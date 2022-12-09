SBS Hmong

Tsab cai pab tej neeg xaus lawv txoj sia

TERRITORY RIGHTS BILL SENATE

Greens and cross benchers celebrate after the vote on the Territory Rights Bill in the Senate chamber at Parliament House in Canberra, Thursday, December 1, 2022. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE

Published 9 December 2022 at 11:59am
By Tom Canetti
Presented by Vixay Vue
Source: SBS

Tom qab nom tswv teb chaws Australia tau tshem cov kev txwv 25 xyoos uas tsis pub siv lawv tej cai Euthanasia Bill lawm ces thiaj tsuas tshuav xeev New South Wales yog lub xeev kawg uas yuav los xyuas kom muaj tsab cai no siv lawm xwb. Tsab cai no yuav pab kom tej neeg muaj mob uas kho tsis tau lawv xaus lawv txoj sia kom tsis txhob raug kev tsim txom ntxiv.

