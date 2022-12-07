Tswj hard waste li cas kom tsis txhob raug nplua

Available in other languages

Highlights Yeej muaj cov free hard rubbish services pub dawb rau tej neeg siv ntawm Australia tab sis muaj lus zoj khi (Terms and conditions).

Koj tus nom tswv zos yog tus muaj tej xov xwm no zoo thiab ib co chaw twg yeej muaj tej cai tswj cov kev pov khoom seem txeej sib txawv siv.

Rov qab kho siv, muag tawm los yog pub rau lwm tus yog ib co tswv yim zoo vim tej khoom hard rubbish feem ntau ces raug coj mus faus ntawm tej chaw faus khoom seem txeej xwb.

Tsis hais yog koj tsiv tsev tshiab los yog tu koj lub tsev li - yeej muaj tej khoom ntau yam hauv koj lub tsev yuav raug coj mus pov tseg thiab raug xam tias yog cov khoom seem txeej tawv (hard rubbish). Nod yog tej tsim nyog koj yuav tau paub txog tias yuav coj mus pov tseg li cas raws qhov tsim nyog pov thiab kom thiaj tau txais kev nyab xeeb.





Ntawm Australia no ces tej nom tswv zos feem ntau yeej muaj cov kev pab cuam mus sau tej khoom seem txeej tawv ntawm sawv daws tsev pub dawb rau sawv daws siv.





Tab sis raws li tej xov xwm tshiab uas tau coj los qhia tsis ntev los no qhia tias neeg Australia yog cov neeg uas muaj tej khoom seem txeej ntau tshaj plaws hauv ntiaj teb.





Teb feem ntau ntawm peb tej khoom seem txeej uas suv cov khoom seem txeej uas yog tej khoom tawv tawv nrog ntawd ces yeej raug coj mus faus ntau xwb.



The ‘out of sight, out of mind’ approach to hard waste is misguided, as most of it will end up in landfill Credit: Getty Images/Ingrid Nagy / EyeEm Alejandra Laclette uas yog tus Senior Recycling Campaigns Manager ntawm lub koom haum Planet Ark, uas yog Australia ib lub koom haum tsis nce rau nom tswv uas pov puag tej ib puag ncig ntawd hais tias - tej firniture ces yog ib cov piv txwv ntawm tej khoom seem txheej tawv (hard rubbish waste) uas tsis muaj peev xwm coj rov qab mus nchuav ua dua tshiab siv, vim ib yam khoom twg yeej siv ntau yam khoom sib txawv coj los ua.



“Yeej tsis muaj peev xwm yuav coj tau ib txhia firniture rov qab coj mus siv dua li, thiab tsis yog tej yam uas yuav coj mus siv ua ib yam dab tsi kom tau nyiaj li thiab.” Alejandra Laclette, Senior Recycling Campaigns Manager, Planet Ark

Yeej muaj ob hom hard rubbish collection ntawm Australia no xws li: coj mus pov rau ntawm tej chaw pov raug cai los yog teem caij kom nom tswv tej neeg tuaj thauj, cov tom qab no yog cov uas muaj neeg nyiam siv ntau tuaj ntxiv lawm.





Sydney lub zos Blacktown City Council ces yog ib lub ntawm ntau lub thoob teb chws uas siv cov booking system kom nom tswv tej neeg mus thauj tej khoom seem txeej ntawm tej neeg tsev.





Maria Hondrogiannis yog tus nom tswv zos no tus neeg ua hauj lwm Projects and Systems Officer uas sau cov khoom seem txheej no. Thiab nws tshab txhais txog cov txheej txheem sau tej khoom no tias.





“Peb yog ib cov chaw uas yog muaj neeg teem ces peb mam mus sau xwb. Yog li ntawd tej neeg zos yuav tsum hu rau peb los yog mus txheeb tau hauv online ces peb mam li qhia rau lawv tias peb khoom mus sau tej khoom no rau hnub twg kom lawv thiaj teem tau caij rau hnub yuav mus sau ntawd.”





Thaum uas teem caij siv nom tswv cov mus sau tej khoom seem txheej tawv los yog tej khoom seem txheej uas sau raws ib lub caij twg ntawd, ces tej neeg zos yuav tsum tau ua raws li tej lus zoj khi (Terms and conditions) li tsuas pub lawv pov ntau npaum li cas, pub pov cov khoom seem txheej hom twg xwb, thiab yuav siv tej txheej txheem pov li cas.



Check council requirements on how you should place hard waste for collection and safety considerations, to avoid having things left behind. Credit: Getty Images- Stuart Murdoch/EyeEm

Tej cai tswj cov kev pov tej khoom seem txheej tawv (Hard waste rules)

Feem ntau ces yeej tsis xav kom xub coj tej khoom ntawd mus tso ua ntej rau nraum zoov rau thaum tsaus ntuj ua ntej hnub uas nom tswv tej neeg yuav mus thauj ntawd.





