



I’ve got some really exciting news to share with you. We’re expecting!



(Kuv muaj xov xwm zoo qhia koj. Tias kuv muaj me nyuam lawm!)





Stella



Oh wow, congratulations! How far along are you? When’s your due date?



(Oh, Nrog koj zoo siab nawb! Koj twg muaj tau tsawg hli lawm? Thiab yuav yug hnub twg?)





Grace



I’m in my second trimester, so finally the morning sickness has eased off. I’m due in July.



(Kuv twg muaj tau 6 hli lawm, ces kuv thiaj tsis qaug qav ntxiv lawm. Thiab yuav yug lub 7 hli ntuj.)





Stella



Ok! I’m throwing you a huge baby shower!



(Ok! kuv mam li npaj ib lub koob tsheej loj ua kev zoo siab rau koj ua ntej yuav yug me nyuam nawb!)





Oh what fun! I remember the baby shower I had for my first baby. We played a lot of fun games and, people brought so many wonderful gifts to prepare for the arrival of my little one.



(Oh ntshe yuav lom zem heev li! Kuv yeej nco tau thawj lub koob tsheej uas tau ua rau kuv thawj tug me ab thiab. Peb yeej tau ua ntau yam kev lom zem thiab kuj muaj neeg nqa ntau yam khoom plig tuaj npaj rau kuv tus me ab uas tseem yuav yug ntawd.)





You know another thing I did to prepare myself for my baby? I took an antenatal class.



(Koj puas paub tias kev tseem tau npaj kuv tus kheej rau kuv tus me ab thiab? Kuv tau mus kawm ib chav kawm txog cov kev yug me nyuam thiab kev ua niam txiv tshiab thiab.)





An antenatal class is a class that a pregnant woman (and often, her partner) can attend to prepare for the birth of a child and parenthood. You’ll learn practical lessons on a whole range of things that it is important to know, such as breastfeeding, swaddling or wrapping a baby with a blanket and changing nappies.



(Sob kawm antenatal ces yog ib chav kawm qhia rau tus poj niam muaj me nyuam (thiab feem ntau, ces yog nws tus txiv) uas mus koom kawm thiab kom paub npaj yug me nyuam thiab paub lub luag hauj lwm tam li leej niam leej txi. Koj yuav tau kawm ntau cov sob kawm txog ntau yam tseem ceeb uas tsim nyog koj paub txog li, yuav pub mis li cas, yuav qhwv me nyuam li cas, yuav siv pam los qhwv me nyuam li cas los sis yog yuav hloov nappies li cas.)





Let’s listen in on another conversation between two mums attending an antenatal class.



(Rov qab mloog dua lwm cov sob lus sib tham ntawm ob tug leej niam uas tau mus kawm cov chav kawm antenatal dua.)





Mum 1



It’s so exciting to finally take part in this antenatal class, isn’t it?



(Yog tej yam zoo siab heev uas uas tau kawm cov chav kawm no puas yog?)





Mum 2



I know! We’re so lucky we’re part of the catchment area for this hospital.



(Kuv paub mas! Peb muaj hmoo heev uas yog ib feem ntawm tej chaw uas lub tsev kho mob no saib xyuas.)





The term catchment area is something that you’ll hear a lot in Australia, whether or not you are going to have a baby.



(Lo lus 'catchment area' ces yog tej yam uas peb hno ntau heev ntawm Australia, tsis hais yus yuav muaj los sis muaj me ab li.)





If you live in a catchment area for a school or a hospital, it means that you are allowed to use the services of that school or hospital. The catchment area for a hospital can also be called a health service area. It is made up of suburbs that a particular hospital or health institute serves. Usually, the closest public hospital to where you live will be the one that serves your area.



(Yog koj nyob rau tej chaw ntawm ib lub teej kawm twg los yog ib lub tsev kho mob twg, ces txhais tau tias koj muaj cai siv tau cov kev pab cuam ntawm lub tsev kawm ntawd los yog ntawm lub tsev kho mob ntawd. Yog li lo lus 'catchement area' kuj siv tias yog ib thaj chaw uas yuav tau siv cov kev kho mob. Ua tej chaw ntawd yeej muaj ntau lub zos uas ib lub tsev kho mob twg los yog ib cov chaw kho mob twg ua cov saib xyuas. Uas feem ntau mas yog koj nyob ze tshaj plaws rau zej tsoom lub tsev kho mob twg ces lub tsev kho mob ntawd yuav yog lub kho tej neeg ntawm koj thaj chaw ntawd.)





