Tej chaw nthuav xov xwm ntawm Australia ua hauj lwm li cas?

Highlights Australia muaj ob lub chaw nthuav xov xwm uas tau txais nyiaj pab cuam ntawm zej tsoom li: Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) thiab Special Broadcasting Service (SBS).

Tej neeg them se yog cov pab nyiaj los tswj lub chaw nthuav xov xwm ABC thiab SBS tam li yog zej tsoom ib lub chaw nthuav xov xwms.

Zej tsoom tej chaw nthuav xov xwm yeej txawm tej chaw nthuav xov xwm uas nom tswv tswj.

Australia los kuj tseem muaj tej chaw nthuav xov xwm ua lagluam thiab zejzog tej chaw nthuav xov xwm thiab.

Cov kev tau txais kev ywj pheej rau tej kev nthuav xov xwm thiab muaj ntau yam chaw nthuav xov xwm yog tej yam tseem ceeb yuav pab kom muaj txoj kev tswj hwm democracy zoo — ua yuav pab kom pej xeem thiab tej neeg nthuav xov xwm muaj fwj chim qhia tau lawv txoj kev xav, nrhiav tau xov xwm, tshaj xov xwm tawm yam tsis tas ntshai tias tsam yuav raug cuam tshuam, raug tawm tsam los ntawm tus tsoom fwv uas tseem tswj hwm ntawd.





Txawm tias yeej tsis muaj tej txhooj cai tswj haiv teev meej tseeb kom tau txais kev ywj pheej rau cov kev nthuav xov xwm, los Australia yeej tau zum 40 rau tej hauj lwm no hauv ntiaj teb raws li ntiaj teb cov kev teev zum tau txais kev ywj pheej rau phab kev nthuav xov xwm (World Press Freedom Index) .





Australia yeej muaj ntau yam chaw nthuav xov xwm, tsis hais yog tej chaw nthuav xov xwm ua lagluam ntiag tug, thiab zejzog tej chaw nthuav xov xwm ua tau txais kev pab cuam.





Lub teb chaws no los kuj pab tej nyiaj sau tau los ntawm tej se rau zej tsoom ob lub chaw nthuav xov xwm thiab uas yog: Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) thiab Special Broadcasting Service (SBS).





Tej chaw nthuav xov xwm ntiav ces yog cov chaw nthuav xov xwm kom tau nyiaj tsam thiab kom tau zum zoo. Lawv tsuas yog cov nthuav tej xov xwm raws li tej neeg pab lawv xav tau thiab kom tau txais txiaj ntsim rau lawv xwb.





Tab sis zej tsoom tej chaw nthuav xov xwm ces txawv tej hais ntawd, lawv yuav tsum tau qhia txog lawv tej luag hauj lwm rau tej zejzog uas tshwm nyiaj pab rau lawv paub.



Zej tsoom cov chaw nthuav xov xwm yog dab tsi?

Zej tsoom tej chaw nthuav xov xwm ces yog ib co chaw tshaj xov xwm rau zej tsoom. Tej chaw nthuav xov xwm no muaj lub luag hauj lwm yuav tau tshaj tej xov xwm raws qhov tseeb qhia rau teb chaws paub, yog li lawv tej xov xwm thiaj yuav tsum yog ib co xov xwm ua tuaj nruab nrab, txaus ntseeg, thiab tau txais kev ywj pheej rau sov kev sau los yog kho tej xov xwm.





Txhais tau tias tej neeg tshaj xov xwm rau zej tsoom tsim nyog yuav txheeb, nug tau lus nug los yog tib tau tsoom fwv thiab tag nrho txhua pab nom tau. Zej tsoom tej chaw nthuav xov xwm koj kuj ua cov txiav txim siab tias seb lawv yuav tshaj xov xwm dab tsi, los yog ho yuav nthuav ib co xov xwm txog ib co xwm txheej li cas.





