Tsim nyog coj tej cwj pwm thiab yam ntxwv li cas ntawm Australia

rau hnub zwj Teeb (Thursday) thaum 6 pm AEDT thiab hnub zwj Hnub (Sunday) thaum 11 am AEDT los yog koom tau ntxiv ntawm ,, , thiab los yog download thiab kom koj mloog tau SBS Hmong.
Knowing the rules of etiquette can help avoid feeling awkward at gatherings. Credit: Getty Images/CatLane
Published 11 September 2022 at 3:51pm
By Claudianna Blanco, Vixay Vue
Source: SBS
Tsim nyog koj paub coj tej yam ntxwv dab tsi li cas kom thiaj tsim tau kev sib raug zoo nrog lwm tus thiab tsis ua rau lwm tus chim los yog ntaus nqe yuam kev rau yus ntawm Australia?
Published 11 September 2022 at 3:51pm
By Claudianna Blanco, Vixay Vue
Source: SBS
Share