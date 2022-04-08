Yuav npaj kom zoo tshaj plaws ua ntej yuav muaj nag xob nag cua thiab dej nyab

Available in other languages

Highlights Yuav tau siv sij hawm ntau hnub los npaj tos nag xob nag cua los yog dej nyab.

Thawj kauj ruam ces paub txog cov theem kev phom sij kom yus thiaj paub npaj tau tej tswv yim siv rau lub caij ti tes ti taw.

Ua tib zoo xyuas kom txhua tus neeg ntawm koj tsev neeg paub txog tej tswv yim no yog tias lawv tib leeb yog tus nyob tsev xwb.

Mloog xov xwm huab cua thiab npaj koj lub tsev ua ntej yuav muaj nag xob nag cua los.

Yuav tsum tau npaj tej khoom cia kom tau siv rau lub caij ti tes ti taw tsis hais koj yuav txiav txim nyob tsev los yog tsiv tawm mus rau lwm qhov chaw.

Lub caij xyoo 2020-2022ntawd ces yeej muaj ntau thaj chaw ntawm teb chaws Australia raug dej nyab peb rau plaub zaug, tom qab tau muaj ntuj los nag hlob heev. Ces thiaj ua rau ib txhia zej zog ua pheej raug dej nyab ntawd raug kev puas tsuaj loj kawg nkaus rau tej hauv paus txhim kho, tej vaj tse thiab tej zaum kuj ua rau muaj neeg tas sim neej thiab.





Tej kws paub daws tej xwm txheej ti tes ti taw (Emergency services experts) yeej hais tias tej neeg ntawm Australia yuav tsum tau npaj kom txhij tsam ho muaj tej xwm txheej huab cua phem.





Thawj kauj ruam ces yog npaj yus tej neeg ntiag tug kom nkag siab txog cov theem kev phom sij, uas muaj lub hom phiaj yuav los npaj ib cov tswv yim ti tes ti taw siv uas qhia ntxaws tias yuav ua dab tsi thaum raug tej xwm txheej piam sij puas ntsoog.





Dorothy Tran uas yog tus neeg ua hauj lwm Community Capability Officer ntawm NSW lub koom haum State Emergency Service (SES) hais tias ''Ua ntej yuav npaj tej tswv yim no, xav kom nej paub tias vim li cas nej thiaj npaj tej tswv yim no... Nej puas paub tias ntawm tej chaw ua nej nyob, ua hauj lwm los yog mus xyuas ntawd puas yog cov raug teeb meem tau los ntawm tej nag xob nag cua thiab dej nyab? Vim tej nag xob nag cua no yeej muaj peev xwm tshwm sim tau rau ib qho chaw qhov twg, yog li ntawd cov kev npaj txij tos tej nag xob nag cua no thiaj yog tej yam zoo."





Tej neeg uas nyob ze tej dej, kwj deg, tej qhov raj dej yuav tsum paub tias seb puas muaj dej ntws ntau heev rau lub caij muaj nag xob nag cua los yog rov qab los nag ntxiv li cas. Ces lawv yuav tsum tau ntsuam tias seb puas yuav muaj dej nyab lawv tej chaw ua hauj lwm los yog tej chaw nyob los sis yog tej kev uas lawv niaj hnub siv.





Txawm tias txhua cov tswv yim npaj siv rau lub caij ti tes ti taw txawv, vim yeej npaj siv rau tej yam xwm txheej dab tsi tsi ntsees xwb, los kuj yog tej yam tseem ceeb uas yuav pab kom yus muaj peev xwm txiav txim siab tias seb yuav nyob tsev los yog yuav tsiv mus rau lwm qhov chaw. Ob cov xwm txheej no yeej yuav tau npaj tib yam kom thiaj txo tau cov kev puas tsuaj kom rau tej vaj tse los yog txoj sia kom tsawg.



Txheeb seb huab cua zoo li cas thiab npaj khoom noj khoom siv kom txhij

Tej neeg uas nyob ze ntawm tej dej tsim nyog yuav tsuj taug qab tej xov xwm huab cua tsam ho muaj dej nyab.





Tej zejzog los yeej muaj peev xwm txheeb tej huab cua uas tau kwv yees tej huab cua ntawm lub chaw ntsuam huab cua The Bureau of Meteorology lub website , txheeb lawv tej ap thiab lawv cov social media tau.





Lawv yuav tsum npaj kom txij los siv lawv tej tswv yim npaj ua rau lub caij ti tes ti taw ua ntej ua tej dej nyuav nce siab tuaj. Yog tias lawv ho muaj me nyuam, muaj tej tsiaj yug hauv tsev, los yog tej tsiaj yug ntawm liaj teb, ces tsim nyog yuav tau paub tias yuav ua li cas thiab coj tej tsiaj no mus tso rau qhov twg kom lawv thiaj tau txais kev nyab xeeb.





Tej neeg nyob rau tej chaw uas raug pheej raug dej nyab ntawd yuav tsum npaj tej khoom noj khoom siv kom txaus ua ntej thiab npaj tej khoom yuav siv rau lub caij ti tes ti taw kom txhij ua ntej tsis, tsis hais lawv yuav txiav txim siab nyob tsev los yog tsiv tawm mus rau lwm qhov chaw li.