Kristian Porter uas yog tus coj lub chaw nthuav xov xwm Public Media Alliance tshab txhais tias ''Yog zej tsoom tej chaw nthuav xov xwm xav kom lwm tus ntseeg mas, nws yuav tsum nkag siab thiab txheeb tej xovxwm kom ntxaws thiab cej luam ntau yam kom ncaj thiab tsis tuaj ib tog twg. Cov kev tshaj xov xwm ncaj.. thiaj yog ib cov kev qhia txog qhov tseeb, thiab xyuas kom ib tug twg yuav tsum tau qhia thiab tshab txhais tias vim li cas nws thiaj ua li ntawd.''



[Public broadcasters - Zej tsoom tej chaw nthuav xov xwm] tsim nyog yuav yog cov chaw tau txais kev ywj pheej tsis nce rau tsoom fwv los yog tsis muaj feem cuam tshuam los ntawm tej lagluam. Tsim nyog lawv yog cov chaw uas muaj peev xwm tswj lawv tus kheej ywj pheej thiab tshaj tej xov xwm ncaj tuaj nruab nrab, tshaj tej xov xwm zoo uas coj los qhia lwm tus kom paub, qhia ua kev kawm, thiab ua kev lom zem rau zejtsoom.

Lwm yam hauj lwm tseem ceeb ntawm zej tsoom tej chaw nthuav xov xwm ces yog los txhawb nqa kom zej tsoom muaj kev sib teev theev, yog ib lub chaw rau ntau cov kev tawm tswv yim sib txawv, thiab yog ib co program uas qhia txog ntau yam uas tej neeg sib txawv ntau yam xav tau los yog qhia txog ntau cov kev tawm tswv yim sib txawv ntawm tej zejzog.





Mr Porter hais ntxiv tias “Tsim nyog zej tsoom tej chaw nthuav xov xwm yuav yog ib cov chaw nthuav xov xwm uas txaus ntseeg tau rau lub caij muaj xwm txheej kub ntxhov loa syog lub caij muaj teeb meem phom sij, thiab yog ib cov xov xwm txaus ntseeg tau uas los tawm tsam nrog tej xov xwm cuav los yog tej xov xwm coj los dag lwm tus kom nkag siab yuam kev."





"Tsim nyog yuav muaj tej xov xwm no rau sawv daws, qhia rau ntau cov neeg sib txawv, qhia txog txoj kev tswj hwm democracy hais tsi ntsees rau lub caij uas muaj kev xaiv tsa ntawd.''



LEARN MORE ABOUT THE ROLE OF PUBLIC MEDIA Full interview with Kristian Porter, CEO of the Global Public Media Alliance 11:38 Play Vim lwm tus pom tau tias zej tsoom tej chaw nthuav xov xwm yog ib cov twj ntawm cov kev tswj hwm democracy, rau qhov zej tsoom yog cov pab nyiaj los lis tej hauj lwm no. Txhais tau tias tej chaw no muaj lub luag hauj lwm yuav tau qhia tias lawv tau nyiaj li cas los siv, lawv tswj tej nyiaj txiaj no li cas thiab ho coj tej nyiaj no coj mus siv li cas lawm.





Tej no yeej txawv tej chaw nthuav xov xwm uas tau txais kev pab cuam ntawm nom tswv, uas feem ntau mas yeej pom muaj ntawm cov teb chaws uas tej tsoom fwv coj nruj tsiv ntau xwb. Txawm li cas los nom tswv kuj tshwm nyiaj coj los pab tsoom fwv tej chaw tshaj xov xwm no tam li yog ib feem ntawm tsoom fwv thiab.





Professor Wendy Bacon uas yog tus coj cov program journalism dhau los ntawm tsev kawm qib siab University Technology of Sydnty (UTS) tshab txhais tias “Lub hom phiaj ntawm tej chaw nthuav xov xwm ntwd ces yog ua suab sawv cev tus tsoom fwv uas tswj hwm ntawd rau zej tsoom."





Thiab tej chaw tshaj xov xwm no ces yeej ib txwm tshaj xov xwm tawm raws li tsoom fwv tej tswv yim tsis ncaj, los yog nws tej tom txwv qhia xov xwm cuav xwb, los yog pab kom muaj neeg nyiam nws los sis siv ua ib co twj coj los txhawb nqa nws lub tswv yim kom tej neeg hlub haiv.



