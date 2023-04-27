rau hnub zwj Teeb (Thursday) thaum 6 pm AEDT thiab hnub zwj Hnub (Sunday) thaum 11 am AEDT los yog koom tau ntxiv ntawm ,, , thiab los yog download thiab kom koj mloog tau SBS Hmong.
Txheeb txog tej yam ntxwv mob COVID uas mob ntev
Sick woman trying to sense smell of fresh orange, has symptoms of Covid-19, corona virus infection. Long-lasting covid19 symptom. Loss of taste of food. Loss of smell as one of long-term sars-cov-2 effects. Source: iStockphoto / Santiaga/Getty Images/iStockphoto
Muaj ib cov kev nqua hu kom muaj kev koom tes los sab laj ib lub tswv yim haiv uas siv tau coj los tswj kab mob COVID uas pheej mob ntev li los teev tej xov xwm txog tej yam ntxwv mob no, los teeb txheeb kom nkag siab thiab paub zoo txog tus mob no, thiab ua zoo xyuas kom txheeb tau ntsuam tau thiab tag nrho tej neeg mob uas muaj tej yam ntxwv mob ntev no tau tshuaj antiviral medication siv.
