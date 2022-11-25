Kev pom sij ntawm cov asbestos

rau hnub zwj Teeb (Thursday) thaum 6 pm AEDT thiab hnub zwj Hnub (Sunday) thaum 11 am AEDT los yog koom tau ntxiv ntawm ,, , thiab los yog download thiab kom koj mloog tau SBS Hmong.
A worker wearing protective clothing while clearing the hazardous substance,asbestos,from an old attic. Credit: shank_ali/Getty Images
Published 25 November 2022 at 11:18am
By Kath Landers, Brooke Young
Presented by Vixay Vue
Source: SBS
Muaj ib co kev cej luam qhia tias tej neeg coj ntseeg ntau yam kab lis kev cai thiab hais ntau hom lus tsis paub tias cov asbestos puas yuav ua rau lawv muaj mob dab tsi. Tej nom tswv zos ntawm NSW kuj muaj ib co kev pab cuam dawb uas hais kom cov neeg occupational hygienist tuaj ntsuam yus lub cev seb puas muaj asbestos thiab.
Published 25 November 2022 at 11:18am
By Kath Landers, Brooke Young
Presented by Vixay Vue
Source: SBS
Share