Mum 1 agrees and replies, (Tus leej niam 1 los yeej pom zoo thiab teb tias,)



Yes! My sister had her baby here as well and she said that the midwives and doctors are amazing. (Yog mas! Kuv tus viv ncaus yeej tau yug nws tus me nyuam ntawm no thiab nws kuj tau hais tais tej neeg pab yug me nyuam thiab tej kws kho mob yog ib co neeg zoo heev.)

While we’re all familiar with doctors, midwives are very important people you’ll be meeting during your pregnancy.



(Txawm tias tag nrho peb sawv daws yeej swm nrog tej kws kho mob thiab tej midwives (tej neeg pab poj niam yug me nyuam thiab saib xyuas tej poj niam muaj me nyuam) yeej yog ib co neeg tseem ceeb heev uas yus yuav ntsib rau lub caij yus muaj me nyuam.)





A midwife is a health professional who is trained to support and care for women during their pregnancy, labour and the birth of their babies. Not only do they help keep you healthy during your pregnancy, they’ll also help you adjust to becoming new parents.



(Midwife ces yog ib tug neeg ua hauj lwm kho mob uas rau kawm kom paub pab thiab paub saib xyuas tej poj niam rau lub caij lawv muaj me nyuam, rau lub caij mob plab yuav yug me nyuam thiab thaum lawv yug tej me nyuam mos liab. Tsis yog tias lawv yog cov neeg uas pab koj koj tau txais kev noj qab haus huv rau lub caij koj muaj me nyuam xwb, lawv kuj tseem pab kom koj muaj peev xwm hloov thiab ras los ua tej leej niam leej txi tshiab thiab.)





Now let’s go back to that antenatal class.



(Cia peb rov qab mus tham txog cov chav kawm qhia tej poj niam npaj yuav yug me nyuam thiab npaj los ua leej niam leej txi tshiab dua ntxiv.)





Do you know what a birth plan is? Listen to the mums and see if you can work out what it means.



(Koj puas tias 'birth plan' yog dab tsi? Mloog tej leej niam no tham seb koj puas nkag siab tias yog li cas?)





Mum 2



I’m hoping all goes well and I have a natural birth, but I have made sure that my birth plan includes an epidural. What about you?



(Kuv cia siab tias yuav npaj tau txhua yam zoo thiab kuv yuav yug tau me me nyuam ib ib txwm yug, tab sis kuv yuav tau ua tib zoo xyuas kom tau siv cov kev hno tshuaj loog rau kuv tus pob txhab nrob qaum pab kom thaum yug me nyuam tsis txhob mob mob heev thiab.)





A birth plan is a written summary of what a woman would like to happen when she is in labour and giving birth.



(Cov birth plan ces yog ib cov tswv yim raug saug ua lus luv luv txog tej ntsiab tseem ceeb tias ib tug poj niam xav kom ua li cas thaum nws mob plab yuav yug me nyuam los yog thaum yug me nyuam ntawd.)





When labour and childbirth go as they should, women can choose how they want to deliver.



(Yog thaum uas mob plab yuav yug me nyuam thiab yug me nyuam raws li tsim nyog lawm, ces tej poj niam yeej muaj peev xwm xaiv tias seb lawv xav yug me yuam li cas thiab.)





Natural childbirth is a vaginal birth. For some women, this means that no pain medications such as a laughing gas or epidural are used.



(Cov kev yug me nyuam li ib txwm yug ces yog yug tawm ntawm poj niam tej chaw mos xwb. Ib txhia poj niam ces tsis tas siv tshuaj looj pab li cov tshuaj hu ua laughing gas los yog cov tshuaj looj hno raws pob txha nrob qaum (epidural) li.)





An epidural is an anaesthetic injected into the spine, that is, an epidural is when a health professional injects pain killers into a mother’s back.



(Epidural ces yog cov kev uas ib tug neeg ua hauj lwm kho mob hno ib co tshuaj loog rau tus leej niam yuav yug me nyuam ntawd tus pobb txha nrob qaum ntawm nws lub nrob qaum.)





For others, a natural birth can include pain medications.



(Hos lwm cov ces kuv yuav tau siv tshuaj loog pab lawv yug li ib txwm yug thiab.)





While Mum 2 hopes for a natural birth, Mum 1says,



(Txawm tus leej niam 2 cia siab tias yuav yug me nyuam li ib txwm yug xwb los, tus leej niam 1 hais tias,)



Ahh, I’m scheduled for an elective Caesar because I’m having twins. (Ahh, Kuv twb teem cai mus phais lawm vim kuv muaj me nyuam ntxaib.)

