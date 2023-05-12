rau hnub zwj Teeb (Thursday) thaum 6 pm AEDT thiab hnub zwj Hnub (Sunday) thaum 11 am AEDT los yog koom tau ntxiv ntawm ,, , thiab los yog download thiab kom koj mloog tau SBS Hmong.
Xaus lus rau nyiaj puag xyoo 2023
Treasurer Jim Chalmers delivers the 2023/2024 Budget in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE
Tus nom tswj nyiaj txiaj rau tsoom fwv Albanese hais tias cov nyiaj puag xyoo 2023 no yog cov coj los pab tej neeg txom nyem tshaj plaws, pab kom tsim tau hauj lwm ua thiab pab tej dej num kom siv tau ntev txuav ntxiv rau yav pem suab thiab yuav tsis ua rau nyiaj poob nqe ntxiv.
