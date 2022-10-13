SBS Hmong

Australia tos tej neeg tsiv teb tsaws chaw tuaj pab nws ua hauj lwm

Published 13 October 2022 at 7:49pm
By Claire Slattery, Tina Quinn, Essam Al-Qhalib, Abby Dinham, Abbie O'Brien, Tim Wharton, Allan Lee, Vixay Vue
SBS Hmong program xov xwm tshaj tawm rau hnub zwj Teeb (Thursday news program) 13.10.2022: 1) Kev pov puag tej neeg ntiag tug tej xov xwm. 2) Optus tej customer tej xov xwm ntiag tug. 3) Tsis tau kub siab txaus los daws teeb meem nyuaj siab. 4) Kev pab neeg thoj nam ntiaj teb.

Mloog tau SBSHmong, 
rau hnub zwj Teeb (Thursday) thaum 6 pm AEDT thiab hnub zwj Hnub (Sunday) thaum 11 am AEDT 
Facebook
,
 Google podcasts
Spotify
, thiab 
Apple podcasts 
los yog download 
SBS Radio App 
thiab 
SBS Hmong podfollow 
kom koj mloog tau SBS Hmong.
