Australia tej customers tej xov xwm ntiag tug raug neeg phem nyiag ua zaum ob

Published 21 October 2022 at 1:49pm
By SBS News, Rena Sarumpaet, Allan Lee, Delys Paul, Vixay Vue
Source: SBS
Nyob zoo. Hnub zwj Teeb (Thursday) zwj thaj tim 20.10.2022 sij hawm 6 pm AEST ntawm SBS Radio Hmong Program lub vas sab https://www.sbs.com.au/hmong muaj xov xwm li no rau koj mloog: 1) Tsoom fwv Albanese puas yauv txo se theem peb rau tej neeg khwv tau nyiaj txij $45,000 -$200,000? 2) Lus tawm tswv yim txog Australia thiab Qatar World Cup 2022. 3) Txiaj ntsim thiab teeb meem cuam tshuam txog online shopping. 4) Tsheb siv hluav taws xob puas yog lub neej pem suab?