IN-DEPTH: LEARN MORE ABOUT THE MEDIA IN AUSTRALIA Full Interview with Journalism expert, Prof Wendy Bacon 17:55 Play Nws hais ntxiv tias ''Tej ntawd yog tej yam txawv heev ntawm lub tswv yim ntawm cov kev muaj peev xwm nthuav tau xov xwm ywj pheej, uas tau txais nyiaj pab cuam tawm zej tsoom, tab sis kuj yog ib cov nyiaj pab rau tej chaw nthuav xov xwm kom muaj peev xwm txiav txim siab tias yuav tshaj tej xov xwm tseem ceeb dab tsi, thiab tej xov xwm no yuav tau txais txiaj ntsim li cas rau tej zejzog.''





Professor Bacon tshab txhais tias zej tsoom tej chaw tshaj xov xwm yuav tsum yog ib cov chaw uas yeej ua tib zoo xyuas kom nws muaj peev xwm sau tau thiab kho tau tej xov xwm ywj pheej.





“Piv txwv li, tus nom tswj hauj lwm Communications [ntawm Australia] tsis muaj cai yuav los tswj tau zej tsoom ib lub chaw nthuav xov xwm twg ncaj qha. Tsuas yog tsoom fwv tej chaw nthuav xov xwm xwb, mas tus nom no thiaj muaj cai taw qhia xwb.''



Lub luag hauj lwm ntawm ABC thiab SBS ntawm teb chaws Australia

Australia kuj muaj ob lub chaw nthuav xov xwm uas tau txais nyiaj pab cuam ntawm zej tsoom li: Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) thiab Special Broadcasting Service (SBS).





ABC ces yog lub loj dua ntawm ob lub chaw nthuav xov xwm no, thia yeej muaj ntau caum lub chaw nthuav xov xwm ntawm tej zos cheeb tsam los yog tej zos yaj sab thiab tej chaw nthuav xov xwm pej kum haiv, nrog rau tej chaw ua hauj lwm thiab tej studios ntawm tag nrho Australia tej nroog loj.





Nws kuj muaj tej chaw tshaj xov tooj cua thiab cov TV channels rau ntau yam neeg sib txawv uas muaj cov kev nyiam sib txawv ntawd thiab. Ntawm ntau yam ntawd ces nws kuj muaj ib cov tshooj TV tshaj xov xwm thiab ua kev lom zem rau tej me nyuam yaus thiab. ABC los kuj yog ib lub chaw tshaj xov xwm nto npe rau nws tej xov xwm zoo uas nws tshaj tawm.



LEARN MORE ABOUT THE ABC Full interview with Gaven Morris, former Director of News, Analysis and Investigations at the ABC. 05:17 Play ABC los kuj tshaj xov xwm qhia rau tej zejzog paub rau lub caij muaj tej xwm txheej kub ntxhov. Nws kuj qhia kom zej tsoom paub npaj, nws kuj tshaj xov xwm ceeb toom thiab qhia xov xwm tshiab rau lub caij muaj xwm txheej phom sij, thiab qhia zej tsoom txog cov kev rov qab los pib tu zejzog los yog npaj dua neej tshiab tom qab raug xwm txheej ntsuj tsim kev puas tsuaj thiab.





Gaven Moriss uas yog tus coj saib xyuas txog tej xov xwm, txheeb thiab tshuaj ntsuam txog tej xov xwm ntawm Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) dhau los hais tias ''Ntau xyoo tsis ntev los no ces tau muaj tej hauj lwm no loj hlob huam vam tuaj ntxiv lawm. Muaj tej xov xwm ceeb toom txog tej xwm txheej ti tes ti taw ntau tuaj ntxiv hais tsi ntsees rau tej huab cua thiab hav zoov kub hnyiab, dej nyab los yog nag xob nag cua vim huab cua pauv hloov, uas tau ua rau nws yuav tau ua tej hauj lwm no ntau tuaj ntxiv lawm.''



