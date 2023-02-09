Hno tshuaj COVID-19 vaccine koob 5

More Australians Eligible For Fourth COVID-19 Vaccination Booster Following ATAGI Recommendation

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JULY 11: A pharmacist administers a COVID-19 vaccination booster shot to a customer at Exhibition Pharmacy on July 11, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. More Australians are now eligible to receive a fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, after the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) approved people aged 30 and above can access additional booster shots from Monday 11 July. While over 30s are now eligible for an additional dose if they choose, health authorities are strongly urging people over 50 to get the fourth COVID-19 vaccine booster and for people to wear masks indoors in public as coronavirus infections continue driven by Omicron subvariants. (Photo by Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images) Credit: Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images

Nom tswv Australia txhawb nqa kom txhua tus neeg Australia uas muaj cai hno tau tshuaj COVID-19 vaccine mus hno koob 4 los yog koob 5 yog tias lawv tseem tsis tau kis kab mob COVID-19 los yog twb hno tshuaj COVID-19 vaccine koob kawg dhau los tau 6 hli lawm.

Mloog tau SBSHmong, 
rau hnub zwj Teeb (Thursday) thaum 6 pm AEDT thiab hnub zwj Hnub (Sunday) thaum 11 am AEDT 
Facebook

,
 Googlepodcasts
Spotify
, thiab 
Apple podcasts 
los yog download 
SBS Radio App  
thiab 
SBS Hmongpodfollow 
kom koj mloog tau SBS Hmong.
