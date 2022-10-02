SBS Hmong

Tej txiaj ntsim thiab lub luag hauj lwm yuav tau ua thaum koj hnoob nyoog nto 18 xyoo

SBS Hmong

Young people

Young people Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 October 2022 at 12:46pm
By Zoe Thomaidou, Vixay Vue
Source: SBS

Thaum ib tug hluas twg hnoob nyoog nto 18 xyoo lawm nws muaj cai thiab muaj lub luag hauj lwm yuav tau ua dab tsi los pab thiab saib xyuas nws tus kheej.

Published 2 October 2022 at 12:46pm
By Zoe Thomaidou, Vixay Vue
Source: SBS
Mloog tau SBSHmong, 
rau hnub zwj Teeb (Thursday) thaum 6 pm AEDT thiab hnub zwj Hnub (Sunday) thaum 11 am AEDT los yog koom tau ntxiv ntawm 
Facebook
,
 Google podcasts
Spotify
, thiab 
Apple podcasts 
los yog download 
SBS Radio App 
thiab 
SBS Hmong podfollow 
kom koj mloog tau SBS Hmong.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Tog zaum

Kev noj qab haus huv thiab xwm txheej puas ntsoog

healthy food

Ua li cas thiaj noj qab qab nyob zoo?

Nroog

Tsoom fwv Australia tseem tab tom sab laj yuav los txheeb tej cai Privacy Laws

How to know if your account has been breached

Tej xovxwm dab tsi yuav ua rau peb raug kev phom sij hauv online