Ms Hondrogiannis tshab txhais tias “Tos ho ua li no los vim xav kom tsis txhob muaj tej neeg zos coj tej khoom no mus pov tseg yam txhaum cai los yog coj tej khoom uas nom tswv tsis tso cai coj mus tso ntxiv rau tej khoom uas nom tswv yuav mus thauj.”





Thiab yog tias tseem tsis ua raws li nom tswv zos tej cai teev tseg ces tej zaum kuj yuav raug nplua hnyav thiab los kuj tau.





Tsis tas li ntawd los muaj muaj qhov txawv ntawm tej khoom us tej nom tswv zos yuav mus thauj rau ntawm tej zos thiab.



Illegal dumping can cost offenders thousands of dollars in fines. Credit: Getty Images/Tobias Titz Mark Riley uas yog ib tug nom zos Merri-bek City Council ntawm Melbourne qhia txog qee cov piv txwv ntawm tej khoom uas raug xam tias yog cov hard rubbish waste li no:



tej rooj toj siv hauv tsev, tej swv, thiab tej txaj tej chaw tiag tej swv.

cov white goods li tej tshuab ntxhua khaub ncaws, tshuab ntxuav tais diav, tej tub tsau txias los yog tej tub tsau kom khoom khov txias.

tej ntaub puas pem teb los sis yog tej ntau pua hauv qab yuav pua tej ntau pua pem teb tshooj.

tej hlau uas seem, tej ntoo los yog tej iav ua ib diag ib daig.

Thiab tsis xav tej roj tsheb, tej log tsheb, polystyrene thiab tej khoom siv tsim vaj tse tias yog hard rubbish.



Yog tias koj kho tsev tsheb los yog tsim dua ib yam dab tsi tshiab ntawm koj lub tsev, ces tsim nyog koj yuav tau siv tej lagluam thauj khoom seem txheej tuaj thauj tej khoom uas kom tshem tawm hauv koj lub tsev ntawd. Councillor Mark Riley, Merri-bek City

E-waste (Electronic waste) tsis yog cov uas nom tswv pub tso xyaw nrog cov hard waste collections thoob teb chaws Australia no thiab.





Matt Genever uas yog tus coj ib ntus ntawm lub koom haum Interim Sustainability Victoria tshab txhais tias.





“Tsis hais ib yam dab tsi li yog muaj qhov chaw ntsia siv hluav taws xob, yog yam khoom siv roj teeb, los yog muaj hlua siv hluav taws xob ces yuav tsis pub coj mus faus ntawm tej chaw faus khoom seem txeej...yog li ntawd tsis hais tej khoom no yuav yog TVs los yog roj teeb los yog tus pas tshuab cua kom plaub hau qhuav, thiab tej tub tsau txias, yuav tsum raug coj mus pov rau ib co chaw pov twg tsi ntsees.”



Some councils will accept e-waste through hard waste collection. Credit: Getty Images/KSChong Council transfer stations los yog nom tswv tej chaw uas txais tej khoom no yog ib co chaw zoo tshaj plaws uas yuav txais tej khoom no thiab coj tej khoom e-waste rov qab coj mus siv dua.





Mr Genever hais tias “Tab sis yog tias ho muaj ib yam khoom twg ho me zog li, roj teeb los yog ib lub xov tooj tes, ces yeej muaj ntau txheeb qhov chaw yuav txais tej khoom no. Tsis hais tej supermarkets los yog Harvey Norman, Officeworks yeej muaj ib qho chaw rau koj pov tej khoom no rau.”





Tej xim pleev tsev los kuj tsis pub tso xyaw nrog cov hard waste collections thiab. Yog tias yus tsis xav siv tej xim ntawd lawm los yog tej khoom siv cuam tshuam txog cov kev pleev xim tsev lawm ces muaj peev xwm coj mus rau lub koom haum Paintback , uas yog ib lub koom haum uas txais tej xim siv ntawd tsev uas tsis zoo siv lawm kom tsis txhob raug coj mus faus xyaw tej khoom seem txheej ntawm tej chaw faus thiab txhob paug tsuas rau tej chaw muaj dej (kwj deg, pas dej, tej chaw dej ntsws etc).





Yog li ntawd tsis hais ib yam khoom siv dab tsi li uas siv ntawm tsev yog tias yog cov khoom muaj taug lawm ces tsis tsim nyog coj mus tso xyaw nrog tej hard waste. Thiab tej nom tswv xeev los yeej muaj cov program qhia sawv daws tias yuav coj tej khoom no coj mus pov tseg li cas kom thiaj tau txais kev nyab xeeb.