Tej khoom npaj siv rau lub caij ti tes ti taw tsim nyog yuav yog tej tshuaj noj, cov first aid kit, dej haus, khaub ncaws hnav, batteries, teeb, tswm ciab, ris tsho tiv nag, pam thiab txhua yam khoom uas siv hauv chav dej.





Tsis tas li ntawd los kuj npaj tej ntaub ntawv tseem ceeb thiab xws li tej passport, los yog lwm yam identifiction (ID), tau ntaub ntawv nyiaj txiaj, ntaub ntawv yuav insurance, thiab lwm yam khoom muaj nqis li ntawv yuav tsev los yog yus tsev neeg tej duab.





Ms Tran thiaj xav kom ''Yuav tsum nco txog tej khoom uas yuav yuav siv thiab....yog koj muaj me nyuam los yog tej tsiaj yug hauv tsev ces yuav tau npaj lawv tej khoom rau lawv thiab. Npaj tej twj los ev, los nqa, los kaw, npaj lawv tej zaub mov noj, tej twj ua si, tej khoom noj, los sis npaj laub thauj me nyuam, npaj pam rau me nyuam, npaj nappies kom lawv mloog tau tias lawv tau txais kev nyab xeeb thiab comfortable.''



Source: AAP Kuj xav kom npaj cov xov tooj yuav siv hu rau lub caij muaj xwm txheej ti tes ti taw kom txhij thiab, uas tib zoo xyuas kom lwm tus neeg hauv koj tsev neeg paub txog tej tswv yim no ua ntej.





Ms Tran hais tias “Yog tias koj yuav tawm ntawm tsev mus ces sb laj nrog koj tsev neeg thiab koj tej phooj ywg tias seb koj yuav mus qhov twg. Koj puas muaj peev xwm yuav mus rau lwm tsev neeg koj paub los yog koj tej phooj ywg qhov chaw sab nraum tej chaw uas raug dej nyab ntawd? Los yog koj yuav ua ib siab mus so rau ntawm tej chaw npaj tos tshem tej neeg mus so ib ntus ntawd?"





Tej cuab yig thiaj yuav tau ub tib zoo xyuas kom txhua tus hauv lawv tsev neeg paub tias yuav ua li cas rau lub caij muaj xwm txheej ti tes ti taw, hais tsi ntsees rau tej tub koom siab uas tsis paub hais lus Aaskiv ntawd, yog tias tus neeg txhais lus los yog paub hais lus Aaskiv ntawd ho tsis nyob tsev rau lub caij muaj tej xwm txheej ntawd ne, tej neeg no ho puas paub yuav ua li cas?



Peb yeej tau hno tej dab neeg ntau yam txog tej poj tej yawg uas saib xyuas lawv tej xeeb leej xeeb ntxwv hauv tsev rau lub caij muaj nag xob nag cua los yog muaj dej nyab ntawd thiab...Lawv puas paub tias yuav ua li cas rau tej me nyuam yog lawv yuav tau tsiv tawm hauv tsev mus rau lwm qhov chaw? Yog li ntawd cov kev qhia koj tej tswv yim uas npaj kom paub tias yuav ua li cas thiaj yog tej yam tseem ceeb heev li. Dorothy Tran, NSW SES Community Capability Officer

Yog tej yam tseem ceeb yuav tau txheeb koj tej insurance policy kom yog cov tshiab thiab yuav insurance txaus pov puag koj. Ua zoo xyuas kom cover ib co xwm txheej dab tsi tsi ntsees uas tshwm sim rau ntawm thaj chaw koj nyob. Li yuav kom cover flash floodig, storm water run



It is also important to check your insurance policy is current and adequate. Ensure that it covers you for the types of events specific to your location. These may include flash flooding (dej ntws los nyab), storm water runoff (tej dej nag uas xau tsis tau los yog ntws tsis tau mus rau tej qhov raj dej uas puv tuaj) los yog cover tej ntoo tsim kev puas tsuaj, los yog tej ntoo vau los tsuam tsev.



A storm cell rolls in over Maroubra beach. Source: Instagram

Cov kev npaj ua ntej yuav muaj nag xob nag cua

Ua ntej yuav muaj nag xob nag cua loj thiab yuav muaj dej nyab ntawd, ces tej zejzog feem coob ntawm Australia yeej raug tej koom haum tswj cov xwm txheej ti tes ti taw (State Emergency Services - SES) ceeb toom.





Tej SES volunteers yeej mus khob tej neeg zejzog qhov rooj mus ceeb toom kom lawv paub. Thiab lawv kuj mus pab tej zejzog npaj tej xwm txheej ti tes ti taw no thiab qhia tej xov xwm kom lawv paub tia smuaj cov txheej txheem yuav tsiv mus rau ib qho chaw twg li cas los yog ho muaj tej kev xaiv li cas rau tej neeg siv.





