Nom tswv kho tsab cai tswj tej neeg cov privacy thiab security

rau hnub zwj Teeb (Thursday) thaum 6 pm AEDT thiab hnub zwj Hnub (Sunday) thaum 11 am AEDT los yog koom tau ntxiv ntawm ,, , thiab los yog download thiab kom koj mloog tau SBS Hmong.
Published 6 October 2022 at 7:32pm
By Greg Dyett, Tina Quinn, Deborah Groarke, Peggy Giakoumelos, Biwa Kwan
Presented by Vixay Vue
Program xov xwm tshaj tawm rau hnub zwj Teeb (Thursday news program 06.10.2022): 1) Thursday news 06.10.2022. 2) Reserve Bank of Australia rov qab nce kab theem paj ntxiv. 3) Lub koom haum Australian Competition and Consumers Commission cov kev ceeb toom kom tej neeg ceev faj txog neeg phem cov message xa tuaj dag yus.
