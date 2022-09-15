Them nyiaj pandemic leave payment txuas ntxiv

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, center, and New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet, left, look at a location of a proposed public square named in honor of Queen Elizabeth II in Sydney, Australia, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Albanese announced a square in honor of the late queen and that he will be taking to London the leaders of Papua New Guinea, the Solomon Islands and Tuvalu with him along with 10 ordinary people from each country to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) Source: AP / Rick Rycroft/AP