SBS Radio has close ties to the migrant communities living in Australia. Source: SBS SBS los kuj yog Australia ib lub chaw nthuav xov xwm haiv uas tshaj xov xwm rau tej neeg coj ntseeg ntau yam kab lis kev cai thiab hais ntau hom lus. Txawm tias nws yeej tshaj xov xwm muaj ntsis sib xws li ABC thiab, los SBS cov tshooj TV kuj muaj xov xwm pej kum hauv, muaj xov xwm ua lus Aaskiv thiab ntau hom lus thiab.





Ces nws thiaj li yog lub chaw nthuav xov xwm rau tej neeg uas tsis hais lus Aaskiv kom thiaj paub thiab thiaj tau txais kev lom zem txog tej xov xwm ntawm lawv tej teb chaws.





SBS los kuj muaj tshooj TV NITV, uas yog Australia tshooj TV rau Australia tej keeb cag neeg - National Indigenous Television , uas qhia txog Australia tej keeb cag neeg cov kev xav kev tawm tswv yim.





SBS ces kuj tau xub pib tam li yog ib lub chaw tshaj xov tooj cua qhia rau tej neeg tsiv teb tsaws chaw kom paub siv tej kev pab cuam kho mob ntawm teb chaws Australia. Thiab tau pib tshaj xov xwm rau lub caij nrab xyoo 1970s uas tau txais nyiaj ntawm tsoom fwv los tswj ob lub xov tooj cua ua 8 hom lus uas tej neeg ua hauj lwm yeem thaj yog cov saib xyuas ntawd.



SBS Radio started broadcasting in eight languages in 1975, and now airs original programming in more than 60 languages. Source: SBS Txij ntawd los ces xov tooj cua SBS (SBS Radio) thiaj tau loj hlob huam vam kawg nkaus li lawm thiab. Tam sim no ces nws yeej tau muaj ntau cov program xov tooj cua, tshaj xov xwm digital news thiab xov xwm kaw ua suab tshaj 60 tawm hom lus. Uas tej xov xwm no kuj muaj cov xov xwm qhia txog txoj kev pib neeg tshiab The Settlement Guide nrog thiab.





David Hua uas yog tus coj SBS cov xov xwm kaw ua suab thiab ua ntawv thiaj tshab txhais tias “Yog ib kev tshaj xov xwm tsi ntsees rau ib cov neeg twg ntawm teb chaws Australia uas hais lwm hom lus txawv ntawd, thiab lawv ho xav tau ntau yam. Lub hom phiaj ntawm cov kev tshaj tej xov xwm no yog pab kom tej neeg nkag siab kom ntau npaum li ntau tau txog teb chaws Australia, thiab kom paub tias peb tus tsoom fwv, nom tswv tej txheej txheem khiav hauj lwm, peb tej school system, tej emergency system los yog lwm yam, kom tej neeg thiaj li muaj peev xwm pib tau lawv lub neej tshiab kom zoo tshaj plaws.”



IN-DEPTH: LEARN MORE ABOUT THE SBS Full Interview with David Hua, Director of SBS's Audio and Language Content Division 13:27 Play

Tej chaw nthuav xov xwm lagluam ntawm Australia

Tej chaw nthuav xov xwm ua lagluam los kuj yog tej yam tseem ceeb kom thiaj li muaj ntau cov chaw nthuav xov xwm sib txawv ntawm tej teb chaws tswj hwm democracies thiab.





Cassie Derrick yog tus coj lub koom haum Media Section of the Media, Entertainment, and Arts Alliance (MEAA), uas yog Australia lub koom haum loj tshaj plaws uas sawv cev rau tej neeg tshaj xov xwm tsis hais ntawm tej chaw nthuav xov xwm zej tsoom los yog tej chaw nthuav xov xwm ua luam li.





Nws hais tias lub luab hauj lwm ntawm tej chaw nthuav xov xwm ua luam no yog tej yam tseem ceeb.





"Kuj yuav yog ib co kev nthuav xov xwm tshiab txawv los yog ho tshaj tej kev xav kev tawm tswv yim txawv, thiab kuv xav tias yog tej yam tseem ceeb heev uas tej neeg ntawm teb chaws Australia no muaj peev xwm hno tau tej kev tawm tswv yim sib txawv thiab muaj ntau lub tswv yim sib txawv ntau npaum li ntau tau coj los qhia tej dab neeg."





