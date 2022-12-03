SBS Hmong

Australia pab Socceroos npaj kev sib tw nrog Argentina li cas

SBS Hmong

SOCCER WORLD CUP AUSTRALIA REAX

Socceroos fans celebrate a goal scored by Australia as they watch Australia play Denmark in the FIFA World Cup, at Federation Square in Melbourne, Thursday, December 1, 2022. (AAP Image/Con Chronis) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / CON CHRONIS/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 December 2022 at 9:07pm
By Ben Lewis, Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Vixay Vue
Source: SBS

Australia pab Socceroos xav li cas rau cov kev sib tw World Cup Qatar 2022 nrog teb chaws Argentina rau hnub Sunday tim 04.12.2022 sij hawm 6 am AEST?

Published 3 December 2022 at 9:07pm
By Ben Lewis, Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Vixay Vue
Source: SBS
Mloog tau SBSHmong, 
rau hnub zwj Teeb (Thursday) thaum 6 pm AEDT thiab hnub zwj Hnub (Sunday) thaum 11 am AEDT los yog koom tau ntxiv ntawm 
Facebook
,
 Googlepodcasts
Spotify
, thiab 
Apple podcasts 
los yog download 
SBS Radio App  
thiab 
SBS Hmongpodfollow 
kom koj mloog tau SBS Hmong.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Vials With the Covid-19 Vaccine and Syringes are Displayed On a Tray at the Corona Vaccination Center

Hno tshuaj COVID-19 vaccine

Water Safety

Xyaum kawm ua luam dej kom tau txais kev nyab xeeb rau lub caij ntuj so

Firefighter

Tswv yim npaj kom thiaj tau txais kev nyab xeeb lub caij ntuj sov

Health data

MyHealh Record puas yuav raug hack?