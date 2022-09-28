Neeg phem xav tau nyiaj mam thim Optus tej customers cov xov xwm uas nyiag tau rov qab

rau hnub zwj Teeb (Thursday) thaum 6 pm AEDT thiab hnub zwj Hnub (Sunday) thaum 11 am AEDT los yog koom tau ntxiv ntawm ,, , thiab los yog download thiab kom koj mloog tau SBS Hmong.
Published 28 September 2022 at 5:12pm
By Gloria Kalache, Vixay Vue
Source: SBS
Tej neeg phem uas xav khuj kom tau nyiaj 1.5 million dollars uas siab tso tseg tsis xav tau nyiaj ntawm Optus rau nws tej customers tej xov xwm ntiag tug uas nws nyiag tau thiab tau los thov txim rau tej customers thiab lub tuam txhab no, thiab qhia tias nws tau muab Optus tej customers tej xov xwm uas nyiag tau ntawd lwv pov tseg tag lawm, tab sis tej cyber security experts tsis ntseeg tias tej neeg no muaj lub hom phiaj dab tsi tiag. Kws lij choj kuj hais tias tsis tsim nyog muaj tej xwm txheej no tshwm sim. Txawm li cas los Ms Kelly Bayer Rosmarin uas yog Optus tus coj hais tias nws tsis yog ib tug neeg phem uas txhob txwm ua kom nws tej customers tej xov xwm ntiag tug paim quav thiab yeej ua txhua yam coj los pov puag tej xov xwm no.
