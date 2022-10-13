Australia tos tej neeg tsiv teb tsaws chaw tuaj pab nws ua hauj lwm

rau hnub zwj Teeb (Thursday) thaum 6 pm AEDT thiab hnub zwj Hnub (Sunday) thaum 11 am AEDT los yog koom tau ntxiv ntawm ,, , thiab los yog download thiab kom koj mloog tau SBS Hmong.
Nroog Source: SBS
Published 13 October 2022 at 7:49pm
By Claire Slattery, Tina Quinn, Essam Al-Qhalib, Abby Dinham, Abbie O'Brien, Tim Wharton, Allan Lee, Vixay Vue
Source: SBS
SBS Hmong program xov xwm tshaj tawm rau hnub zwj Teeb (Thursday news program) 13.10.2022: 1) Kev pov puag tej neeg ntiag tug tej xov xwm. 2) Optus tej customer tej xov xwm ntiag tug. 3) Tsis tau kub siab txaus los daws teeb meem nyuaj siab. 4) Kev pab neeg thoj nam ntiaj teb.