Professor Wendy Bacon yeej tau ua hauj lwm tam li yog ib tug neeg tshaj xov xwm rau zej tsoom los yog tej lagluam ntiag tug tej chaw nthuav xov xwm.





Nws hais tias txawm tias muaj ib txhia chaw nthuav xov xwm ua luam uas ua rau zej tsoom kub siab heev ntawd, los feem ntau tej chaw nthuav xov xwm no yeej raug tsim coj los ua kom muaj neeg coob heev mus mloog kom thiaj siv tau cov kev haub tau yaum coj los khwv nyiaj xwb.



Lub hom phiaj ntawm cov kev tshaj tej xov xwm ntawm cov chaw nthuavo xov xwm ua lagluam ntawdces yog yuav tsum khwv kom tau nyiaj ntau npaum li ntau tau xwb. Txhais tau tias tej neeg haub tau yaum tsuas haub tau yuam yog tias muaj neeg coob heev mus mloog lub chaw nthuav xov xwm ntawd cov program xwb, ces thiaj li yuav tso cov kev haub tau yaum rau xwb. Ces thiaj tsis yog ib cov kev muaj kev sib raug zoo ncaj qha dab tsi, tab sis tej zaum kuj yuav muaj thiab. Peb yeej muaj ob lub tuam txhab nthuav xov xwm loj, uas Rupert Murdoch yog tus tswv ntawm lub chaw nthuav xov xwm News Corporation uas lub loj tshaj plaws. Lawv yeej muaj ntawv xov xwm, thiab lawv yeej muaj fwj chim heev rau tej xov tooj cua los yog muaj fwj chim heev rau tej TV thiab... Professor Wendy Bacon

Ntawm teb chaws Australia no ces, yeej muaj ntau lub chaw nthuav xov xwm lagluam uas tej neeg ntiag tug yog tej tswv. Uas tsaus muaj qee lub thiaj yog cov muaj fwj chim dua: li NewsCorp, uas tsev neeg Murdoch, Seven West thiab Nine yog tus tswv ntawd. Ces tej lagluam no thiaj tswj tej lagluam ntawv xov xwm, TV thiab xov tooj cua ntawm teb chaws no.





Kristian Porter uas yog tus coj lub koom haum Public Media Alliance tshab txhais tias ''Feem ntau mas tej chaw nthuav xov xwm lagluam luam no yeej yuav tau tshaj xov xwm raws li tej tswv cov kev coj taug ua zoo. Thiab feem ntau ces tej tswv no kuj muaj peev xwm pab txiav txim sib tias tsim nyog tej neeg yuav tshaj xov xwm li cas rau ib co xov xwm twg. Thiab nyob rau ib txhia teb chaws ces, tej xov nthuav ua luam no zoo li yeej yog cov xov xwm ua muaj tej neeg right wing yog cov txhawb nqa ntau xwb."



Some people believe that the concentration of media ownership in Australia affects the quality of election campaign coverage. Source: AAP / Credit: AAP Mr Porter hais tias cov kev muaj ntau cov chaw tshaj xov xwm sib txawv thiaj yog tej yam tseem ceeb heev kom thiaj li muaj ntau cov kev tawm tswv yim sib txawv.





“Ib yam uas yuav raug kev phom sij loj ces yog thaum uas muaj ib tug tswv uas tus tswj ntau lub koom haum nthuav xov xwm. Vim lawv yog tus muaj fwj chim heev uas ces yuav tau xav tias seb tej kev nthuav xov xwm no yuav zoo li cas yog tias tsis muaj ib lub chaw nthuav xov xwm zej tsoom li? Tej xov xwm ho yuav zoo li cas? Puas yog tias nws tsuas tham txog ib cov kev tawm tswv yim twg nkaus xwb? Yog li ntawd thiaj xav kom muaj cov chaw nthuav xov xwm li ABC thiab SBS uas tshaj tej xov xwm tuaj nruab nrab, tsis nce rau tog twg, yog ib lub suab txaus ntseeg sawv cev rau zej tsoom? Nod ces yog lo lus nug uas peb yeej ib txwm nug.''



