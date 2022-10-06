SBS Hmong

Rov qab nce kab theem paj thiab tseem yuav nce ntxiv

SBS Hmong

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission's guidelines

If you deferred your home loan repayments due to the impacts of COVID-19, find out more about what that means for you. Source: Pixabay

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 October 2022 at 12:25pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos, Vixay Vue
Source: SBS

Australia lub txhab nyiaj faj seeb haiv tau qhia tias nws tau rov qab nce kab theem paj 0.25% thiaj ua rau tus kab theem paj nyob ntawm 2.68% tam sim no lawm tab sis nws tseem qhia ntxiv tias ntshe tseem yuav nce tus kab theem paj no ntxiv thiab. Thiab kuj tau muaj xov xwm qhia tias ntshe tej neeg qev nyiaj yuav tsev yuav tau them kim tuaj ntxiv thiab yuav muaj teeb meem rau tej cuab yig tej nyiaj txiaj uas lawv siv.

Published 6 October 2022 at 12:25pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos, Vixay Vue
Source: SBS
Mloog tau SBSHmong, 
rau hnub zwj Teeb (Thursday) thaum 6 pm AEDT thiab hnub zwj Hnub (Sunday) thaum 11 am AEDT los yog koom tau ntxiv ntawm 
Facebook
,
 Google podcasts
Spotify
, thiab 
Apple podcasts 
los yog download 
SBS Radio App 
thiab 
SBS Hmong podfollow 
kom koj mloog tau SBS Hmong.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Optus store

ACCC cov kev ceeb toom txog neeg phem cov messages dag neeg

Local lawyer Tu Le intended to nominate for the lower house seat of Fowler in Sydney's south west.

Tej teeb meem ua rau neeg Asian Australians ua hauj lwm tsis nce qeb

Tog zaum

Kev noj qab haus huv thiab xwm txheej puas ntsoog

healthy food

Ua li cas thiaj noj qab qab nyob zoo?