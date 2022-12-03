Australia pab Socceroos npaj kev sib tw nrog Argentina li cas

rau hnub zwj Teeb (Thursday) thaum 6 pm AEDT thiab hnub zwj Hnub (Sunday) thaum 11 am AEDT los yog koom tau ntxiv ntawm ,, , thiab los yog download thiab kom koj mloog tau SBS Hmong.
Socceroos fans celebrate a goal scored by Australia as they watch Australia play Denmark in the FIFA World Cup, at Federation Square in Melbourne, Thursday, December 1, 2022. (AAP Image/Con Chronis) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / CON CHRONIS/AAPIMAGE
Published 3 December 2022 at 9:07pm
By Ben Lewis, Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Vixay Vue
Source: SBS
Australia pab Socceroos xav li cas rau cov kev sib tw World Cup Qatar 2022 nrog teb chaws Argentina rau hnub Sunday tim 04.12.2022 sij hawm 6 am AEST?
Published 3 December 2022 at 9:07pm
By Ben Lewis, Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Vixay Vue
Source: SBS
Share