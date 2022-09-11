SBS Hmong

Australia xaiv seb yuav nyiaj tsev neeg huab tais ua tus coj los cia pej xeem ua tus tswj?

SBS Hmong

QUEEN ELIZABETH II AUSTRALIA REAX

Queen Elizabeth II has died peacefully at Balmoral Palace in Scotland after more than seven decades on the throne Source: AAP / BIANCA DE MARCHI/AAPIMAGE

Published 11 September 2022 at 3:06pm
By Tina Quinn, Vixay Vue
Source: SBS

Tom qab niam huab tais Elizabeth II tau tas sim neej lawm tau ua rau muaj lus nug tias puas tsim nyog Australia cia zej tsoom ua tus coj thiab tswj hwm lub teb chaws no los yuav xaiv huab tais Charles III los ua tus coj txuas ntxiv?

