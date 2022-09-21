SBS Hmong

Australia tej tsov rog uas tau muaj ntawm tej neeg tuaj nam nias tswj hwm thiab cov keeb cag neeg

Frontier wars

Slaughterhouse Creek Massacre of 1838, NSW by Godfrey Charles Mundy Credit: Australian War Memorial (Commons Wikimedia)

Published 21 September 2022 at 10:35am, updated an hour ago at 10:42am
By Claudianna Blanco, Vixay Vue
Source: SBS

Txij li xyoo 1788 uas Captain James Cook thawj fij nkoj tau tuaj txog rau teb chaws Australia no thiab tau muab lub teb chaws no xam tias yog lub teb chaws tsis muaj tsw 'Terra Nulius' los ces txawm ua rau muaj cov kev ua tsov rog ntawm cov neeg Aaskiv uas tuaj nam nias liaj ia teb chaws thiab tswj hwm. Tab sis yeej tsis muaj kev lees paub tej tsov rog uas tau muaj thoob lub teb chaws no li. Yog li ntawd zaj xov xwm no thiaj yuav los tham txog tej xwm txheej no.

