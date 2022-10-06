SBS Hmong

ACCC cov kev ceeb toom txog neeg phem cov messages dag neeg

Optus store

The job ad for a retail consultant was posted online. Source: AAP

Published 6 October 2022 at 1:59pm
By Biwa Kwan, Vixay Vue
Lub koom haum pov puag tej neeg yuav khoom siv thiab tswj kom tej lagluam muaj peev xwm sib tw ua lagluam (Australian Competition and Consumer Commission-ACCC) tau ceeb toom rau tej neeg Australia thiab tej tuam txhab lagluam kom ceev faj txog tej neeg phem cov text message uas xa mus ntxias dag sawv daws rau lub caij muaj neeg phem nyiag tau Optus tej customers tej xov xwm ntiag tug. Thiab tej kws paub zoo txog cybersecurity hais tias kom neeg Australia kav tsi siv ntau cov kev pov puag los tiv thaiv lawv kom tsis txhob raug neeg phem coj lawv tej xov xwm ntiag tug coj mus siv ua txhaum cai. Thiab tej kws no tau nqua hu kom tsoom fwv teb chaws kho dua tsab cai Privacy Act tshiab.

