Kev noj qab haus huv thiab xwm txheej puas ntsoog

rau hnub zwj Teeb (Thursday) thaum 6 pm AEDT thiab hnub zwj Hnub (Sunday) thaum 11 am AEDT los yog koom tau ntxiv ntawm ,, , thiab los yog download thiab kom koj mloog tau SBS Hmong.
Tog zaum Source: SBS
Published 2 October 2022 at 2:53pm
By Gareth Boreham, Catriona Stirrat, Brooke Young, Stephanie Corsetti, Claire Slattery, SBS-ALC content, Zoe Thomaidou, Claudianna Blanco, Vixay Vue
Source: SBS
Program xov xwm tshaj tawm rau hnub zwj Hnub (Sunday program podcast news 02.10.2022): 1) Xov xwm hnub zwj Hnub (Sunday news 02.10.2022). 2) Neeg phem tej tom txwv ntxias dag thiab xav nyiag peb tej xov xwm hauv online. 3) Cov kev noj qab nyob zoo thiab kev noj qab haus huv thiab cov kev kaj siab. 4) Cov kev tshab txhais txog cov kev ceeb toom kom thiaj paub npaj thiab ntxeem dhau tej xwm txheej phom sij ntuj tsim.
Source: SBS
