Tej txiaj ntsim thiab lub luag hauj lwm yuav tau ua thaum koj hnoob nyoog nto 18 xyoo

rau hnub zwj Teeb (Thursday) thaum 6 pm AEDT thiab hnub zwj Hnub (Sunday) thaum 11 am AEDT los yog koom tau ntxiv ntawm ,, , thiab los yog download thiab kom koj mloog tau SBS Hmong.
Young people Source: AAP
Published 2 October 2022 at 12:46pm
By Zoe Thomaidou, Vixay Vue
Source: SBS
Thaum ib tug hluas twg hnoob nyoog nto 18 xyoo lawm nws muaj cai thiab muaj lub luag hauj lwm yuav tau ua dab tsi los pab thiab saib xyuas nws tus kheej.
Published 2 October 2022 at 12:46pm
By Zoe Thomaidou, Vixay Vue
Source: SBS
Share