Yog tias ho muaj nag xob nag cua hlob rau ntawm thaj chaw koj nyob, ces xub npaj cheb tej nplooj lwg ntawm tej ciav dej thiab ua tib zoo xyuas kom tej qhov raj dej tsis txhob txhaws.



Property damage at Bay Region, WA Credit: BOM, WA Muab tum los yog muab tej khoom ib yam dab tsi uas yuav raug cua tshuab los yog yuav ya tau mus ntawd kom ruaj. Kho tej ruv tsev uas puas li hloov tej vuas vov tsev uas tawg los yog poob mus lawm kom zoo.





Tsis txhob nres koj tej tsheb rau hauv tej qab ntoo, los yog ze rau ntawm tej qhov raj dej, los sis yog ze rau ib yam dab tsi ua yuav tsim tau kev puas tsuaj.





Tej zaum tej neeg ua hauj lwm (Volunteers) kuj yuav pab pov puag koj tej vaj tse los yog tej hauv paus txhim kho ib yam twg yog lawv pab tshem tej khoom uas yuav tsim teeb meem tawm, los yog lawv kuj ho npaj tej hnab xuab zeb los tso ua ntsa thaiv kom dej tsis txhob los nyab tej vaj tse.





Tej zaum lub koom haum SES kuj yuav pab tshem tej neeg mus rau lwm qhov chaw, pab tu pab cheb tej zejzog thaum uas ntuj tsis los nag thiab dej nqeg lawm.



Yog koj txiav tsim siab nyog ntawm koj lub tsev ces yuav tau tswj cov kev phom sij no ntau zog

Txawm tias SES yeej tsis hais kom tej neeg tsiv tawm ua ntej yuav muaj nag xob nag cua loj los sis yog yuav muaj dej nyab, los yeej muaj ib txhia neeg uas raug dej nyab dhau los thiab paub daws tej xwm txheej no txiav txim siab nyob ntawm lawv tej vaj tse. Yog li ntawd yog koj txiav txim siab nyob ces txhais tau tias koj yuav tau npaj ntau yam uas tsim nyog yuav tau ua thiab.





Nicole Wastle yeej nyob rau yav qab deg ntawm tus dej McDonald River ntawm ib lub zos me nyob tuaj ntug nroog Sydney. Nws lub tsev ob tshooj os kuj raug dej nyab plaub zaug rau lub sij hawm ob xyoos thiab. Ces nws tsev neeg thiaj yuav tau txheeb huab cov kev kwv yees huab cua thiab yuav tau sau seb dej nce los yog nqe txog theem twg lawm.



Nicole Wastle's home in Wiseman's Ferry has almost been completely submerged. Nws hais tias nws tsev neeg siv sij hawm li peb plaub hnub los npaj txhawm rau tej xwm txheej dej nyab no.





''Peb mus yuav khoom ntau heev thiab npaj tej khoom noj ntim hauv tej thawv hlau los yog tej khoom uas yuav khaws cia noj tau ntev ntawd, tsam peb ho raug dej nyab cais lawm. Ces peb thiaj yuav roj ntau heev coj los npaj siv rau lub tshuab generator kom thaum hluav taws xob tuag lawm peb thiaj tau siv. Kuv yeej tau npaj dej ntim rau hauv lub dab da dej, kom peb thiaj tej dej huv siv thiab tau da."





Ces lawv mam li tshem tej khoom lwm yam hauv pem teb rau tej chaw siab, li tshem tej roj tog los yog tsheb ntawd.





Ms Wastle los kuj tseem npaj ib cov tso cawm siab (Lifejackets) thiab ib lub nkoj me txij zog cia thiab, tsam tej zaum nws tsev neeg ho yuav tau tsiv tawm mus rau lwm qhov.





Nws los kuj tseem tau teev cov theem dej nce siab qes ntawd sau rau hauv nws tsev thiab.





“Peb siv cov mem uas sau rau ces so tsis ploj (lwv tsis tau cov kob tawm lawm) coj los teev cov theem dej seb nce siab li cas rau ntawm phab ntsa, thiab peb kuj sau hnub thiab sij hawm rau thiab. Tej no thiaj yuav ua ib cov kev qhia rau peb tias seb dej nce los yog nqes li cas lawm .”



Tim McKibbin, CEO of REINSW, said floods will have an immediate effect on the available housing stock. Source: AAP / AAP Image/Lukas Coch Ms Wastle hais tias cov kev sib txuas lus nrog lwm tus sab nrauv rau lub caij dej nyab ntawd los kuj yog tej yam tseem ceeb kawg nkaus li thiab. Vim tej xov tooj ib txwm siv, tej xov tooj ntawm tes thiab tej internet los siv tsis tau lawm. Ces thiaj muaj ib txhia siv cov walkie-talkie lawm xwb. Txawm li cas los nws kuj txiav txim siab siv cov satellite internet uas yog thaum muaj lub tshuab tsim hluav taws xob lawm ces yeej yuav siv tau xov tooj xwb.





Nrhiav tau xov xwm ntxiv ntawm tej koom haum pab tej xwm txheej ti tes ti taw ntawm lub xeev koj nyob tej vas sab hauv qab no:

