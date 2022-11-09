SBS Hmong

Medibank raug neeg phem hawv kom them nyiaj

SBS Hmong

Massive ransomware infection hits computers in 99 countries

Massive ransomware infection hits computers in 99 countries Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 November 2022 at 11:56am
By Naveen Razik
Presented by Vixay Vue
Source: SBS

Tom qab uas Medibank tsis kam them nyiaj rau tej cyber criminals uas nyig tau nws tej customers txog li 10 million tus tej xov xwm ntiag tug lawm ces tej neeg phem no tau coj tej xov xwm no coj mus tso rau hauv lawv cov dark web lawm. AFP yeej tau koom nrog FBI thiab tej tub ceev xwm ntawm tsib lub teb chaws los tshuaj ntsuam xyuas cov xwm txheej no rau lub caij uas tej customers coob heev tau koom nrog ob lub chaw hais plaub tseem npaj yuav coj Medibank mus hais plaub kom them ntau billion dollars.

Published 9 November 2022 at 11:56am
By Naveen Razik
Presented by Vixay Vue
Source: SBS
Mloog tau SBSHmong, 
rau hnub zwj Teeb (Thursday) thaum 6 pm AEDT thiab hnub zwj Hnub (Sunday) thaum 11 am AEDT los yog koom tau ntxiv ntawm 
Facebook
,
 Google podcasts
Spotify
, thiab 
Apple podcasts 
los yog download 
SBS Radio App 
thiab 
SBS Hmong podfollow 
kom koj mloog tau SBS Hmong.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Expectant couple

#23 Kev xeeb thiab yug me nyuam | Qhov txawv ntwm tsev kho mob zej tsoom thiab ntiav

Cathy Ngo's son Hendrick (Supplied).jpg

Niam txiv tshiab cov kev nyuaj siab

Sunrise

Australia cov kev ua tswv cuab tswj COP29

A sign at Sydney's famous Bondi Beach (SBS).jpg

Phiaj qhia kev nyab xeeb ntawm ntug hiav txwv