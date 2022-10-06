SBS Hmong

Nom tswv kho tsab cai tswj tej neeg cov privacy thiab security

Published 6 October 2022 at 7:32pm
By Greg Dyett, Tina Quinn, Deborah Groarke, Peggy Giakoumelos, Biwa Kwan
Presented by Vixay Vue
Source: SBS

Program xov xwm tshaj tawm rau hnub zwj Teeb (Thursday news program 06.10.2022): 1) Thursday news 06.10.2022. 2) Reserve Bank of Australia rov qab nce kab theem paj ntxiv. 3) Lub koom haum Australian Competition and Consumers Commission cov kev ceeb toom kom tej neeg ceev faj txog neeg phem cov message xa tuaj dag yus.