A Caesar a medical operation which is used when a natural birth is not recommended.



(Lo lus 'caesar' ces yog ib cov kev phais uas lawv siv thaum uas tsis muaj peev xwm yug me nyuam raws li ib txwm yug lawm.)





It is also known as a Caesarean section or C-section, and can either done as an emergency when it wasn’t planned but looks like the best option for a mother or baby at some point during childbirth, or as an elective Caesar, which is decided in advance and therefore scheduled.



(Tsis tas li ntawd los sawv daws yeej paub tias lo lus 'caesar' yog lo 'caesarean section los yog C-section', thiab tej zaum kuj yuav yog ib cov kev kho mob ti tes ti taw uas tsis npaj tias yuav siv tab sis yuav tau siv los kuj tau, thiab zoo li yeej yog ib txoj xub ke zoo tshaj plaws rau ib tug leej niam thiab tus me ab rau lub caij yug me nyuam ntawd thiab, los sis yog ib txoj kev xaiv uas yeej xub tau txiav txim siab lawm tias yuav mus phais raws li tau teem cai tseg.)





When a woman is expecting twins, for example, a doctor might recommend having an elective Caesar as the birthing of twins might be more complicated.



(Piv txwv tias yog thaum ib tug poj niam muaj me nyuam ntxaib, ces tej zaum kuj yuav muaj ib tug kws kho mob hais kom phais vim cov kev yug ob tug me nyuam ntxaib li ib txwm yug ntawd kuj yuav sib chab sib chaws dua thiab.)





Let’s listen to that whole conversation again:



(Rov qab mus mloog tag nrho cov lus tham no dua ib zaug ntxiv:)





Mum 1



It’s so exciting to finally take part in this antenatal class, isn’t it?



(Zoo siab heev uas tau kawm cov chav kawm npaj kom paub yug me nyuam thiab npaj txoj kev ua leej niam leej txi tshiab no thiab.)





Mum 2



I know! We’re so lucky we’re part of the catchment area for this hospital.



(Kuv paub mas! Peb muaj hmoo heev uas nyob rau thaj chaw uas tau siv cov kev pab cuam ntawm lub tsev kho mob no.)





Mum 1



Yes! My sister had her baby here as well and she said that the midwives and doctors are amazing.



(Yog mas! Kuv tus viv ncaus yeej tau yug nws tus me nyuam ntawm lub tsev kho mob ntawd thiab nws yeej tau hais tias tej midwives thiab tej kws kho mob ntawd yog ib cov ua tau tej hauj lwm zoo heev.)





Mum 2



I’m hoping all goes well and I have a natural birth, but I have made sure that my birth plan includes an epidural. What about you?



(Kuv cia siab tias yuav ua tau txhua yam zoo thiab kuv xav yug me nyuam li ib txwm yug xwb, tab sis kuv yeej tau ua tib zoo npaj kom tau siv cov kev hno tshuaj loog rau pob txha nrob qaum (epidural) kom tsis txhob mob mob heev thaum yug me nyuam ntawd thiab. Es koj ne?)





Mum 1



Ahh, I’m scheduled for an elective Caesar because I’m having twins.



(Ahh, kuv yeej tau teem caij yuav mus phais me nyuam lawm vim kuv muaj me nyuam ntxaib.)





My guest today is Sunita Pokharel from SBS Nepali. Hi Sunita, thanks for joining the show.



(Tus qhua uas tusj nrog peb tham hnub no yog Sunita Pokharel ntawm SBS Nepali. Nyob zoo os Sunita, ua tsaug uas koj tuaj koom cov kev sib tham no.)





Sunita



My pleasure, Nikki.



(Zoo siab nawb, Nikki.)





Nikki



We were just talking about the research you did for your podcast series on pregnancy.



(Peb tab tom tham txog cov kev teeb txheeb uas koj tau tham txog koj cov xov xwm kaw ua suab ua ntau toom tham txog cov kev xeeb me nyuam.)





Sunita



Yes! Our podcast series entitled Mum Mane Ama or ''Mum' in English, is all about the journey of motherhood – from falling pregnant all the way to raising a child.



(Yog mas! Peb cov xov xwm kaw uas suab ntau toom no tis npe hu ua Mum Mane Ama los yog ''Mum' ua lus Aaskiv, uas yog tham txog txoj kev ua leej niam pib txij li thaum tau suab me nyuam mus txog ntua rau thaum yug tau tus me nyuam ntaws thiab yuav tau tu saib xyuas ib tug me nyuam ntawd.''





