SBS Hmong

Kev noj qab haus huv thiab xwm txheej puas ntsoog

SBS Hmong

Tog zaum

Tog zaum Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 October 2022 at 2:53pm
By Gareth Boreham, Catriona Stirrat, Brooke Young, Stephanie Corsetti, Claire Slattery, SBS-ALC content, Zoe Thomaidou, Claudianna Blanco, Vixay Vue
Source: SBS

Program xov xwm tshaj tawm rau hnub zwj Hnub (Sunday program podcast news 02.10.2022): 1) Xov xwm hnub zwj Hnub (Sunday news 02.10.2022). 2) Neeg phem tej tom txwv ntxias dag thiab xav nyiag peb tej xov xwm hauv online. 3) Cov kev noj qab nyob zoo thiab kev noj qab haus huv thiab cov kev kaj siab. 4) Cov kev tshab txhais txog cov kev ceeb toom kom thiaj paub npaj thiab ntxeem dhau tej xwm txheej phom sij ntuj tsim.

Published 2 October 2022 at 2:53pm
By Gareth Boreham, Catriona Stirrat, Brooke Young, Stephanie Corsetti, Claire Slattery, SBS-ALC content, Zoe Thomaidou, Claudianna Blanco, Vixay Vue
Source: SBS
Mloog tau SBSHmong, 
rau hnub zwj Teeb (Thursday) thaum 6 pm AEDT thiab hnub zwj Hnub (Sunday) thaum 11 am AEDT los yog koom tau ntxiv ntawm 
Facebook
,
 Google podcasts
Spotify
, thiab 
Apple podcasts 
los yog download 
SBS Radio App 
thiab 
SBS Hmong podfollow 
kom koj mloog tau SBS Hmong.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

healthy food

Ua li cas thiaj noj qab qab nyob zoo?

Young people

Tej txiaj ntsim thiab lub luag hauj lwm yuav tau ua thaum koj hnoob nyoog nto 18 xyoo

Nroog

Tsoom fwv Australia tseem tab tom sab laj yuav los txheeb tej cai Privacy Laws

How to know if your account has been breached

Tej xovxwm dab tsi yuav ua rau peb raug kev phom sij hauv online