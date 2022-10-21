SBS Hmong

Australia tej customers tej xov xwm ntiag tug raug neeg phem nyiag ua zaum ob

Medibank

Medibank is one of Australia's private health covers. Source: AAP / AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts

Published 21 October 2022 at 1:49pm
By SBS News, Rena Sarumpaet, Allan Lee, Delys Paul, Vixay Vue
Source: SBS

Nyob zoo. Hnub zwj Teeb (Thursday) zwj thaj tim 20.10.2022 sij hawm 6 pm AEST ntawm SBS Radio Hmong Program lub vas sab https://www.sbs.com.au/hmong muaj xov xwm li no rau koj mloog: 1) Tsoom fwv Albanese puas yauv txo se theem peb rau tej neeg khwv tau nyiaj txij $45,000 -$200,000? 2) Lus tawm tswv yim txog Australia thiab Qatar World Cup 2022. 3) Txiaj ntsim thiab teeb meem cuam tshuam txog online shopping. 4) Tsheb siv hluav taws xob puas yog lub neej pem suab?

2022 FIFA World Cup

Lus tawm tswv yim txog Australia cov kev sib tw FIFA World Cup 2022

Australian Federal Budget 2019

Tshab txhais txog cov kev txo se

Charging an electric car - Waldemar Brandt-Unsplash

Koom txoos Paris Auto Show 2022

Shopping

Txiaj ntsim thiab teeb meem ntawm online shopping