Chemicals including cleaners, bleach, insect sprays, pesticides, any fuel, or gas canisters, shouldn't be put out as hard waste, nor put in your bin or tipped down your drain. Credit: Getty Images/Fertnig

Ib tug twg tej khoom seem txheej yog lwm tus tej khoom muaj nqis

Txawm li cas los ib txhia nom tswv zos yeej tsis xav kom mus tshawg tej khoom uas ib yig twg muab pov tseg thiab yeej muaj ib txhia nom tswv zos nplua tej neeg yog tias tseem mus nqa tej khoom lwm tus pov tseg coj los siv thiab. Yog li ntawd thiaj yog tej yam zoo tshaj plaws uas koj yuav tau txheeb xyuas tias muaj cai dab tsi tswj tej hauj lwm no ntawm thaj chaw koj nyob ntawd.





Lub zos Merri-bek kuj yog ib lub ntawm ntau lub zos uas muaj cov kev txhawb nqa kom tej neeg zos pub tej khoom uas lawv tsis xav yuav lawm rau lwm tus siv, tab sis lawv yuav tau xyuam xim xyuas kom tau txais kev nyab xeeb thaum mus nqa ib yam khoom twg coj los siv.



Thiaj yog yus lub luag hauj lwm yuav tau txheeb tias puas yuav tau txais kev nyab xeeb yog rov qab coj yam khoom ntawd los siv dua yog tias yam khoom ntawd cov khoom siv hluav taws xob. Councillor Mark Riley, Merri-bek City

Tsis tas li ntawd los kuj muaj ib cov khoom haum hauv online hu ua ‘hard rubbish rescue’ thiab, uas tej tub koom siab muaj peev xwm tso tej duab ntawm tej khoom uas lawv tsis siv lawm yog leej twg xav tau ces mus nqa los siv tau thiab.



A good piece of furniture can be repaired to avoid putting it into the waste system Credit: Getty Images/AJ_Watt Alejandra Laclette uas yog ib tug neeg ntawm lub koom haum Planet Ark yeej muaj ntau txoj xub ke los pab kom tsis txhob nkim yus tej khoom pov tseg. Li muaj peev xwm tso daim duab ntawm yam khoom ntawd rau hauv online tias pub dawb yog leej twg xav tau ces mus nqa, los yog muag los sis muab pub rau tej koom haum pab cuam lwm tus los tau.





“Tab sis kom nco tias tsis hais thaum twg li yog tias yus pub ib yam khoom dab tsi rau lwm tus lawm, ces yam khoom ntawd yuav tsum yog yam khoom tseem zoo siv, tsis li ntawd ces yuav raug coj mus faus ntawm tej chaw faus khoom seem txeej thiab tseem yuav ua rau tej khoom haum pab cuam ntawd poob nyiaj ntxiv thiab.”





Dua ntawm nom tswv zos tej chaw pov tej khoom no lawm ntawm lub koom haum Planet Ark lub website los kuj muaj ib cov xov xwm zoo qhia txog cov khoom uas muaj peev xwm rov qab coj los siv dua also (recyclables) thiab qhia txog tej xub ke uas yuav coj tej hard waste no mus pov tseg li cas thiab.





“Peb tej khoom seem txeej hard waste feem ntau ces yeej yog tej khoom uas tsis muaj peev xwm yuav rov qab coj los siv dua ntxiv lawm. Yog li ntawd yog thaum raug thauj mus lawm ces feem ntau ces yeej yuav raug coj mus faus lawm xwb. Txawm li cas los kom nco tias tej khoom seem txheej ntawd yeej tseem tsis tau yog tej khoom seem txheej tiag txog rau thaum uas siv tsis tau lawm xwb.”



Xov xwm qhia txuas ntxiv

Mus xyuas koj tus nom zos lub vas sab tej xov xwm qhia tshiab thiab ntau yam xov xwm qhia txog thaj chaw koj nyob, suav cov chaw qhia tias seb koj ho muaj peev xwm coj tej chemicals uas siv ntawm tsev coj mus pov tseg qhov twg nrog.

Qee cov xeev li xeev VIC , NSW , SA , WA , thiab ACT yeej muaj tej xov xwm qhia thoob plaws rau lub xeev tias yuav coj tej khoom seem txeej uas yuav tau txais kev phom sij mus pov tseg rau qhov twg.

Yog koj xav coj koj tej xim qub uas tsis xav siv lawm mus pov tseg ces nrhiav seb ho muaj lub koom haum Paintback nyob qhov twg tau ntawm no .

Los yog mus txheeb lub vas sab recyclingnearyou.com.au ces yuav muaj ntau cov tswv yim pab koj coj koj tej khoom coj mus pov tseg rau ntawm tej chaw raws li qhov tsim nyog ntawm ib qho chaw twg ntawm teb chaws Australia no.