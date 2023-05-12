Xaus lus rau nyiaj puag xyoo 2023

FEDERAL BUDGET 2023

Treasurer Jim Chalmers delivers the 2023/2024 Budget in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Tus nom tswj nyiaj txiaj rau tsoom fwv Albanese hais tias cov nyiaj puag xyoo 2023 no yog cov coj los pab tej neeg txom nyem tshaj plaws, pab kom tsim tau hauj lwm ua thiab pab tej dej num kom siv tau ntev txuav ntxiv rau yav pem suab thiab yuav tsis ua rau nyiaj poob nqe ntxiv.

Mloog tau SBSHmong, 
rau hnub zwj Teeb (Thursday) thaum 6 pm AEDT thiab hnub zwj Hnub (Sunday) thaum 11 am AEDT los yog koom tau ntxiv ntawm 
Facebook
,
 Googlepodcasts
Spotify
, thiab 
Apple podcasts 
los yog download 
SBS Radio App  
thiab 
SBS Hmongpodfollow 
kom koj mloog tau SBS Hmong.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Tog zaum

Thawj pwm tsav tsis pom zoo tej lus tib tsoom fwv cov nyiaj puag xyoo 2023

ALCbudget2023 BUDGET23 PRINTING

Nyiaj puag xyoo 2023 - Toom II

The 2022-2023 Budget books at Parliament House in Canberra

Nyiaj puag xyoo 2023 - Toom I

Sunrise - Hmong.jpg

Tsoom fwv Albanese tej nyiaj budget 2023 pab dab tsi rau Australia