Rov qab nce kab theem paj thiab tseem yuav nce ntxiv

If you deferred your home loan repayments due to the impacts of COVID-19, find out more about what that means for you. Source: Pixabay
Published 6 October 2022 at 12:25pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos, Vixay Vue
Source: SBS
Australia lub txhab nyiaj faj seeb haiv tau qhia tias nws tau rov qab nce kab theem paj 0.25% thiaj ua rau tus kab theem paj nyob ntawm 2.68% tam sim no lawm tab sis nws tseem qhia ntxiv tias ntshe tseem yuav nce tus kab theem paj no ntxiv thiab. Thiab kuj tau muaj xov xwm qhia tias ntshe tej neeg qev nyiaj yuav tsev yuav tau them kim tuaj ntxiv thiab yuav muaj teeb meem rau tej cuab yig tej nyiaj txiaj uas lawv siv.