Talking to all the migrant mums in the series, I found that a difficulty a lot of them had was getting used to the health system here in Australia.



(Cov kev tau nrog tag nrho tej leej niam neeg tsiv teb tsaws chaw tham rau hauv ntau toom xov xwm kaw ua suab no, ces ua rau kuv pom tau tias yog tej yam nyuaj heev rau lawv coob leej ntau tus uas yuav tau tau xyuas kom lawv swm rau tej system kho mob ntawm teb chaws Australia no.)





Nikki



I agree, it can get confusing for someone who is used to a different healthcare system. It can get overwhelming.



(Kuv pom zoo, vim yog tej yam cov kawg rau ib tug neeg twg uas tau swm nrog ib cov kev kho mob txawv dhau los lawm. Ces thiaj yog tej yam txaus txhawj kawg thiab.)





Sunita



Yes, but one thing to remember is that the moment you suspect you are pregnant, go to a GP so you can be given a pregnancy test and routine blood tests to check on your overall health. From there, your GP can refer you to healthcare professionals who will take care of you during your pregnancy and childbirth.



(Yog mas, tab sis kom nco ntsoov tias yog thaum koj xav tias koj suab me nyuam lawm, ces xav kom mus ntsib kws kho mob, es thiaj muaj peev xwm sim seb puas yog koj muaj me nyuam tiag los yog yuav tau mus sim ntshav txhua hnub txheeb seb koj puas noj qab nyob zoo. Ces kws kho mob mam li xa koj mus ntsib lawm cov neeg kho mob ua yog cov yuav saib xyuas koj rau lub caij uas koj muaj me nyuam thiab yuav yug me nyuam ntawd.)





Nikki



Ah yes, and from having a check-up with your GP, you can either choose to go to a public or private hospital during your pregnancy.



(Ah yog mas, vim yuav tau mus ntsib kws kho mob thiab tshuam yus tus kheej seb zoo li cas lawm, txawm li cas los yus yeej muaj peev xwm xaiv tias seb yus xav mus siv zej tsoom tej tsev kho mob los yuav siv tej tsev kho mob ntiav rau lub caij uas yus muaj me nyuam ntawd.)





Sunita



Yes. Generally, healthcare is great in Australia, and the major differences between public and private are the costs and the number of different people who take care of you.



(Yog mas. Feem ntau ces tej kev kho mob yeej zoo heev ntawm teb chaws Australia no, thiab yeej muaj kev sib txawv deb heev ntawm tej nqe kho mob ntawm zej tsoom tej tsev kho mob thiab tej tsev kho mob ntiav, thiab yeej muaj tej neeg sib txawv ntau yam yuav ua cov los saib xyuas yus.)





If a woman chooses to go to a public hospital, the costs are all covered by Medicare. Midwives will typically look after her throughout her pregnancy. She won’t be under the care of one doctor.



(Yog tias ib tug poj niam twg txiav txim siab tias nws yuav siv zej tsoom tej tsev kho mob, ces Medicare mam uas tus them tag nrho tej nqe kho mob. Thiab feem ntau ces tej midwives yog cov yuav tu thiab saib xyuas tus poj niam ntawd rau lub caij nws muaj me nyuam. Tsis yog kws kho mob ua tus saib xyuas tus poj niam ntawd.)





If a woman decides to go private, she and/or her private insurance will pay for the majority of the costs. She can choose to be under the care of a particular obstetrician (a doctor who specialises in women’s health and delivering babies).



(Tab sis yog tias ib tug poj niam twg ho txiav txim siab tias nws yuav mus yug me nyuam ntawm tsev kho mob ntiav no ces, nws los yog nws lub tuam txhab muag nyiaj tuav pov hwm kho mob ntiag tug uas nws yuav ntawd yuav ua tus them tej nqe kho mob feem ntau. Nws kuj muaj peev xwm xaiv tias nws xav kom tus kws kho mob uas paub zoo txog poj niam cov kev noj qab haus huv thiab paub zoo txog poj niam cov kev kho mob tus twg ua tus tu thiab saib xyuas nws.)





Nikki



Thanks for the useful information, Sunita!



(Ua tsaug ntau rau tej xov xwm tseem ceeb heev no nawb, Sunita!)





Sign up kom koj thiaj saib tau mloog tau tej xov xwm ntau toom uas tau xub tshaj tawm dhau los, los yog tej xov xwm tshaj tawm tshiab, thiab ho koom tawm tau tswv yim tib yam.



