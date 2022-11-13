rau hnub zwj Teeb (Thursday) thaum 6 pm AEDT thiab hnub zwj Hnub (Sunday) thaum 11 am AEDT los yog koom tau ntxiv ntawm ,, , thiab los yog download thiab kom koj mloog tau SBS Hmong.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese arrives in Phnom Penh for The Association of Southeast Asian Nations ASEAN Summit in Cambodia, Friday, November 11, 2022. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE
Published 13 November 2022 at 2:21pm
By Claire Slattery, Anna Henderson
Presented by Vixay Vue
Source: SBS
Rooj sab laj ASEAN tham txog dab tsi?
Published 13 November 2022 at 2:21pm
By Claire Slattery, Anna Henderson
Presented by Vixay Vue
Source: SBS
Share