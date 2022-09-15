Them nyiaj pandemic leave payment txuas ntxiv

rau hnub zwj Teeb (Thursday) thaum 6 pm AEDT thiab hnub zwj Hnub (Sunday) thaum 11 am AEDT los yog koom tau ntxiv ntawm ,, , thiab los yog download thiab kom koj mloog tau SBS Hmong.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, center, and New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet, left, look at a location of a proposed public square named in honor of Queen Elizabeth II in Sydney, Australia, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Albanese announced a square in honor of the late queen and that he will be taking to London the leaders of Papua New Guinea, the Solomon Islands and Tuvalu with him along with 10 ordinary people from each country to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) Source: AP / Rick Rycroft/AP
Published 15 September 2022 at 2:04pm
By Krishani Dhanji, Vixay Vue
Source: SBS
Australia tus thawj pwm tsav Anthony Albanese qhia tias tseem yuav them cov nyiaj pandemic leave txuas ntxiv rau tej neeg uas kis tau kab mob COVID-19 uas yuav tau cais lawv tus kheej txuas ntxiv yog tias tej nom tswv xeev tseem siv tej cai yuam kom tej neeg cais lawv tus kheej thaum lawv kis tau kab mob COVID-19, ces yog tsoom fwv lub luag hauj lwm uas yuav tau los pab.
